Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

7 passengers injured in Amtrak train crash that killed 3 sue train companies

7 passengers injured in Amtrak train crash that killed 3 sue train companies

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi and Jenn Selva, CNN

Seven people injured when an Amtrak train derailed last month in rural Montana have filed federal lawsuits against Amtrak and BNSF Railway, alleging the companies were negligent in their duty to care for the passengers.

The derailment on September 25 near Joplin, Montana, left three people dead; at least seven others were hospitalized.

The Amtrak Empire Builder train 7/27 was headed westbound from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest when it derailed, according to Amtrak. BNSF Railway is responsible for maintaining the track where the incident occurred.

The accident claimed the lives of Don Varnadoe, 74, and his wife 72-year-old Margie as well as Zach Schneider, a 28-year-old senior software engineer who was traveling with his wife, Rebecca, to visit Portland.

The lawsuits, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Chicago, accuse Amtrak of being at "fault and (violating) the highest duty of care," adding that it had "a duty to safely operate, inspect, maintain, and repair the railcars and engines that comprised ... the train."

"We believe that Amtrak and BNSF are ultimately responsible for getting their passengers from point A to point B safely," the passengers' attorney Sean Driscoll told CNN. "We are going to be looking at any cause such as maintenance, condition of the cars, and human error."

CNN has reached out to Amtrak and BNSF for comment on the lawsuits but did not immediately hear back.

The lawsuits were filed on behalf of a Massachusetts couple, a Pennsylvania couple, an Indiana couple and a Montana man who say they were all injured. They are claiming monetary as well as punitive and emotional distress damages, according to the lawsuits.

"Plaintiffs have suffered serious physical and emotional injuries, requiring past and future medical care, disability, loss of enjoyment of life, pain, anxiety, distress and emotional trauma," the lawsuits say.

The lawsuits by the passengers follow one last week by Rebecca Schneider, whose husband was killed. She sued both companies for wrongful death and negligence.

At that time, BNSF told CNN that it doesn't discuss ongoing litigation. The company runs 400 railroad lines in the US, according to its website.

And Amtrak said: "Amtrak is sorry for Mrs. Schneider's and the Schneider family's loss. We are offering assistance to injured passengers and employees and the families of those who have lost loved ones but are otherwise unable to comment on pending litigation."

Around 141 passengers on board the train

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The agency's vice chair, Bruce Landsberg, said last week that a team of 14 investigators and experts were sent to the crash scene to review the train's front-facing video as well as video from the same vantage point on a freight train that passed through the area almost an hour and a half prior.

"We don't know that this point whether it was a track issue or an issue with the train, so all of these things are open," Landsberg said after the crash. "There's a lot of ground to cover and there is significant damage so our experts are going to be really looking at that."

The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars and there were about 141 passengers and 16 crew members on board, according to Amtrak.

Passenger Megan Vandervest was sleeping when the derailment awakened her.

"I would describe the experience as kind of extreme turbulence on an airplane but louder, and there was kind of a lot of smoke smell. The first thought I really had when I woke up was, 'Oh my God we're derailing,'" she told CNN.

"It was probably 10 or 15 seconds of rocking back and forth and tons of noise, and then we came to a stop. Really we didn't know what was going on for a couple of minutes."

Vandervest said she was evacuated within 10 minutes of the crash and was shocked to witness the extent of the damage that had occurred.

"We kind of thought maybe the car behind us had slightly come off or something like that, but it ended up being much, much worse and a lot more jarring to see when we got off the train," she said. "The car behind ours was slightly off and then the one behind that was kind of in between two sets of railroad tracks, and the one behind that one had like completely tipped over and fallen over and that was kind of the most shocking part."

Data shows the train was traveling between 75 and 78 miles per hour before it departed a right-curving section of track where the speed limit was 79 miles per hour, Landsberg said.

Investigators were working to interview the train's crew as well as BNSF Railway track inspectors who conducted an inspection where the train left the tracks.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers, Warmer than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

Image

Northview tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Vigo County employees may have something big to look forward to next year

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

Image

Marshall South Elementary Mental Health Grant

Image

Marshall South Elementary to use COVID-19 grant

Image

Fire Safety Week

Image

Local COVID-19 clinic becomes packed with people looking to get third shot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500