Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, arguably the fiercest rivals in golf right now, are set to go head-to-head in the next installment of "The Match" on November 26.

The pair, who were both part of the recently victorious US Ryder Cup team, will compete in a 12-hole event at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Koepka and DeChambeau's rivalry has been brewing for the past two years.

They have both previously made jibes about each others' physiques, and at this year's US Open, Koepka's eye-rolling reaction to one of DeChambeau's interviews prompted a slew of memes.

"I think it's fun ... I personally love it," DeChambeau later said of the rivalry as the duo continued to trade barbs on social media.

This will be the fifth edition of "The Match" and the second for DeChambeau, who beat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson while playing alongside Aaron Rodgers in July.

The first iteration of the event, which sees players mic'd up while on the course, took place between Mickelson and Tiger Woods in 2018. In the past three years, it has raised nearly $30 million in support of various charities and initiatives, according to the PGA Tour.

"So does this mean we're having 'Friendsgiving,'" four-time major winner Koepka tweeted in reference to the head-to-head taking place a day after Thanksgiving, while DeChambeau, whose sole major triumph came at last year's US Open, said: "Finally what the world has been waiting to see."

The event will be broadcast on Turner Sports and simulcast on TBS, truTV and HLN.

