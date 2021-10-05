Clear

Lawsuit alleges past culture of sexual abuse at University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Lawsuit alleges past culture of sexual abuse at University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Lauren del Valle, CNN

A new lawsuit alleges faculty at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts perpetrated sexual abuse on minor students over the course of two decades, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Former students who brought the lawsuit allege that during that time a culture of sexual abuse was "widely known" and ignored or condoned by school administrators, their lawsuit states.

"Sexual abuse and exploitation inflicted upon minor students at the school was not only known by students, faculty, staff and administrators at the school, but sadly was known among many of the members of the dance community nationwide," attorney Gloria Allred said in a news conference Monday.

The litigation names the school, six former administrators and one dance instructor. CNN has reached out to the individuals named as defendants.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges administrators were negligent and that they and the instructor inflicted emotional distress. It also alleges battery by the instructor. The plaintiffs allege UNCSA failed to provide a school free from "continual sexual intimidation, abuse, exploitation and harassment."

In response, the school issued a statement saying in part: "Simply stated, we are horrified by the allegations of sexual abuse and are appalled by the concept that sexual abuse could happen under the guise of artistic training. We recognize that the words here are only a start -- it is our actions that will most clearly communicate the strength of our commitment."

The specialized school was open to high-performing middle and high school-aged students, and the lawsuit alleges two dance teachers were known on the campus for especially egregious behavior, including grooming and assaulting students as young as 12 -- often serving minor students alcohol and having sexual relations with them at "The Farm" where they lived.

The instructors, Richard Kuch and Richard Gain, were so widely known for their predatory behavior that some dance schools would not send their students to the program, the lawsuit says.

"After being moved to the top-level high school class, I was immersed in a world of sexual abuse and such confusing physical pain and psychological darknesst hat I began to experience anxious dread as an everyday normal," one accuser, who wanted to be identified only by her first name, Elizabeth, said in Monday's news conference. "As an underaged adolescent, I was subjected to sexual abuse that was normalized by my instructors as preparation for the future professional career I wanted so much."

"In weekly classes, my body was often violated by teachers who had well-known reputations for being sexual predators."

Kuch is deceased, but Gain is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. CNN was unable to reach Gain for comment and was unable to determine if he has an attorney.

The lawsuit alleges a wide range of sexual abuse, including teachers telling minor students to have sex in order to be true artists, groping their genitals under the guise of technique correction and forceful penetration.

The abuse was so consistent, many of the alleged victims say they came to accept it as normal and that they believed their teachers were the only people who could help them access a professional dance career.

"The sexualization within the dance classes was so pervasive that we, the students, didn't question that anything was wrong. Likewise, we didn't dare question the motives of our mentors that we idolized, and were convinced that they, and only they, could give us the ability to have professional careers," a plaintiff identified as Christopher said in a video played during in the news conference.

Some of the allegations in the lawsuit were first brought to the school in 1995, according to the school's statement, and an independent investigation at the time found no widespread sexual misconduct. The report did result in policy changes, but records from the time are too sparse to tell how thorough the investigation was, the statement said.

"The UNCSA community cares deeply about the safety and welfare of our students and alumni," it said. "The words in this letter feel inadequate to express the extent of our distress."

It added, "The allegations in the complaint are deeply disturbing and run counter to UNCSA's institutional values. While they have been raised in the context of a lawsuit against UNCSA, it is our intent to respond to this litigation in a manner consistent with our institutional values -- to listen to the accounts with openness; to appreciate the courage it took for our former students and alumni to share their experiences, especially given the long-term impacts of trauma many have described; and to take steps to acknowledge and address any historical sexual misconduct with candor and compassion."

Allred and local North Carolina attorneys representing the seven plaintiffs filed the litigation under the SAFE Child Act, state legislation that opened an avenue for sexual abuse claims with expired statutes of limitation.

Allred implored witnesses and other potential claimants to come forward quickly as the deadline for filing a lawsuit under the law expires at the end of this year.

The attorneys filed the claims seeking class action status, a move that, if granted, would give potential victims more time to file a claim.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Scattered showers, partly cloudy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Vigil

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox volleyball

Image

THN Soccer

Image

Mobile Food Pantry

Image

MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES

Image

Fighting school bus stop arm violations

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

Image

Fork in the Road: The best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley title goes to...

Image

Mobile food panty

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493