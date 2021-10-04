Clear

Women in Kabul return to work, school and the streets, in defiance of the Taliban

Women in Kabul return to work, school and the streets, in defiance of the Taliban

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: By Brent Swails, Clarissa Ward and Scott McWhinnie, CNN

A terrorist attack didn't stop Atifa Watanyar from teaching, but she worries the Taliban will.

Even before the militant group marched into Kabul, the English teacher felt intense uncertainty and heartache.

In early May, she was at the entrance of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school on the outskirts of the capital and saw an explosion in front of the main gate. As her students rushed past her, trying to escape onto the dusty yard below, a second and then a third bomb detonated, killing at least 85 people -- many of them teenage girls.

Just months later, Watanyar is standing at the very same entrance before her lesson begins. Young female students pour into the hallway, their voices echoing off a wall painted with a mural claiming "the future is brighter."

"What should we say? Every day I see Taliban in the streets. I'm afraid. I fear from these people a lot," she said.

In August, weeks after the school reopened, the Taliban swept to power and once again claimed Afghanistan as their Islamic Emirate.

A month later, the group effectively banned female students from secondary education, by ordering high schools to re-open only for boys. The group said it needed to set up a "secure transportation system," before girls grades six through twelve could return. But the Taliban gave a similar excuse when it came to power in 1996. Female students never went back to class during its five-year rule.

No longer able to teach her older students, Watanyar now focuses on the younger girls, making sure inside her classroom at least, there is still room to dream.

"What should we do, what should we do? It's just the thing that we can do for our children, for our daughters, for our girls," she said.

Sanam Bahnia, 16, who was injured in the terror attack, was brave enough to return to class.

"One of my classmates, who was killed, was someone who really worked hard in her studies -- when I heard that she was martyred, I felt that I must go back and study, for the peace of her soul, I must study and build my country, so that I can make their wishes and dreams come true," she said.

But Bahnia's ability to fulfill that pledge is in serious doubt. Now, prevented from attending school by the Taliban, she reads her textbook in the corner of her home. Her favorite subject is biology, but she says she no longer lets herself dream of becoming a dentist.

Her defiance in the face of multiple attacks on her future is taking its toll.

Her voice wavers as she begins to cry, saying: "The Taliban are the reason for my current state. My spirit is gone, my dreams are buried."

The Taliban's continued assault on women is visible across this city. Militants have in some instances ordered women to leave their workplaces, and when a group of women protested the announcement of the all-male government in Kabul, Taliban fighters beat them with whips and sticks.

On the streets of the Khair Khana neighborhood, in northwest Kabul, the consequences of a recent women's protest remain. At almost every beauty salon, images of women's faces have been defaced. Some were quickly spray painted black, others whitewashed completely.

Inside one of the salons, the women are too afraid to give their names. They say that the Taliban drove away the protesters, before telling them to remove the images of women, put on burqas and stay home.

Still, despite remarkable odds, Kabul's female activists continue to organize and demonstrate.

Last Thursday, just a handful of female protestors were met by an entire Taliban unit. Right as the women held up signs declaring, "Education is human identity" and "Do not burn our books, do not close our schools," military pickup trucks descended on their protest corner.

Taliban fighters ripped the signs out of their hands, as a mounted machine gun fired off a warning burst that sent spectators and journalists running.

The Taliban's head of intelligence services in Kabul, Mawlavi Nasratullah, said that the women didn't have permission to protest.

When asked by CNN's Clarissa Ward why a small group of women asking for their rights to be educated threatened him so much, Nasratullah responded: "I respect women, I respect women's rights. If I didn't support women's rights, you wouldn't be standing here."

But the violence repeated at other protests tells a different story.

"When you leave your house for a struggle, you consider everything," protest leader Sahar Sahil Nabizada said, adding that she's been threatened repeatedly but refuses to leave the country or stop organizing.

"It's possible that I die, it's possible I get wounded, and it's also possible I return home alive. However, if I, or two or three other women die or get injured, basically we accept risks in order to pave way for the generations to come, at least they will be proud of us," Nabizada said.

Most acts of daily defiance are smaller and less public, but just as important, activists say. More and more women are returning to Kabul's public spaces after staying inside during the initial first few uncertain weeks of Taliban rule.

Arzo Khaliqyar is one of those women who went back to work. The mother of five says she was forced to become a taxi driver when her husband was murdered a year ago. She says he left behind his white Toyota Corolla, a common car in Kabul, but little else.

But in the weeks since the Taliban came to power, driving has become increasingly difficult and she says she is routinely threatened. She's adapted by sticking to neighborhoods she knows and picking up mostly women and families.

"I know [the risks] very clearly but I have no other option," she said. "I have no other way. In some places where I see Taliban checkpoints, I will change my route. But I've accepted this risk for the sake of my children."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Scattered rain, partly cloudy. High: 78.

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals ruin lunch with food delivery con

Image

Newport Hill Climb

Image

wthi--Sun_Oct_03_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

175th Homecoming Anniversary

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493