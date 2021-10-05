Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Covid-19 cases are declining but remain high among children. Here's what the US needs to do to end the surge

Covid-19 cases are declining but remain high among children. Here's what the US needs to do to end the surge

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

After weeks of a troubling Covid-19 surge across the US, infection rates are finally on the decline -- but experts say there's still work to be done before the tide can be turned, especially when cases remain exceptionally high among children.

"I am worried that we still have some tough days ahead," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean at Brown University School of Public Health. "Even though we're doing reasonably well on vaccines, we've got to do much better because the Delta variant is very good at finding people who are unvaccinated and infecting them."

On average, about 105,054 people are reported to have new Covid-19 infections every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That number is about 12,000 less than the average from a week before, and experts are questioning if that decline is an ebb and flow of cases or the beginning of an end to high case counts.

"What's going to determine whether this is the end of this surge or not really is up to us," said Dr. Megan Ranney, the Associate Dean of Strategy and Innovation for the School of Public Health at Brown University.

What's needed is for more people to get vaccinated as well as to wear masks indoors in high-spread areas and get children vaccinated, she said.

Children under 18 make up 22% of the US population but account for 27% of all cases nationwide, according to data published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

And although those cases are less likely to be severe or result in death, children can end up with long-term symptoms.

"I think we have underestimated the impact on children," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday. "Look at the pediatric hospitals throughout the country... they're seeing a lot of children in the hospital with severe infection."

Fauci has said the vast majority of the US will need to be vaccinated to control the spread, but according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only 56% of the population is fully vaccinated.

And the Dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez said he is still concerned about the rest of the year. The colder months bring conditions that facilitate the spread of the virus, and the US is still under-vaccinated, he said.

"We're still in for a pretty rough ride for the rest of the year," Hotez said.

Children could have a vaccine by early November, Ranney says

Vaccines, which experts cite as the best protection against the virus, are only available to children as young as 12. But health officials hope that will soon change.

The US Food and Drug Administration said Friday its vaccine advisers will meet October 26 to discuss data from Pfizer's vaccine trial among children 5 to 11.

There are still a few steps on the vaccine's way to authorization. The FDA vaccine advisers would have to first make a recommendation, and the FDA would vote on it.

Then, the CDC would have to sign off before children ages 5 to 11 could start getting vaccinated.

"Most of us in the public health community are expecting that we'll see approvals of vaccines for this younger age groups sometime in early November," Ranney said.

And once a vaccine is made available to younger children, it would be up to parents to decide, which may prove to be an obstacle.

Only around one-third -- 34% -- of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say that they will vaccinate their child as soon as a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available for that age group, according to Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor results published Thursday

Pre-teens and teens still have the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates of any age group, according to the CDC. And Hotez told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that in the South only about a third of 12 to 17-year-old have been vaccinated.

"We have a lot of education to do around these mRNA vaccines," Hotez said.

A promising new anti-viral

An anti-viral drug promises to reduce impacts of the infection, but experts warn that it is not a replacement for vaccines.

On Friday, the pharmaceutical company Merck said molnupiravir, an investigational antiviral drug made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 by half.

But full data from the molnupiravir trial had not yet been released or peer-reviewed. And it's not clear if or when the pill might be authorized by the FDA to fight Covid-19.

"This pill is terrific and, as an ER doctor, I cannot wait to have this as another tool in my toolbox to give to patients who are sick with Covid-19," Ranney said. "But better than taking a pill is not getting sick in the first place which means getting vaccinated."

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story did not include the most complete average daily case count. The current average is 105,054 cases a day as of Tuesday morning.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Scattered showers, partly cloudy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

Image

Fork in the Road: The best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley title goes to...

Image

Mobile food panty

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493