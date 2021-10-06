Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fat Bear Week 2021 crowns its winner

Fat Bear Week 2021 crowns its winner

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 5:31 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 5:31 AM
Posted By: By Seán Federico-O'Murchú

A generously girthed brown bear by the name of 480 Otis is again the winner of Fat Bear Week, the fourth time this ursine wonder has claimed the crown.

The portly veteran -- who was also champion in 2014, 2016 and 2017 -- defeated ​​151 Walker as voted by the public, according to the Katmai National Park & Preserve in Southwest Alaska.

No details were available about Otis' weight, but Walker's biography disclosed that he was believed to weigh 1,000 pounds last year "but appears to be larger this year."

Twelve bears started in the celebration of corpulence on September 29 before the final online showdown Tuesday.

"As we celebrate, like a true champ 480 is still chowing down," the park said after the votes were counted.

The achievement is even more remarkable given that Otis, at around 25 years old, is one of the older bears at Brooks River and, according to his biography, "is missing two canine teeth and many of his other teeth are greatly worn."

The fatter the bear, the healthier they are

Fat bears thrive in Katmai, specifically on the Brooks River. It's one of the largest and healthiest "runs" of salmon -- that's when salmon migrate upstream and lay eggs on riverbeds -- in the world, according to the park. And in Alaska's Bristol Bay, where part of the park is located, brown bears outnumber the human residents.

The fatter the bear, the healthier they'll be when they emerge from hibernation. The national park's bears fatten up before they hibernate for the winter, when they must live off their fat stores while waiting out the cold weather in their dens.

Male brown bears weigh anywhere from 600 to 900 pounds and by the time they go into hibernation, can jump up to a staggering 1,000 pounds, according to the park. Adult females usually weigh about a third less. The bears often get so big, that they have to dig a hole to stuff their belly in when they lay down to rest.

"During peak season, we have seen bears catch 40+ salmon in a day (though 20 salmon is more common)," the park said on its Facebook page. "And if you estimate each salmon has roughly 4500 calories pre-spawned, that is a lot of food!"

It added: "We haven't seen bears so fat they can't move, but we have seen bears definitely have difficulty navigating steep banks down to the river."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers, Warmer than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

Image

Northview tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Vigo County employees may have something big to look forward to next year

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

Image

Marshall South Elementary Mental Health Grant

Image

Marshall South Elementary to use COVID-19 grant

Image

Fire Safety Week

Image

Local COVID-19 clinic becomes packed with people looking to get third shot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500