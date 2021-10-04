Clear

Which countries are on the UK red list?

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: Francesca Street, CNN

The UK has introduced a new system for international travel, loosening testing requirements for many fully vaccinated travelers and designating destinations either "red" or "green."

There are currently 54 countries on the UK's red list -- including Mexico and South Africa. The list is updated every three weeks, and a refresh is expected towards the end of the week beginning October 4.

Green list rules

All UK arrivals, regardless of country of origin or vaccination status, must complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the UK.

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK from green list countries no longer need to do a pre-departure test, but must still book and pay for a day two PCR test.

Travelers under 18 arriving from green list countries are subject to the same rules as fully vaccinated travelers.

Non-vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK from green list countries must still present a pre-departure negative test (completed within 72 hours of departure) and must book and pay for a day two and day eight PCR test. Non-vaccinated green list travelers must also quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival in the UK.

Non-vaccinated travelers quarantining in England may be able to end quarantine early via the Test to Release scheme. Test to Release does not apply in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The list of countries with UK-approved vaccination programs includes EU countries and the US, see the full list here.

Any destination not on the red list is considered green, but some green destinations don't permit nonessential travel from the UK right now.

England has also announced that from the end of October, "eligible fully vaccinated passengers and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of non-red countries" will be permitted to replace their day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Scotland has suggested it will also move towards lateral flow tests for day two testing. In a statement, Michael Matheson, Scotland's cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport, said: "We also intend to align with the UK post-arrival testing regime. The detail of that is still being developed with lateral flow tests being considered and we will engage further with the UK Government on those plans. Details will be announced at the same time as the UK."

The Northern Irish government has yet to make an announcement on this, while the Welsh government has said a "decision on moving away from PCR tests is still to be made."

Red list requirements

Unless you're a resident of England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland -- or a British or Irish national -- you'll be refused entry arriving into the UK from a red list country.

UK residents and British and Irish nationals arriving home from red list destinations must undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Bookings must be made through this online portal. The charge for a single adult occupying one room for 10 days is £2,285.

The UK's quarantine hotels are located in England and Scotland, so if you arrive in the UK from a red list country and your final destination is in Wales or Northern Ireland, you will need to book a quarantine hotel in England or Scotland.

Red list arrivals dodging quarantine face steep fines.

Travel industry response

In a statement, Julie Simpson, president of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) praised the UK's move away from pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated green list arrivals, while also hoping for further policy change.

"While this is certainly a step in the right direction, for the UK to be real leaders, the government should adopt a system based on the risk of individuals, not countries," said Simpson. "Placing whole countries on red lists is illogical if you can keep the UK safe by checking an individual's status and allowing fully jabbed people to travel almost anywhere in the world safely."

Meanwhile, Airlines UK, the trade body which represents UK-registered airlines such as British Airways, called the changes "an excellent step forward" although CEO Tim Alderslade questioned the decision to keep day two testing for fully vaccinated travelers.

Red list countries

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Réunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

WTHI Events

 

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493