Clear

'We need to admit reality,' Facebook whistleblower says. Here's what might happen next

'We need to admit reality,' Facebook whistleblower says. Here's what might happen next

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Frances Haugen was a product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team. "During her time at Facebook," her bio says, "Frances became increasingly alarmed by the choices the company makes prioritizing their own profits over public safety — putting people's lives at risk. As a last resort and at great personal risk, Frances made the courageous act to blow the whistle."

Haugen now identifies herself as "an advocate for public oversight of social media." She rolled out a new website, Twitter profile and online identity in the minutes before her blockbuster "60 Minutes" interview aired on CBS.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed that Haugen was the key source for last month's "Facebook Files" project. Reporter Jeff Horwitz said he had been calling her "Sean" for "the past ten months." Now, he said, Haugen "will be speaking for herself from here on out."

Horwitz also published a profile of Haugen at the same time the "60 Minutes" story premiered. "If people just hate Facebook more because of what I've done, then I've failed," she told the Journal. She said she's trying to save Facebook, not destroy it.

"I believe in truth and reconciliation — we need to admit reality," Haugen said. "The first step of that is documentation."

The question, as always, is: Will advertisers and investors care about any of this?

Four standout quotes from "60 Minutes"

-- "The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world," Haugen said, citing Myanmar as an example.

-- "There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money."

-- "Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they'll click on less ads, they'll make less money."

-- "No one at Facebook is malevolent, but the incentives are misaligned."

Spend some time with the full CBS segment via video or text. Clare Duffy has a full recap for CNN Business...

Facebook's prebuttal

Facebook VP Nick Clegg agreed to my "Reliable Sources" interview request in a clear effort to get ahead of the "60 Minutes" broadcast. When we spoke on Sunday morning, eight hours before "60," Clegg made a few main points. First, that the company can't possibly control all of the content posted to its platforms. Second, that "our job is to mitigate the bad, reduce it -- and amplify the good." And third, that FB is actually doing a rather fine job of reduction and amplification, despite the popular narrative in the press. Here's the interview transcript.

When I commented that "a part of me feels like I'm interviewing the head of a tobacco company right now," or the head of a giant casino, Clegg responded that the comparison is "profoundly false." A third of the world's population "enjoys using these apps," he said. "They do it because they like exchanging their views, their feelings, and their experiences."

Clegg also said the social media firm will continue conducting internal research to understand the effects of its platforms.

Facebook's topline response to Haugen

Facebook spokesperson Lena Pietsch said this on Sunday night: "Every day our teams have to balance protecting the ability of billions of people to express themselves openly with the need to keep our platform a safe and positive place. We continue to make significant improvements to tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content. To suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true."

An area of agreement?

Pelley's report about Haugen ended on this note: "She believes the federal government should impose regulations." Haugen said, "I'm hoping that this will have had a big enough impact on the world that they get the fortitude and the motivation to actually go put those regulations into place. That's my hope."

I doubt Haugen sees eye to eye with Clegg about how exactly those regulations should be written or what they should say. But Facebook has been calling for Washington to step in for months and months. "I think regulation would really help," Clegg said when I brought this up. "Regulations," a source in Facebook's DC operation said, is "in part how this story moves forward."

Here's what happens next...

-- "Last month," Pelley reported, "Haugen's lawyers filed at least eight complaints with the SEC, which enforces the law in financial markets," charging Facebook with lying to investors. Will the agency follow up?

-- Haugen will testify at a Senate hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online" on Tuesday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar issued a statement to thank Haugen "for coming forward with her brave testimony."

-- On a semi-related note, Facebook is supposed to file a response to the FTC's antitrust lawsuit on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Partly cloudy, scattered showers possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newport Hill Climb

Image

wthi--Sun_Oct_03_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

175th Homecoming Anniversary

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

Image

Saturday Evening: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 66

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High: 76°

Image

Paris Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493