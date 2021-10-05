Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Premier League footballers offered 'bespoke quarantine facilities' after international break, but Jurgen Klopp says it's 'not a real solution'

Premier League footballers offered 'bespoke quarantine facilities' after international break, but Jurgen Klopp says it's 'not a real solution'

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 5:31 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 5:31 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

With another round of international matches looming in the football calendar, questions about players being released to represent their countries remain a headache for the Premier League.

Under new guidelines announced last week, several Premier League footballers returning from international duty face 10 days in "bespoke quarantine facilities" -- a move that has irked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The guidelines say that fully-vaccinated players returning to the UK from "red list" countries -- including Brazil and Argentina -- will be allowed out of their quarantine facilities once a day to train or play in matches.

But Klopp, for whom Brazil's Alisson and Fabinho, Greece's Kostas Tsimikas and Senegal's Sadio Mane will be impacted by the 10-day quarantine measures, has voiced concerns about the decision.

"They go for 10-12 days with their national teams, and then they go another 10 days away from their families into quarantine," he told reporters last week. "That's 22 days, and two weeks later there's the next international break. It doesn't sound to me like a real solution."

Klopp went on to add: "We take people for three weeks out of normal life for actually no real reason because we take care of our players when they're here and with their families.

"They don't do anything else. They go home, come to training and go home ... The Premier League has to fight for our players."

The guidelines for Premier League players are different compared to members of the public returning from red list countries, who have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days after arriving in England.

The exemption for players is also subject to strict protocols and a code of conduct to be agreed with clubs, the Football Association (FA) and Public Health England.

From Monday, the UK government amended its travel rules, in part by scrapping its green and amber lists of countries. More than 50 countries remain on the red list.

The current international break, during which teams will compete in the final stages of the UEFA Nations League and qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, runs from October 4-14; Premier League fixtures start again on October 16.

"We have worked closely with football authorities to achieve an outcome that balances the interests of both club and country while maintaining the highest levels of public health and safety," a UK government spokesperson said in relation to the exemption for players on international duty.

"Our best defence against the virus is vaccination and these new measures will allow fully vaccinated players to fulfill their international duties in the safest, most practical way possible, while allowing them to train and play with their clubs as early as possible upon their return."

Alongside the FA and FIFA, the Premier League tried to find a solution to shorten players' quarantine period but accepted the UK health authorities' desire to maintain a 10-day quarantine. The protocols will be reviewed by the governing bodies over the course of this international window.

"FIFA welcomes the UK government`s decision to allow fully vaccinated players the opportunity to represent their countries in the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup and return from a red-list country to bespoke quarantine conditions," said a statement from football's governing body.

"We have worked closely with the UK government, Football Association and Premier League to find a reasonable solution, in the interests of everyone, and we believe this is a much more desirable solution to the situation that players faced in September."

The statement added: "We acknowledge this decision does not help every player and we remain committed to further improving the situation for upcoming windows and joining discussions to explain more about the many measures we are putting in place to reduce the risks of Covid transmission into the community as a result of player travel."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Previously, Premier League clubs have decided not to release players for international matches in red-list countries.

Then in September, there were chaotic scenes as the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kickoff when four Argentinian players were accused of breaking Covid travel protocols.

Brazilian health officials marched onto the pitch in São Paulo and claimed that the players in question had made false statement upon arriving in Brazil, omitting that they had been in the UK in the past 14 days.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Scattered showers, partly cloudy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

Image

Fork in the Road: The best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley title goes to...

Image

Mobile food panty

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493