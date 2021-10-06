Clear

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen confirms our worst fears

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen confirms our worst fears

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

Promoting eating disorders. Reportedly facilitating drug and human trafficking. Fueling conspiracy theories and misinformation so dangerous that people have lost not just their minds, but their lives. Allowing extremist groups to coordinate. Those are just a few of the ills Facebook has long stood accused of by whistleblowers, politicians, and critics.

Facebook denies many of these accusations or says that the issues are more complex than they appear. But on Tuesday, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who earlier this week gave an explosive interview to 60 Minutes, testified before Congress that Facebook is indeed damaging girls' body image, dividing the nation, and allowing extremism to thrive -- and worse, that the company knows it, and chooses to largely ignore the problem to protect its profits.

Her words were damning. The question now is whether American politicians will stand up to one of the most powerful companies in the world, or whether they'll continue to allow Facebook to rake in profits at the expense of the public -- because many of them benefit from the misinformation campaigns Facebook allows.

Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues, testified that "Facebook's products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more."

Facebook's own internal research, she said, demonstrated just how dangerous the company's products are, and yet the company did little to change -- fearful, Haugen said, of compromising its own profits. That research showed, for example, that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is devastating to girls' self-esteem:

"We make body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls," said one company slide, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. In public, though, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that "The research that we've seen is that using social apps to connect with other people can have positive mental-health benefits" -- words he uttered under oath at a congressional hearing in March.

The same Journal investigation showed that Facebook users in developing countries -- potential growth areas for the company -- were using the platform for all sorts of illegal activity, including the trafficking of drugs and human beings. Facebook, according to the Journal's reporting, was slow to respond even when it knew what was happening.

Haugen told similar tales. She also told Congress that Facebook has the ability to better regulate its product -- to more effectively prevent the platform from being used to illegal activities, to identify underage users and present their content accordingly, and to prevent the spread of dangerous misinformation.

Facebook's algorithm, Haugen said, organizes content based on engagement, which can lead to the most inflammatory and shocking posts getting preferential treatment and moving their way to the top of any given person's feed. Essentially, the company makes decisions about what it wants you to see, and it keeps those decisions secret from the public, according to Haugen; changing the algorithm, she said, might impact the company's earnings.

That's dangerous -- especially since violence can follow the kind of outrage that Facebook's algorithm seems intended to favor. The world has already seen this in several countries. In Myanmar, the company admitted to failing to prevent its platform from inciting "offline violence" in 2018. In Ethiopia, critics blamed the social media company for allowing misinformation to spread during protests in the country in 2019. And in the United States, many of the insurrectionists who launched an attack at the Capitol on January 6 organized via Facebook.

The company denies wrongdoing in the Capitol riots: "The responsibility for the violence of Jan. 6 lies squarely with the people who inflicted the violence and those who encouraged them, including President Trump," Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg told CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday.

Consistently, Haugen said, Facebook put "profits before people."

Facebook, for its part, attempted to undermine Haugen's credibility, saying in a statement that "Today, a Senate Commerce subcommittee held a hearing with a former product manager at Facebook who worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives -- and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question. We don't agree with her characterization of the many issues she testified about. Despite all this, we agree on one thing; it's time to begin to create standard rules for the internet. It's been 25 years since the rules for the internet have been updated, and instead of expecting the industry to make societal decisions that belong to legislators, it is time for Congress to act."

Facebook is far from the only source of misinformation in the world -- conservative media, and even members of the Republican Party in the US, certainly hold some of the blame. At Haugen's own hearing, Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn asserted, without evidence, that 1.5 billion Facebook users had their data hacked and sold online.

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene still holds a seat in Congress, despite being a font of conspiracy-mongering, from believing that 9/11 was an inside job to spreading outrageous conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook massacre of elementary schoolchildren and California's wildfires. And Trump is perhaps the nation's Chief Misinformation Officer -- much of what worried critics are asking Facebook to regulate are conspiracy theories and lies that come from the former president's fans, as well as the man himself.

That makes this moment a challenging one. Haugen's testimony about Facebook's dangers, and its refusal to adequately regulate itself, should be a call for Congress to act. But what will Congress do given that the Republican Party and its base have gone so off the rails that truth and reality, to borrow the words of comedian Stephen Colbert, now have a well-known liberal bias?

The good news is that Republicans and Democrats alike at least seem aligned on the narrow issue of children's wellbeing, and say they are willing to take steps to protect minors who use social media -- even if it's not yet clear what those steps will be. But that's just one piece of a vast problem. And while misinformation campaigns happen on the left and the right alike, the problem isn't equal on both sides -- a shocking number of Republican politicians are regular purveyors of dangerous lies, and many of them benefit from and enable their voters' growing extremism and divorce from reality.

There needs to be much more oversight into how unaccountable and secretive companies like Facebook operate and invisibly shape all of our lives. But as American politicians are rightly figuring out how to rein in powerful tech giants, they should also look around the halls of power they occupy and realize that the lies and misinformation that are destroying the country aren't just coming from Silicon Valley -- they're also coming from inside the House.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers, Warmer than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

Image

Northview tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Vigo County employees may have something big to look forward to next year

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

Image

Marshall South Elementary Mental Health Grant

Image

Marshall South Elementary to use COVID-19 grant

Image

Fire Safety Week

Image

Local COVID-19 clinic becomes packed with people looking to get third shot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500