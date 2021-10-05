Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Instagram's grim appeal as a silent self-esteem breaker

Instagram's grim appeal as a silent self-esteem breaker

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Duffy, CNN

One 17-year-old girl I see for therapy has a daily "selfie process" that can take an hour or more.

It takes that long for her to alter and filter a photo of herself enough to feel comfortable posting it on Instagram. She demonstrated the process once in my office, admitting that she knew it looked nothing like her. But the "likes" poured in so quickly, such that she knew she would be doing it again the next day.

She called it a "self-esteem addiction."

Instagram can be a dark and troubling place for the minds of our kids, my teen clients tell me. Not feeling they are good enough to post a selfie, for instance, they will filter and alter the shape of their bodies to mirror those of celebrities or influencers whose physique they admire, many of whom, our kids are well aware, are doing the same.

The charade is addictive. I've worked with countless girls who have significantly altered images of themselves to look a certain way, and just as many who are traumatized when an image of them is posted. This group follows other Instagram accounts, but rarely posts images of themselves for fear of embarrassment or ridicule for the way they look: their weight, their faces, their hair, all of it feels on display for judgment to these teens.

In fact, according to research conducted by parent company Facebook, Instagram can exert a negative impact on the mental health and body image of teenagers, especially girls.

Self-esteem of boys is affected as well

It's important to remember, however, that teenage boys are also at risk. Teen and tween-age boys often follow other boys and men they feel have ideal masculine bodies or are more attractive than they are themselves. They carry many of the same insecurities as their female counterparts but may be less vocal about them.

One boy I work with removes the Instagram app from his phone from time to time, fully aware that other kids in his class have far more followers and have accumulated far more "likes" than he does. This leaves him loathing himself, truly believing he must be unlikeable.

The teenage Instagram therapist

Even the teens trying to provide support and connection may be doing some damage. Trying to support peers suffering from depression, anxiety, attention issues or eating disorders on Instagram, they will post inspirational quotes, pictures of reasonable meals, and realistic photos of their faces and bodies, flaws and all.

Though it's heartening that teens want to support each other, and much of it can feel quite helpful, it can be a dangerous thing. There are no trained professionals monitoring their counsel, and sometimes the advice and support can provide incorrect information that can prove counterproductive and, in the extreme, dangerous.

Too often, our kids become de facto therapists for one another with no loving, reliable adult available to serve as an ally or guide through the morass of images and information offered on Instagram. Many kids are not developmentally prepared for the hit their self-worth would take given all of these variables.

A significant part of the problem with Instagram is that it's damage often takes place alone late in the night. Because our kids don't usually turn to their parents when they're hurting in this way, loneliness too often ensues along with these self-worth issues. In the end, a social network likely designed for fun and connection presents a far more grim reality to our kids.

Facebook's research also suggests that Instagram can be a good thing for the emotional wellness of kids. On occasion, that's true. I work with one teenage girl who found support for her eating disorder, and methods for conquering it primarily from Instagram. She has gone on to create an account providing support and encouragement to other teenage sufferers. But from what I see in my practice, I think the negatives far outweigh the positives.

It is therefore critical that adults take steps to ensure the use of Instagram does not cause undue damage to the self-worth of our teens and tweens.

Dark Instagram: Finsta and promotion of extremist groups

Ask any teenager, and if they are being honest, they will share with you that they have more than one Instagram account. A "Finsta," or fake Instagram account, is a second private account kids reserve for selected friends. This is not the account they allow their parents to follow. A Finsta tends to carry racier content, sometimes inappropriate, that adults never see. There is a risk of a child creating an untenable situation for themselves even when adults think they are monitoring their accounts.

Some of my clients express radical or extreme thinking on these more anonymous accounts as well, from polarizing political ideology to accounts targeting certain groups, often boys targeting girls. I've worked with some kids who have gotten caught by their school or a family member with one of these accounts. The damage to the targets can be far-reaching.

The broader point is that Instagram carries social and emotional landmines for even the most mature and emotionally stable of our teenagers.

Now there is talk of an Instagram Kids, available to children from 10- to 12-years old. The utility of such a network is questionable at best. Our teens are hardly prepared for the emotional fallout of Instagram. I shudder to think about the negative impact such an app would impose on the psyches of our pre-teens.

And we should remember that many pre-teens are already on Instagram, either lying about their ages or through Finsta accounts. To expose even younger kids to Instagram seems like an unnecessary risk, at the least.

Don't dismiss your children's concerns

I have worked with some parents whose kids have told them openly in sessions that Instagram exerts a strong negative impact on their emotional well being and the way they feel about themselves, many sharing stories like those detailed above. Sometimes parents believe them without question.

Other times, parents are dismissive of their child's concerns. These parents tell me they feel social media is a foolish, silly place to gain your sense of self worth. And that may be true.

But what they don't understand is that social media is a core component of the world our kids inhabit now. And Instagram is now an important way for them to connect socially. When kids say they feel they may be missing out socially when not on Instagram -- a crucial part of their social lives -- this is their truth.

Talk to your kids

Talk openly with your kids about the nature of Instagram and other social media, both the pros and cons. And make yourself available to listen to them. Of course, parents of kids who are struggling with their Instagram presence can also acknowledge how difficult that must be for them, while also pointing out the many positive ways in which they see their child.

Parents can also be sure to provide their kids with multiple streams of self-esteem other than social media. These might include extracurricular activities such as sports, drama, music or art -- anything that they have more agency over than the number of likes and followers they have on Instagram.

I also strongly urge parentis to take smartphones and iPads out of their kids' rooms at night. These electronic detoxes will prevent them from falling into some of the self-esteem traps described here, to be sure. As an added bonus, your child is also likely to sleep more soundly.

The more opportunity kids have to accrue self worth outside the realm of Instagram, the more inoculated they will be to the negative potential impact of that site.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Scattered showers, partly cloudy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

Image

Fork in the Road: The best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley title goes to...

Image

Mobile food panty

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493