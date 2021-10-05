Clear

Mike Pence's incredible journey to curry favor with Trumpers

Mike Pence's incredible journey to curry favor with Trumpers

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

On January 6, a mob attacked the US Capitol with shouts of "Hang Mike Pence." Then-President Donald Trump had told his faithful vice president, according to a new book, "I don't want to be your friend anymore" because Pence said he wouldn't overturn the will of the people who chose Joe Biden to be president, and keep Trump in office.

But now, eight months later, Pence is indignant about how much coverage media is giving the people who came for him at the Capitol and suggested that the goal of the coverage is to tarnish the reputations of the millions of people supporting Trump. As for the former President, adds Pence, "We parted amicably." In fact, he says they have spoken at least a dozen times since their administration ended with Biden's swearing-in on January 20.

Pence is behaving like the middle school kid intimidated by a bully's lunch money protection racket. Fearful of fighting back, he instead brings a little extra money for the gang every day and says the head bully is really his good buddy.

Pence offered his sunny view of Trump and his supporters in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News and on the "Ruthless" podcast. It was broadcast after Trump, who seems certain to seek a return to the Oval Office in 2024, was beginning to talk tough about potential primary opponents. In an interview with Yahoo News, he warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about challenging him for the 2024 nomination. "If I faced him, I'd beat him like I would beat everyone else," said Trump.

"Everyone else" seems to include Pence, who, as he travels from one primary state to another, shows every sign of making a serious bid for the presidency himself. He has a new political organization, aided by a panel of big-name advisers, and he recently convened a retreat for donors in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. According to Axios, he is aiming to raise $18 million by year's end. Add the work Pence is doing to help follow Republicans across the country and he's obviously trying to make his long-held dreams of the presidency come true.

The main problem for Pence is Trump's hold on the base of the Republican party, which generally believes the former President's Big Lie about the last election being stolen from him. Most GOPers recently asked by CNN told pollsters that faith in the Big Lie is key to party identity. When Pence rebuffed Trump's demand that he use his ceremonial role to alter the counting of the electoral votes on January 6, Pence put himself at odds with this view. His statements to Hannity suggest he's trying to win back favor by bridging the gap between himself and the Trump loyalists, using a tool Trump has deployed for years: bashing the media.

"I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration's failed agenda by focusing on one day in January," said Pence. "They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020."

By shifting the conversation away from the fact that on January 6, Trump supporters brought makeshift gallows to the Capitol and voiced their rage at him specifically, Pence is seeking a bit of opportunity indicated in the latest CNN poll. In answering the survey, Republicans chose Trump as party leader by a 63-37 split but their support for him as a future president was less enthusiastic. Only 51% said they thought the party would have a better chance to win the White House in 2024 with Trump.

With the poll indicating a party that loves Trump, but not so much as a presidential nominee, Pence and others, including DeSantis, do have an opening. The trick will lie in being Trump-y enough to reassure the ex-President's base -- but not so devoted that one looks like a carbon copy.

Pence has a long and often cringeworthy record of devotion. As conservative columnist George Will noted in 2018, his stomach-turning sycophancy made him "America's most repulsive political figure." But toadyism is what saved Pence from political oblivion when he was a middling governor of a state, Indiana, that rarely sees the national spotlight.

A conservative Christian who is conspicuous about mixing politics and religion, Pence nevertheless found ways to support the profane, twice-divorced Trump. Like the frightened middle schooler who appeases a bully, he found safety in knuckling under as the world watched. As he returns to this strategy, we might judge Pence's chances by putting ourselves back in a middle school frame of mind. As I recall, I felt sorry for the kid who groveled, but I never respected him.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers, Warmer than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Terre Haute Veterans Clinic gets closer to opening day!

Image

Marshall South Elementary Mental Health Grant

Image

Marshall South Elementary to use COVID-19 grant

Image

Fire Safety Week

Image

Local COVID-19 clinic becomes packed with people looking to get third shot

Image

A soggy forecast ahead - here's what Kevin is tracking

Image

Historical Bridgeton Mill is Ready for Another Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Terre Haute's new VA facility nearly ready

Image

Marshall, Illinois schools working on adding mental health resources

Image

Fire department gathers to help one of their own

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500