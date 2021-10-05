Why we shouldn't give Stephanie Grisham a pass

Stephanie Grisham is on something of a reclamation tour these days.

In support of her tell-all memoir about her time in the Trump White House -- she was chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump and served as press secretary for President Donald Trump -- Grisham is making sure everyone knows that she had long harbored doubts about the then-President and his grip on reality.

In an interview Tuesday on CNN's "New Day," Grisham said she was "deprogrammed" following her departure from the White House. (She resigned on January 6 as pro-Trump rioters overran the US Capitol.) "I had a lot of time to reflect," she added.

The book Grisham is selling is meant -- in her telling -- to be the result of that soul-searching. She is, she wants us to know, a changed woman.

There's a tendency to latch on to the sordid details in the book and quotes from Grisham -- she said she was "terrified" at the prospect of Trump running for president again in 2024, etc. -- and sort of forget who Grisham was in this White House and what she did (and didn't do).

During her 281 days as White House press secretary, she conducted a total of 0 "daily" briefings with the press corps. Not one.

What did Grisham do? Appear on Fox News. A lot. (She told "New Day" that she "probably wasn't" truthful in those interviews.)

And, I'm sorry. There's absolutely no way that Grisham, whether in her role with the first lady or the President, didn't know what these people were about. By the time she took the job as press secretary in July 2019, she knew exactly what Donald Trump was -- and what she was getting herself into.

The Point : I'm all for people changing. But I also think you need to own your past statements and actions. Just because Grisham is willing to tell tales about her time with the Trumps now doesn't excuse the way she behaved while she was actually in the seat of power.

