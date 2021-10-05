Clear

Facebook's stock is down but not out

Facebook's stock is down but not out

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Facebook is having a terrible few days. But there are reasons investors may not abandon the company for long.

What's happening: Big Tech shares tumbled Monday as concerns about inflation pushed investors to pare back their exposure to the sector. But Facebook — which suffered an hours-long outage across all its products, including Instagram and WhatsApp — fared the worst.

The social network's stock dropped almost 5%. Microsoft, for comparison, shed about 2%, while Apple lost 2.5%.

Facebook had already been generating headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Wall Street Journal recently published a damning series revealing that the company's own research indicated it was causing social harm. Leaked internal documents showed the company knew about the damage Instagram was causing to teen girls, and that changes to Facebook's algorithm in 2018 ended up surfacing more divisive content, not less.

On Sunday, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen — the whistleblower who provided the documents — sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes."

"The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests," Haugen said.

Clearly, none of this is good news for the company — and yet shares are rebounding 1.5% in premarket trading Tuesday.

What gives? While public sentiment has sharply turned against Facebook in recent years, Wall Street has continued to reward its money-making prowess.

Facebook doubled its profit during the second quarter, netting $10.4 billion. Advertising revenue soared 56% compared to the same period a year earlier.

Shares have rallied more than 19% so far this year, and 46% since companies like Hershey's and Denny's paused ads on the platform as part of the #StopHateforProfit campaign in July 2020.

Big picture: A meaningful, long-term hit to Facebook's stock would require a major shift in advertiser behavior, as well as some big wins from fed-up regulators.

That's not off the table. Facebook warned over the summer that sales growth could slow in the second half of the year, and it's battling a serious effort in the United States to dismantle the company. On Monday, its lawyers asked a court to dismiss an amended antitrust complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission, claiming there is "no plausible factual basis for branding Facebook an unlawful monopolist."

Recent developments could intensify the pressure. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Monday's outage across platforms wouldn't have occurred "if Facebook's monopolistic behavior was checked back when it should've been."

"Break them up," she tweeted.

That's not all: Haugen — who will testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday — filed at least eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the company is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public.

But for now, don't expect Wall Street to start dumping large tranches of Facebook's stock. At least, not before it announces its third quarter earnings.

OPEC decision sends US oil prices to 7-year high

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is standing by its plan to gradually boost oil output as demand recovers, defying pressure to open its taps wider and delivering another jolt to crude prices.

The latest: OPEC and its allies, including Russia, said after an unusually speedy meeting Monday that they would stick to a previous decision to increase supply by 400,000 barrels per day in November.

That sent Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, up 2.5%. They continued to rally on Tuesday, hitting their highest level since 2018. West Texas Intermediate futures, the US benchmark, have reached their highest level in seven years.

"It's not that [OPEC and allies do] not recognize the coming supply shortage," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. "The group is well aware of the global inventory draws, maintenance work and rising demand, but chose to wait until later this year to adopt a bolder supply approach."

What it means: Higher prices are a positive development for crude producers. But for consumers, who were already fretting about inflation, it's a growing concern.

Energy prices in developed countries rose 18% in August, the fastest pace since 2008, according to data released Tuesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Watch this space: Oil prices could be pushed even higher thanks to the soaring cost of natural gas and coal, which may trigger a scramble for crude to generate power over the winter, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note to clients.

A cold winter in the Northern Hemisphere or fresh supply disruptions could also keep prices from falling, he added.

Another Chinese real estate developer is in trouble

Global investors are increasingly concerned that China's real estate market is a bubble about to burst.

In recent weeks, there's been plenty of obsessing over the fate of Evergrande, the heavily-indebted Chinese property developer that's scrambling to find the cash it needs to survive.

But it's not the only weak link in the system. Fantasia, a Chinese developer of luxury apartments, missed $315 million in payments to lenders on Monday. The company, whose shares were suspended Tuesday, said it's assessing "the potential impact on the financial condition and cash position of the group."

Step back: The news revived fears that debt woes are deepening in China's overextended property sector, my CNN Business colleague Laura He reports. The industry is vital to China's economy, accounting for around 30% of its output.

"The [Chinese] property sector is worrisome," Macquarie Group economists Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji wrote in a research note Tuesday. Property sales in the top 30 Chinese cities plunged 31% in September from a year ago, according to Macquarie's estimates.

Fallout will depend on what Beijing does next. The government is expected to intervene to limit consequences for homebuyers, but could be tougher on the companies themselves as it tries to hammer home a message of financial discipline.

Up next

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, which tracks the US services sector, arrives at 10 a.m. ET.

Also today: The Facebook whistleblower's testimony before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security also kicks off at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from Constellation Brands and Levi Strauss.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Scattered rain possible again today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High: 80

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500