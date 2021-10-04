Clear

Operator of leaking oil infrastructure has record of violations

Operator of leaking oil infrastructure has record of violations

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Casey Tolan, CNN

The company that operates the pipeline responsible for the oil spill off the Southern California coast has been cited by federal regulators for more than 100 violations over the past 11 years, including at least two that led to worker injuries, government and court records show.

Beta Operating Company LLC, has had 125 incidents of non-compliance documented by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a federal agency that oversees the offshore drilling industry. Of those, bureau records show, 53 were warnings, 71 were "component shut-in" violations, and one was a "facility shut-in" violation.

Warnings must be corrected "within a reasonable amount of time" specified by the agency, while shut-in violations "must be corrected before the operator is allowed to continue the activity in question," according to the bureau's website.

Most recently, Beta received a warning on September 29, just days before the leak, according to bureau records -- although no details about the warning were immediately available. The company's facilities were inspected by the bureau on September 28 and 30.

Beta is a subsidiary of Amplify Energy, a small public company whose shares fell steeply in the wake of the disaster. Representatives from Amplify did not respond to requests for comment from CNN on Monday. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said the agency is working to gather more details about its past inspections of the facilities.

Beta was fined a total of $85,000 in 2013 and 2014 for three incidents, according to bureau records -- one of which involved the release of oil. In a 2014 case, an investigation by the bureau found that "crude oil was released through the flare boom," a report said. "A safety device was bypassed for reasons other than startup, maintenance or testing and was not properly flagged or monitored." More details on the incident were not immediately available.

Two other cases involved worker injuries. In 2012, a piece of equipment "fell and struck an employee resulting in injuries to the head and face." And in 2014, "investigators discovered that an injured party received an electric shock of an estimated 98,000 volts at very low amperage," another document said, noting that the injured person was "not wearing proper personal protective equipment."

Some of the cases were first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Between October 2013 and September 2014, there were at least 18 incidents that involved worker injuries at Beta facilities, according to a report from the bureau, although most were minor.

Beta operates the Elly and Ellen platforms off the coast of Long Beach, which are believed to be the source of the oil leak.

The facilities operating the pipeline were built in the late 1970s and early 1980s and are inspected every other year, Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference Sunday. He said company employees noticed the oil spill and notified the Coast Guard on Saturday.

The spill has caused an estimated 126,000 gallons of crude oil to leak off the California coast, according to authorities.

Amplify, Beta's parent company, went through bankruptcy several years ago. Memorial Production Partners LP, a Houston-based company, filed for bankruptcy in January 2017, and the case was closed in May 2018, with the company's name changed to Amplify Energy Corp., according to court records. In its bankruptcy petition, the company listed more than $2.4 billion in assets and more than $2 billion in debts.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Wrap Recap: Hummingbirds, Stink Bugs, and Ribs

Image

Monday: Scattered rain, partly cloudy. High: 78.

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals ruin lunch with food delivery con

Image

Newport Hill Climb

Image

wthi--Sun_Oct_03_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

175th Homecoming Anniversary

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493