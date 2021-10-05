Clear

New Zealand to abandon zero-Covid strategy as Delta variant proves hard to shake

New Zealand to abandon zero-Covid strategy as Delta variant proves hard to shake

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:31 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 2:31 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott, CNN

New Zealand will begin to move away from a zero-Covid strategy toward living with the virus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday, becoming the latest country to abandon its elimination attempts in the face of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

After shutting its borders early in the pandemic, New Zealand has reported just 4,409 Covid-19 infections and 27 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- among the lowest case numbers of any country.

But an outbreak in August, sparked by the Delta strain, plunged the major city of Auckland into a long lockdown. And despite the city enduring more than six weeks of restrictions on movement, New Zealand reported 24 new cases in the community on Tuesday -- the majority found in Auckland.

Ardern admitted Monday the virus was "a tentacle that has been incredibly hard to shake."

"To date we've managed to largely control the outbreak, but as you can see with this outbreak and with Delta, the return to zero is incredibly difficult," she said, adding that long periods of tough restrictions had been unable to sufficiently reduce infections.

Ardern said while the transition to living with the virus was always a move New Zealand was going to make, the Delta variant had "accelerated" the change. The New Zealand leader didn't say exactly when the transition from the zero-Covid strategy would begin, but she emphasized the country was "not there yet."

"We need more people fully vaccinated, across more suburbs and more age groups," Ardern said.

At least 49% of the country has been fully vaccinated, while 79% have had their first dose, according to New Zealand's Health Ministry.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Ardern said New Zealanders would require vaccine certificates to access public events such as music festivals and other large gatherings, from as early as next month.

"If you are booked for a summer festival, this is a warning or a heads up, go and get vaccinated," she said.

New Zealand is joining several other countries in the Asia-Pacific region that have recently announced plans to live with the virus.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in August the country would start easing restrictions once it reached its national vaccination targets of up to 80%.

And last week, he announced a roadmap that could see Australia's borders reopen to fully vaccinated citizens and permanent resident sometime in November. International arrivals for non-citizens are not expected to resume until next year.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Ardern said she had no regrets about enforcing New Zealand's zero-Covid strategy over the past 18 months because it had saved lives.

"Elimination was important because we didn't have vaccines. Now we do," she said.

Record cases in Australia

New Zealand's announcement comes days before the expected relaxation of tough Covid restrictions in Sydney, Australia's largest city and capital of the state of New South Wales (NSW).

Sydney has been under lockdown for more than three months, but NSW authorities have said that once 70% of the state's population over 16 are double vaccinated, restrictions will lift for those who have had their shots.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said it was likely that date will be October 11, with additional restrictions to be relaxed once the state hits an 80% double vaccination rate. The state is expected to fully open up on December 1.

Covid-19 infections have dropped in NSW ahead of the expected reopening, with 608 confirmed cases reported Monday. But amid the optimism in Sydney, the neighboring state of Victoria is experiencing record numbers of new infections.

Victoria, home to Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, reported 1,763 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. That's the highest daily number in Australia during the pandemic, and brings the total number of cases reported by the state to 44,251. The death toll is 877.

Despite being in lockdown since August 5, Melbourne has struggled to bring the virus under control. Officials said a major sporting event in September led to a new wave of cases after people ignored restrictions to celebrate the occasion.

On Tuesday, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said he still intends to ease many restrictions once the state reaches a 70% double vaccination rate, hopefully in late October.

"We want to get to 70% double dose, as quick as we can, then 80%, be open, be free, normalize this," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers, partly cloudy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

Image

Fork in the Road: The best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley title goes to...

Image

Mobile food panty

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493