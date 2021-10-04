Clear

Full FDA approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine had only a modest impact on uptake. Here's what mattered more

Full FDA approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine had only a modest impact on uptake. Here's what mattered more

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:11 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

Despite hopes that full approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine would convince large numbers of vaccine-hesitant Americans to roll up their sleeves, a federal government analysis provided to CNN suggests approval was not a silver bullet.

After the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer's shot in August, Pfizer vaccination rates did increase, but the uptick was modest and relatively short-lived.

"There weren't suddenly lines around the block," said Becca Siegel, senior adviser to the US Department of Health and Human Services' public education campaign.

The data backs up what a recent poll found: While full approval might matter to some unvaccinated Americans, it's likely not going to be the sole reason unvaccinated Americans will roll up their sleeves.

"For truly undecided people, this is a complex decision. It's not one thing," Siegel said.

According to the poll, another factor is more persuasive than full approval: Fear -- fear of dying of Covid-19 or of missing out on activities such as travel, concerts or sporting events that require vaccination.

This leaves federal officials in the middle of a long, slow slog to get unvaccinated Americans to finally get vaccinated and help put an end to the pandemic. Currently, 75.8% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- a number that has inched upward only very slowly in recent months.

Summer polls offered high hopes

On August 23, the day the FDA issued full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, President Joe Biden pleaded with unvaccinated Americans.

"If you are one of the millions of Americans who said they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened. The moment you've been waiting for is here. It's time for you to go get your vaccination, and get it today -- today," Biden said.

Biden had good reason for optimism.

According to a poll conducted in June by the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of people who were taking a "wait and see" approach to vaccination said they would be more likely to get vaccinated if the FDA fully approved one of the Covid-19 vaccines.

"Many unvaccinated people worry that the vaccines are experimental and fears about the safety of the vaccine are a major reason some groups are hesitant to vaccinated," Drew Altman, Kaiser's president and CEO, wrote in August. "Lack of FDA approval has allowed the idea that the vaccines are unsafe or ineffective to fester."

A modest, short-term increase after full approval

It turned out the FDA's full approval did help to change some minds, but the effect was not dramatic.

From August 23 to September 3, the seven-day average of the administration of Pfizer doses increased by 16%, from 575,000 per day to 668,000 per day, according to the HHS analysis. In comparison, uptake for Moderna's vaccine, which has emergency use authorization but not full approval, increased by 5% during that time.

Of course, an increase in vaccination rates can be due to many factors. But the increase in Pfizer's vaccine following approval is especially notable because in the weeks prior to full approval, Moderna was seeing larger increases than Pfizer, according to an analysis done for CNN by the Computational Epidemiology Lab at Boston Children's Hospital, which powers the Vaccines.gov website.

After September 4, the seven-day averages for both vaccines started to decline.

Running 'the last mile'

A September poll might help explain why full licensure didn't have more of an effect.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted last month showed that FDA approval played a relatively minor role in vaccine decision making.

In that survey, only 15% of recently vaccinated people said full approval of Pfizer's vaccine was a major reason they got the shot, and only 2% said it was the main reason.

The Kaiser poll found that other factors were more likely to be a major reason for getting vaccinated: the increase in cases due to the Delta variant; concern about hospitals filling up with Covid-19 patients; knowing someone who became seriously ill or died from Covid-19; wanting to participate in certain activities, such as travel; being required to get a vaccine by an employer; and social pressure from family and friends.

Siegel, the HHS analytics and public opinion expert, said she thinks full approval could still play a role long-term -- in combination with other factors -- in convincing people to get a shot.

"We won't see the impact of approval on day one, hour one, but could see it over a long period of time," she said.

About 1 in 4 eligible Americans has not gotten even one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, and Siegel noted there's no simple way to convince them.

"This is a slow, steady march," she added. "It's not getting easier, and it won't get easier."

The fact that nothing so far -- not full approval, not overflowing hospitals, not 700,000 dead Americans -- has convinced tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated is reason enough for mandates, some experts say.

"I think we've come to recognize that mandates are what we've come to in order to really generate increases in vaccination," said John Brownstein, director of the Computational Epidemiology Lab at Boston Children's Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School. "Mandates are super important to cover the last mile for those who are on the fence."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Partly cloudy, scattered showers possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Scattered rain, partly cloudy. High: 78.

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals ruin lunch with food delivery con

Image

Newport Hill Climb

Image

wthi--Sun_Oct_03_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

175th Homecoming Anniversary

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493