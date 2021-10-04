Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What we learned from the Facebook whistleblower -- and how Facebook responded

What we learned from the Facebook whistleblower -- and how Facebook responded

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

It does not take a whistleblower to know that Facebook's vast platform is used to spread hate and misinformation.

But now we do have a whistleblower: former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen. She alleges that the scale of the problem is much worse than the company lets on or the public understands, that Facebook hides evidence the platform is being used in this way and that its algorithm turbocharged US divisions by feeding hateful and wrong content.

The list goes on.

Her interviews with the Wall Street Journal, followed by her appearance on "60 Minutes" this past Sunday night and now in front of a congressional committee on Tuesday, will further focus attention on the idea that the most democratizing invention of recent generations -- a free website that allows strangers as well as friends to find each other, to organize and to speak their minds -- now poses a threat to democracy by not just allowing but actively promoting false narratives, conspiracy theories and hate.

Related: Lawyer explains what could happen to Facebook whistleblower

Haugen's trove of documents, which include internal Facebook research she copied before leaving her job as a product manager this year, suggest that Facebook:

  • Knows it has caught only a small fraction of the misinformation spread on the site.
  • Abandoned some efforts to cut down on misinformation after the presidential election.
  • Knows the effect Instagram has on some young minds.

Read more on her "60 Minutes" interview here.

Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported on how the drug pushers and human traffickers use the platform, and how Instagram creates a feedback loop hurting the mental health of US kids, particularly girls. You might recall an earlier whistleblower who alleged Facebook was complicit in the sale of opioids on its platform.

Key takeaway from Haugen: When misinformation is the main weapon in an ongoing war of ideas, the massive company has chosen the profits it reaps from capturing eyeballs and engaging users over its moral responsibility to cut down on the toxic stuff spread on its platform.

Haugen gave the example that if a new user signed up and followed Donald Trump, it wouldn't be long before the platform's algorithm was pushing them QAnon conspiracy theories.

Read the full report here.

She told the Wall Street Journal that she does not want people to dislike or stop using the platform, but that it needs to be fixed.

"If people just hate Facebook more because of what I've done, then I've failed," she told the Journal. "I believe in truth and reconciliation -- we need to admit reality. The first step of that is documentation."

Everyone -- even Facebook -- seems to agree there should be some regulation of social media companies that requires more responsibility for what's on their platforms. But Facebook very much wants to steer that regulation.

What does Facebook say? The company called Haugen's allegations misleading and said the platform does more harm than good. In a prebuttal to Haugen's "60 Minutes" interview, Facebook VP and former British liberal politician Nick Clegg talked at length with CNN's Brian Stelter.

Here are some quotes from this excellent interview, which includes Clegg agreeing that there should be some regulation.

Is Instagram toxic to teenage girls? Not to all teenage girls, Clegg argued.

STELTER: For teenage girls, is the world better with Instagram in it or is it worse?

CLEGG: Well, the vast majority of teen girls and, indeed, boys who have been covered by some of the surveys that you referred to say that for the overwhelming majority of them, it either makes them feel better or it doesn't make a difference one way or the other.

If you're skeptical that teen girls are exposed to inappropriate content that could foster eating disorders, read this CNN Business report published Monday, where Instagram acknowledges promoting pages glorifying eating disorders to teen accounts. This is dark stuff.

Why doesn't Facebook release the kind of research that Haugen leaked? Clegg argued that Facebook has more than 1,000 Ph.D.s on staff and does a lot of research and not all of it is meant to be public. This research, he argued, was meant to help Facebook improve its platforms.

CLEGG: So we do a huge amount of research. We share it with external researchers as much as we can. But do remember, there is a -- and I'm not a researcher, but researchers will tell you that there's a world of difference between doing a peer-reviewed exercise, in cooperation with other academics, and preparing papers internally to provoke an informed internal discussion.

Is Facebook like the tobacco companies? Drawing the much-repeated comparison between Facebook trying to hook users and tobacco companies trying to hook smokers, Stelter said he enjoys Instagram but he does feel the pull of an addiction to it.

CLEGG: Let me give you one very simple reason why this is such a misleading analogy. The people who pay our lunch are advertisers. Advertisers don't want their content next to hateful, extreme or unpleasant content.

Is Facebook a monster that's too big to control? Possibly.

CLEGG: Even with the most sophisticated technology, which I believe we deploy, even with the tens of thousands of people that we employ to try and maintain safety and integrity on our platform, you're right, Brian. We're never going to be absolutely on top of this 100% of the time, because this is an instantaneous and spontaneous form of communication, where billions of human beings can express themselves as they want, when they want, to each other.

Is Facebook responsible for the divisions that led to the January 6 insurrection? No, Clegg argued.

CLEGG: I think it gives people false comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States.

STELTER: You think it's too easy -- it's too easy to say it's Facebook's fault?

CLEGG: Well -- well, I think it would be too easy, surely, to suggest that with a tweak to an algorithm, somehow all the disfiguring polarization in US politics would suddenly evaporate. I think it absolves people of asking themselves the harder questions about the historical, cultural, social and economical reasons that have led to the politics that we have in the US today.

An odd coincidence. Making an already bad day worse, Facebook suffered an outage that robbed many, many people of their midday Instagram fix. From CNN Business: "I don't know If I've seen an outage like this before from a major internet firm," said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at the network monitoring firm Kentik. For a lot of people, Madory told CNN, "Facebook is the internet to them." More here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered showers, partly cloudy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. Active Duty Suicides Rising

Image

Fork in the Road: The best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley title goes to...

Image

Mobile food panty

Image

Are we looking at sun or rain for the week? Anissa explains

Image

The Covered Bridge Festival is making a comeback in Parke County

Image

The Greene County homeless count

Image

Mental health funding opens up for Illinois schools

Image

Active duty military suicides spike

Image

The Wrap Recap: Hummingbirds, Stink Bugs, and Ribs

Image

Monday: Scattered rain, partly cloudy. High: 78.

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493