Clear

California's oil spill points to another problem: Aging and deteriorating offshore oil equipment

California's oil spill points to another problem: Aging and deteriorating offshore oil equipment

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Ella Nilsen and Liz Stark, CNN

After a pipeline leak sent as much as 144,000 gallons of oil gushing into the ocean off the coast of California last week, energy experts pointed to another growing problem: America's offshore oil and gas infrastructure is aging, and becoming increasingly vulnerable to accidents, natural disasters and stronger hurricanes.

While President Joe Biden is putting a focus on fixing US infrastructure and modernizing the nation's energy grid, there's a vast connected web of outdated offshore oil and gas pipeline infrastructure that's not easily visible.

Pipeline infrastructure is "old, it's aging as we all know, just like everything else. The only thing is, oil pipelines are out of sight, out of mind," said Otto J. Lynch, president and CEO of Power Line Systems, which develops software for overhead electric power transmission. "We don't drive on them, we don't see them until there's a problem. We don't know there's a problem until there's a problem."

The cause of the Southern California spill isn't yet clear, though authorities are examining whether a ship's anchor could have caused the leak.

America's energy infrastructure received an overall grade of C- from the American Society of Civil Engineers, according to the group's 2021 report card released earlier this year. The nation's oil pipeline systems would receive a similar grade, according to Lynch, who co-authored the scorecard's energy chapter.

"Energy as a whole was a C-minus, and what I would say is that pipelines were in step with electric as well," said Lynch. "I would say that oil and gas would be about a C-minus as well."

Of the 2.8 million miles of oil and gas pipelines in the US, 8,600 miles are offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and 208 miles are off the Pacific Coast, where the California oil spill occurred, according to federal environmental officials.

New offshore drilling permits have been banned in federal waters along the Pacific Coast since 1984, and all current drilling operates under leases that were permitted before that ban. Federal records show the platform connected to the leaking pipeline was built in 1980, though it is unclear whether the pipe is the same age. A US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement spokesperson didn't immediately return CNN's request for comment. Amplify Energy, which owns the pipeline that leaked this week, also did not respond to a request for information.

"Whether you're talking about roads or subways, we have aging infrastructure -- pipelines are part of that as well," said Deborah Gordon, a senior principal at RMI, a nonprofit research organization that advocates for carbon-free energy.

As offshore oil and gas pipelines age, they can deteriorate for several reasons: corrosion from salt water and the sea floor, mudslides, and getting hit by the nets of fishing trawlers dragging nets are all reasons pipes can leak or fail.

Aging pipeline infrastructure comes with a significant cost: From 2001 to 2020, there have been 5,750 significant pipeline incidents onshore and offshore, resulting in over $10.7 billion worth of damages during that time, according to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

But the offshore oil and gas infrastructure in the Pacific region and the Gulf of Mexico face different challenges.

Oil infrastructure in the Gulf takes a beating from hurricanes, which are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

A Government Accountability Office study published in March found that throughout the years, the BSEE allowed oil and gas companies to leave over 97% of their decommissioned pipelines -- about 18,000 miles of pipeline -- on the seafloor of the Gulf since the 1960s.

The combination of stronger storms and a tangled web of decommissioned or abandoned pipelines can make a particularly challenging environment for the pipelines that are still in operation.

"There's quite a spaghetti bowl of pipes on the subsea surface close to shore in the Gulf," Frank Rusco, director of Natural Resources and Environment at the Government Accountability Office and a report author, told CNN. A hurricane or tropical storm "can move pipelines around, it can pick up something and drag it across other equipment."

Rusco's report cited an incident in 2005 in which Hurricane Katrina dragged nine miles of buried pipeline around 4,000 feet across the sea floor.

More recent storms have also had an impact; when Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast this summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported 55 spills -- a new record for spills caused by a single storm, according to The New York Times.

"If more storms become stronger and more frequent as predicted by climate change models, then there's going to be more damage to these pipelines, so we need to be mindful of that," Rusco said.

While the Pacific coast isn't threatened by hurricanes, the region is prone to earthquakes, and the oil and gas infrastructure tends to be older than its Gulf Coast counterparts. Some of the drilling infrastructure in the Pacific was constructed as early as the 1960s.

"A lot of the active oil pipelines in the Gulf are going to be much newer than what's in California," Rusco said. "Those wells were drilled a long time ago, that infrastructure is older, there's natural deterioration of that equipment over time."

There's no immediate push at the federal level to replace aging oil and gas infrastructure. Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill doesn't contain funding to update oil and gas pipelines, and the House budget bill contains language to ban offshore drilling outright.

While pipeline incidents that have human or environmental impacts have decreased over the past five years, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers' report, the group further recommends improving pipeline reliability by conducting more frequent and thorough inspections of critical assets and "focusing on robust risk mitigation." Companies in the Pacific have more stringent inspection standards than companies in the Gulf Coast do, Rusco's report found. BSEE's Pacific region requires oil and gas operators to conduct subsea inspection of their active pipelines because of heavy ocean currents, potential earthquakes and the proximity to heavily populated areas in southern California.

Lynch noted the life cycle of pipelines should be taken into account when repairing or replacing the infrastructure.

"If you're going to do it, do it right," Lynch told CNN. "If you're going to build something that's not right up front, you're going to have to replace it in 20 years. Let's build it, thinking about long-term costs. It may cost just a bit more to do it today, but it's going to last 100 years. And if we had done that back in the '50s and '60s, we wouldn't be having these problems today."

Gordon emphasized the need to update not only the physical infrastructure of pipelines, but also the "antiquated" human infrastructure involved in responding to pipeline incidents.

"What we're starting to get is better diagnostics of accidents or releases or upsets," Gordon said, pointing to advancements in satellite technology that can help detect oil spills and natural gas emissions. "But what we don't have is the government infrastructure to find it and fix it quickly."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered rain possible again today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire department gathers to help one of their own

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High: 80

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500