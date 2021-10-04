Clear

There's no excuse anymore. Here are 3 things companies can do to reduce carbon emissions

There's no excuse anymore. Here are 3 things companies can do to reduce carbon emissions

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Dan Lambe at CNN Business Perspectives

Extreme weather made headlines all summer. Hurricane Ida made landfall in the Gulf before causing additional massive flooding and devastation in the Northeast. Wildfire season in the West started earlier than usual, and sweltering heatwaves broke temperature records in some of our nation's largest cities, like Seattle and Portland.

These extreme weather events are caused in large part by warming temperatures occurring across the planet. This isn't a phase that we can wait out until normalcy returns. This is, in fact, our new normal, according to a recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Thankfully, many corporate leaders around the globe are recognizing their role and putting some serious muscle behind the battle against our climate crisis. They're setting their own internal carbon reduction goals while making investments outside of their operations in efforts to curb emissions and other factors that harm our environment. Others, meanwhile, still have a long way to go in making the fight against the climate crisis a central part of their business.

Here's where they can start:

Make changes to the operation

Before trying anything else, businesses should first make the necessary changes to their own operations that will reduce their carbon footprint.

This could mean reducing employee transportation and travel, for starters. Reductions can also be made at operations facilities from curtailing energy use or increasing the percent of electricity that comes from a clean energy program. Reducing the amount of trash disposal and expanding recycling programs can further lower a business's carbon footprint.

Making meaningful change can not only lead to a more efficient business, but it can also save on costs down the line. For instance, switching a corporate fleet to electric vehicles or installing solar panels at a facility can lead to reduced energy consumption and ultimately recoup any additional upfront capital costs.

Purchase the right carbon credits

Voluntary carbon credits have the potential to be game-changing for the planet. They go beyond compliance mandates and allow companies to take ownership over their environmental ambitions. Companies voluntarily purchase them directly from carbon offset project developers (who create the projects that sequester carbon), through a broker or an exchange, or from a retailer. This does two things: 1. It makes up for emissions that cannot otherwise be eliminated through improvements to the business operations, and 2. It helps to finance those carbon sequestration projects that lead to the credit being provided. Oftentimes, these projects fund technologies that remove emissions from the atmosphere or reforestation programs that sequester carbon naturally through trees.

Carbon benefits should be measured, monitored, verified and accredited by an independent third party and issued on a public registry backed by an accredited international standard, like Verra, throughout the life of a project. These standards help outline how to calculate the amount of carbon captured compared to what would happen without the carbon credit project, and carbon leakage, which can occur when a business moves its operations to other regions or countries to get around climate regulations.

Tracking these variables and following proper protocols is important to ensure the voluntary carbon credits a company is purchasing are legitimately mitigating climate change.

Make sure nature is represented in your carbon strategy

While new technology or renewable energy solutions are carbon mitigation options to consider, nature-based solutions — specifically trees and forests — can do so much more for a sustainability program, our communities and our world. Yes, trees and forests capture carbon — and will continue to do so for decades to come. But the benefits of tree planting and reforestation go way beyond simply sequestering carbon.

From an ecological standpoint, trees and forests improve air quality, enhance biodiversity, create habitat, preserve land and stabilize soil. They also improve our water by reducing runoff pollution and help with flood control and storm surge. Green environments also help to encourage physical activity, improve mental wellness and reduce stress. Trees also have been shown to help reduce crime and improve property values in our communities, too.

Make no mistake, we are collectively taking on the biggest issues facing generations as a result of this climate crisis. The leadership emerging from the authentic efforts of corporate executives teaming with public and nonprofit partners is a model of advancing sustainability around the United States and the globe.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Scattered rain, partly cloudy. High: 78.

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals ruin lunch with food delivery con

Image

Newport Hill Climb

Image

wthi--Sun_Oct_03_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

175th Homecoming Anniversary

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493