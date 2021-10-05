Clear

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Pandemic proofing your life is not what you think

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Pandemic proofing your life is not what you think

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

I have bad news for you: We're stuck with this novel coronavirus in our environment perhaps indefinitely. And there might be another, more deadly and contagious pathogen right behind it that's poised to dart around the world and stir yet another pandemic. But here's the good news: Pandemic proofing your life is easier than you think, and it's not about building a bunker or megadosing on supplements and waiting white-knuckled for the next booster shot. A remarkable suit of armor is already within you.

In the midst of a global pandemic, we've all changed. I joke that you've either become a chunk, monk, hunk or drunk. But seriously, what surprised me in my research into how we can prevent serious illness and death -- and prepare for the next globetrotting scourge -- is the key role diets play in our immune system and response to any infection, not just Covid.

As we all know, Covid has shined a big light on the difference between people who contract the virus with underlying conditions already and those who are otherwise healthy. But the conversation often unfairly revolves around obesity, which has the unfortunate result of objectifying and stigmatizing people. The recent uproar over comments made by the CEO of the salad chain Sweetgreen is a testament to how divisive this conversation can become. More importantly, it does a disservice to it because the connection between obesity and Covid mortality is complicated.

To be clear, suggesting that stamping out obesity will somehow be easier than mass vaccination, which the Sweetgreen CEO seemed to do, is patently false. But a deeper dive into nearly two years' worth of data tells an important story that does not need to focus on weight or body size; and this one that doesn't get enough attention.

More than a third of Americans have what's called metabolic syndrome, and that number increases to nearly half of those age 60 and over. That's a lot of vulnerable hosts for a stealthy pathogen. You don't even have to be a single pound overweight to have metabolic syndrome, which refers to a cluster of common conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, sleep apnea, liver and kidney disease, cancer, Alzheimer's, and dying from an infection. In addition to excess body mass, these conditions include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, and high blood sugar -- the invisible signs of an unhealthy body. And if you can check these three boxes regardless of weight, you qualify as having the syndrome, which is easily stoked and perpetuated by diet. Many medical experts say that metabolic syndrome may be the most common and serious condition you've never heard of, and yet it's playing mightily into people's outcomes from Covid.

So, how does your diet adversely affect immune function? Some of it is direct. Food can spark or, conversely, subdue levels of inflammation. Our daily sustenance also constantly serves and regulates your intestinal microbiome -- the gut's internal "friendly" germ factory that plays mightily into immunity.

Studies in the past year alone have highlighted the significance of the microbiome in people's prognosis with Covid. Associations found between gut microbiota composition (that is, strains and volume of species) and levels of inflammatory markers in patients with Covid suggest that the gut microbiome is involved in determining the magnitude of the infection. In other words, a significant predictor of just how ill you are likely to become is the status of your gut microbiome at the time you are infected. And, there is little question that metabolic dysfunction is associated with an imbalanced gut flora.

That also seems to be true for what happens to people after Covid-19 has cleared the body.

The health of the gut's biome could be a major cause of long-hauler or post-Covid symptoms -- brain fog, fatigue, and other persistent symptoms that remain after the initial infection runs its course. All of this means one of the easiest, most effective hacks to boost your immunity and protect yourself against disease in general is to eat healthier to keep weight in check, nurture your microbiome, and support a humming metabolism.

No, salads won't replace vaccines or masks, but they are a terrific complement to all the other preventive measures we can take to stay out of harm's way. Pretty painless for a significant payoff.

I know that deep down, you already understand that eating muffins or doughnuts with a mochaccino every morning for breakfast probably isn't going to get you where you really need to go. Diets may seem confusing, but food isn't. The key to remaking your metabolism involves changing how you think about food in the first place. Food is at the center of a grand intersection: it can hurt, and it can heal. For most of my life, I simply thought of food as fuel, just calories for energy, made up of micronutrients and macronutrients ("building blocks"). Over the past decade, though, I have come to understand and appreciate food as a tool for epigenetic expression, or how my diet and genome interact. Because food is the one piece of information we all have to give our body every day, we have to be sure we send the right information that works with it and supports healthy pathways -- not harmful or self-destructive ones.

It should come as no surprise that the typical Western diet -- high in salt, sugar, calories, and saturated fats -- is not friendly to our physiology. As the research concludes, a plant-based diet that is rich in a variety of fresh whole fruits and vegetables, particularly berries and green leafy vegetables, is associated with better health. I know you have heard this countless times, and you may be numb to it. I am too.

But there are a few simple statistics I often share with my patients to make the point. For instance, if you increase your fruit intake by just one serving a day, this can reduce your risk of dying from a cardiovascular event by 8%, the equivalent of 60,000 fewer deaths annually in the United States and 1.6 million fewer deaths globally. There are few medications that offer that much impact so easily. And, now you can be sure that a regular handful of berries or a juicy apple can also reduce your risk of experiencing a severe illness from an infection like Covid and its future siblings.

I realize that changing your diet in an effort to optimize your health will take some time -- and it should. I kept a food journal a few years ago to figure out new foods I could add to my diet to diversify my microbiome. I learned that fermented foods like pickles are my secret weapon. I now regularly snack on them to boost my productivity and energy. Find something similar for you.

Don't start by trying to break a bad habit and deprive yourself of the foods you love even though they don't wear health halos; instead, simply begin by introducing a good new habit like choosing more nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods with less refined sugars and flours. This will automatically move you away from ultra-processed food full of preservatives and additives that carpet bomb the good bacteria in your gut, while allowing harmful bacteria to thrive. Find a new food, something different, and make it part of your routine today. (And you'll also likely have an easier time heading up the stairs, waking up with more energy, and just feeling better tomorrow.)

For too long, we have been lulled into the false belief that wealth can buy health. It is why we wait for the vaccine instead of more fully adopting simple strategies to best protect ourselves every day. In the wake of this pandemic, we will need to analyze how we nourish ourselves at a deeper level than we have ever done in the past. Think about it. The food you eat today can lay the groundwork for pandemic proofing your body in the future.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Scattered rain possible again today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High: 80

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1638003

Reported Deaths: 27509
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62288411067
DuPage1056941366
Will890271105
Lake784681071
Kane66983861
Winnebago39940550
Madison39156584
St. Clair35668581
McHenry33781320
Peoria26389365
Champaign26382189
Sangamon25223283
McLean22418214
Tazewell20187326
Rock Island18245351
Kankakee17325239
Kendall15818109
Macon14907248
LaSalle14744281
Vermilion13720194
Adams12904150
DeKalb11868133
Williamson11810165
Whiteside8090177
Jackson791192
Boone772883
Coles7629117
Ogle733187
Grundy717782
Franklin7142105
Knox6956167
Clinton6936100
Macoupin6727103
Marion6705140
Henry642576
Effingham638591
Jefferson6287138
Livingston582596
Woodford565892
Stephenson564691
Randolph542898
Monroe516799
Christian507881
Fulton503170
Morgan494398
Logan484374
Montgomery478377
Lee467260
Bureau433889
Saline424468
Perry423672
Fayette418659
Iroquois408676
McDonough364357
Jersey330353
Shelby329244
Crawford319530
Lawrence315932
Douglas315137
Union299847
Wayne288659
Richland273256
White273032
Hancock267134
Pike260256
Clark259639
Cass258029
Clay249351
Bond248824
Edgar245245
Ford238358
Warren234864
Carroll229537
Johnson219728
Moultrie218732
Jo Daviess211527
Wabash210818
Washington209228
Massac207145
Mason206651
Greene202040
De Witt201130
Mercer197734
Piatt196214
Cumberland184226
Menard167413
Jasper157020
Marshall137221
Hamilton131521
Brown10448
Pulaski101711
Schuyler101010
Edwards100216
Stark78727
Gallatin7787
Scott7035
Alexander68811
Henderson68314
Calhoun6622
Hardin57015
Putnam5524
Pope5255
Unassigned2682432
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 972067

Reported Deaths: 15773
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1320002037
Lake646921122
Allen55416774
Hamilton45064452
St. Joseph42992597
Elkhart34640496
Vanderburgh31246463
Tippecanoe27255253
Johnson24285428
Hendricks23054348
Porter22212354
Madison17994394
Clark17980239
Vigo16814292
Monroe14850196
LaPorte14698243
Delaware14594238
Howard14277277
Kosciusko11794142
Hancock11317175
Bartholomew11057177
Warrick10961182
Floyd10769211
Wayne10471236
Grant9532212
Morgan9154171
Boone8632114
Dubois7997125
Dearborn794791
Henry7920142
Noble7648103
Marshall7575131
Cass7322118
Lawrence7221165
Shelby6865112
Jackson676387
Gibson6351107
Harrison624289
Huntington616997
DeKalb602792
Montgomery6022107
Knox5742105
Miami570690
Putnam557471
Clinton549267
Whitley544454
Steuben525370
Wabash506195
Jasper502864
Jefferson490894
Ripley476080
Adams460069
Daviess4400110
Scott422767
Greene407694
Clay405758
White403058
Wells402086
Decatur4008100
Fayette392985
Jennings373057
Posey367741
Washington343047
LaGrange336276
Spencer329137
Randolph328294
Fountain324557
Sullivan319549
Owen299266
Starke298967
Fulton291960
Orange282661
Jay269338
Perry260554
Franklin252440
Carroll251331
Rush247732
Vermillion246452
Parke226024
Pike220141
Tipton218057
Blackford177337
Pulaski173751
Crawford152720
Newton150846
Benton147316
Brown139947
Martin133118
Switzerland130510
Warren117316
Union102813
Ohio82412
Unassigned0500