Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The US is turning a corner in its fight against Covid-19, Fauci says. But it's still too early to let our guard down

The US is turning a corner in its fight against Covid-19, Fauci says. But it's still too early to let our guard down

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

The US is "turning the corner" on its current Covid-19 surge but vaccination remains key to ensuring cases continue trending downward ahead of the holiday season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

The US is averaging around 107,000 new infections every day, according to Johns Hopkins University -- down from more than 150,000 just last month. Rates of hospitalizations and deaths have also been on the decline.

But Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC's "This Week" that over nearly 20 months of the pandemic, Covid surges have subsided only to come back again.

"The way to keep it down, to make that turnaround continue to go down, is to ... get people vaccinated. When you have 70 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, that's the danger zone right there," Fauci said.

With winter fast approaching, experts have warned of the double threat Covid-19 and the flu could have on an already strained health care system. But Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation" it is too early to tell whether the holiday season will be a safe time for Americans to gather.

"We've just got to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down, and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we're going to do at a particular time," he said. "Let's focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down, and we can do it by people getting vaccinated."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its guidance on holiday celebrations, urging people to get vaccinated before the holidays and wear a mask indoors in public in areas of substantial transmission.

"Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading Covid-19. The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others," it said.

The CDC guidance also recommends people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 56% of the total US population, or 65.4% of those ages 12 and up who are eligible, are fully vaccinated, according to data published Sunday by the CDC.

However, 15 states have yet to fully vaccinate more than half of their residents, according to CDC data: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Mandates spur vaccination and opposition

Mandates requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred some workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks, but others who have declined vaccination are being suspended or losing their jobs.

In New York City, a vaccine mandate for educators went into effect Friday afternoon, and New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter told CNN she did not expect the mandate to result in a teacher shortage Monday, noting 93% of the city's teachers are vaccinated.

"We have more subs that are vaccinated than unvaccinated, teachers and our superintendents have been working with our principals to develop plans to ensure our students get the education and continue to get the education they deserve in person," Porter said.

Porter pushed back on claims from some teachers who say they are being unfairly forced to vaccinate instead of being given a chance to test out.

"We are responsible for over a million students and we have elementary school students who are not eligible for vaccination and so we have to do everything in our power to wrap a bubble of protection around our children and keep them safe," Porter said.

On CBS Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, warned against the politicization of vaccines in the US.

Gottlieb said vaccination has always been viewed as a collective decision rather than just individual choice. "That's why we have a childhood immunization schedule, because your behavior -- with respect to your choice around vaccination -- affects your community," he said.

Gottlieb said there could be consequences of vaccination becoming a political issue.

"I worry that, going forward, we're going to see vaccination rates decline as this becomes more of a political football, and we see people -- literally, governors running against vaccines and vaccine mandates -- in the next presidential cycle. That's going to the be deleterious to the public health, generally, if that's what comes out of this episode we're in," he said.

Promising pill shouldn't deter vaccination

The US surpassed 700,000 deaths from Covid-19 Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the country is still averaging nearly 1,900 deaths a day.

President Joe Biden marked the grim toll in a statement Saturday, and noted the impact of vaccination, saying, "Hundreds of thousands of families have been spared the unbearable loss that too many Americans have already endured during this pandemic."

As the country reflected on the death toll, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced they had created an antiviral pill that can reduce Covid-19 hospitalization and death by 50%, according to their data.

Merck said it would seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its molnupiravir medication "as soon as possible." If permitted, it would become the first oral medicine that fights Covid-19.

The news was hailed by health experts who also cautioned it shouldn't be a replacement for vaccinations.

"It is never OK to get infected," Fauci told CNN's Dana Bash Sunday.

"It decreased the risk -- this pill did -- of hospitalizations and death by 50%. You know the way to decrease the risk by 100%? Don't get infected in the first place," he said.

As for those relying on previous infection to protect them from getting Covid-19 again, a new study published Friday in the journal The Lancet Microbe, suggests that protection may be short-lived.

"Reinfection can reasonably happen in three months or less," Jeffrey Townsend, a professor of biostatistics at the Yale School of Public Health and the study's lead author, said in a news release. "Therefore, those who have been naturally infected should get vaccinated. Previous infection alone can offer very little long-term protection against subsequent infections."

Vaccines for children on the horizon

Parents hoping to vaccinate their children received some good news last week, with Pfizer announcing Tuesday it had submitted Covid-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the FDA for initial review.

The company has not yet sought emergency use authorization, but on Friday, the FDA announced its vaccine advisers would meet on October 26 to discuss the data.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently approved for people age 16 and older in the US, and has emergency use authorization for people ages 12 to 15.

On Sunday, Fauci warned while a child might have less chance of having a severe outcome from a case of Covid-19, it is not a "benign situation."

"We are seeing now, very clearly, if you go to pediatric hospitals, that although this risk is less than the adult, there are children in hospital who are getting seriously ill," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

There is also the risk of long Covid, where some survivors, including children, suffer lingering symptoms for months after getting infected, he said.

"You want to protect your child, but you also want to make the child a part of the solution, mainly so that there's not spread of infection, either within your household or to other vulnerable people," Fauci said, adding it is a "very positive, good thing to get their children vaccinated."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Partly cloudy, scattered showers possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newport Hill Climb

Image

wthi--Sun_Oct_03_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

175th Homecoming Anniversary

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

Image

Saturday Evening: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 66

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High: 76°

Image

Paris Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493