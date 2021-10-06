Clear

Officials found a 13-inch split that was likely the source of a California oil spill. Here's what we know about how it may have gotten there

Officials found a 13-inch split that was likely the source of a California oil spill. Here's what we know about how it may have gotten there

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Authorities believe they have identified the source of an oil spill off the California coast that has shuttered beaches and threatened wildlife. But as more information is revealed about the ecological emergency, more questions arise.

The source of the spill that spewed up to 144,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean likely came down to a 13-inch split found in a 4,000-foot section of the pipe that had been pulled about 105 feet to the side, authorities said.

"The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it is kind of an almost a semicircle," Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference Tuesday.

The discovery may provide insight into the source of the leak, but not the cause. Authorities are still investigating what precipitated the displacement and split in the pipe.

The 17-mile long, 41-year-old pipeline is about 98 feet under water. About 16-inches in diameter, the steel pipe is encased in concrete as it lays along the ocean floor.

A preliminary report indicates the partial tear could have been caused by an anchor that hooked the pipeline, the US Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in a notice to Amplify Energy, the owner of the ruptured pipeline.

There is no confirmation of a vessel above the site of the spill, but a response team is working with other agencies to determine whether a ship was in the area, said Capt. Rebecca Ore, the commanding officer at US Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

In the transportation department's "corrective action order," Amplify Energy is directed to shut down the affected pipeline entirely, provide maintenance and inspection records, and complete a root cause failure analysis, among other requirements. Only then can it submit a plan to resume operation.

Investigation into the timeline

Authorities investigating the leak also sought Tuesday to clarify the timeline of when authorities and the pipeline company learned about the spill and what they did in response.

The Unified Command said the National Response Center first received a report of an unknown sheen of unknown source Friday evening.

"These types of reports are common and in many cases, the sheen reported can be natural seepage of oil or sheen that is never located," the Unified Command said in a news release. "NOAA satellite imagery was reported to agencies early morning reporting a possible oil anomaly."

Crews from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response went to investigate before sunrise, but conditions were foggy and the crew returned to shore, authorities said.

"The Coast Guard and Orange County Sheriff deployed at first light once fog lifted to investigate. A Coast Guard aircraft was diverted to support the investigation. On Saturday morning, the company confirmed a release of oil from a pipeline," the Unified Command said.

The timeline confirms that California authorities were notified late Friday of reports of an oil sheen at the site of the spill, more than 12 hours before Amplify Energy Corp., the operator of the line, reported it to state and federal officials, according to documents reviewed by CNN.

At a news conference Monday, Amplify's Willsher said a sheen was detected by company personnel Saturday morning, not Friday night. Willsher said while there is equipment to detect a leak without visibly seeing oil spills, there were no notices of a potential leak in the line before Saturday.

The timing is important because of how many people were potentially impacted by the spill on Saturday, said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

"There were hundreds of boaters out on the Huntington Beach coast because we had an air show," Foley said. "There were hundreds of boaters coming back and forth from Catalina to Orange County."

Cleaning up the devastation

Huntington Beach once had a sign reading "Surf City USA." A new sign Monday read "Beach open, Ocean and Shore closed."

On one beach section, workers in hazmat suits and rakes cleaned up tar balls from the spill, while beach-goers and their dogs ran between them.

And a little farther south, teams in white hazmat suits worked to protect the fragile wetland ecosystem near the mouth of the Santa Ana River -- a crucial habitat for migratory birds that is now wrapped in shimmering oil ribbons.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency due to the spill. "The state is moving to cut red tape and mobilize all available resources to protect public health and the environment," he said in a statement.

The spill, which stretches from Huntington Beach to Laguna Beach, is likely to move farther south based on wind and currents, the Coast Guard's Ore said.

The spill is just the latest such incident to hit California's shores, including the 1969 spill of as much as 4.2 million gallons of crude oil near Santa Barbara. Locally, Huntington Beach bore the brunt of a 1990 spill of about 417,000 gallons of crude oil when an oil tanker ran over its anchor and punctured its hull.

The current spill's volume pales in comparison to the most serious oil spills in history, including the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska (11 million gallons) and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico (134 million gallons).

As of Tuesday morning, about 4,800 gallons of oil had been recovered from the water and about 11,400 feet of boom -- a term for floating barriers designed to contain an oil spill -- had been deployed.

Dead birds and fish have already washed ashore, according to Foley, who has been providing updates on Twitter.

"This has devastated our California coastline in Orange County, and it's having a tremendous impact on our ecological preserves as well as our economics," Foley told CNN. "We need answers and the public deserves answers."

Eight birds have been recovered from the oil spill, according to OWCN, including a brown pelican that was euthanized because of a wing injury.

For some, this latest incident is a sign of a need for change to protect the environment.

"As California continues to lead the nation in phasing out fossil fuels and combating the climate crisis, this incident serves as a reminder of the enormous cost fossil fuels have on our communities," Newsom said Monday. "Destructive offshore drilling practices sacrifice our public health, the economy, and our environment."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers, Warmer than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU football

Image

SINGLE DOUBLE

Image

Northview tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Vigo County employees may have something big to look forward to next year

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

Image

Marshall South Elementary Mental Health Grant

Image

Marshall South Elementary to use COVID-19 grant

Image

Fire Safety Week

Image

Local COVID-19 clinic becomes packed with people looking to get third shot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500