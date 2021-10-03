Clear

'SNL' is right. Democrats are toast without a deal

'SNL' is right. Democrats are toast without a deal

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion By Dean Obeidallah

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season this weekend with a very funny and politically insightful cold open -- one that accurately predicts what's next for Democrats if they can't deliver on their priorities.

The sketch featured several "SNL" cast members as the congressional leaders who are locked in a battle over the proposed $3.5 trillion social benefits bill, and it was the ending in particular that Democrats should note. The last lines of the sketch offer the hard truth of what's to come for them in the 2022 midterm elections if they don't find a way to compromise: They are all "screwed."

Saturday night's skewering began with new cast member James Austin Johnson playing President Joe Biden recapping the highs and lows of his summer -- Broadway shows are back again after the long Covid-related shutdown but "so is the Taliban," Johnson quipped. "So, win some, lose some."

From there it was a political brawl as "SNL's" version of moderate Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, played by Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong, sparred with progressive members of the party over the hotly debated spending bill.

For example, "SNL's" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (played by Melissa Villaseñor) declared she wanted "at least $300 billion in clean energy tax credits," to which Manchin countered, "And I'm saying zero." Biden, as the moderator-in-chief, triumphantly responded, "See? Same page!"

While Manchin was portrayed as consistently countering the progressives' demands, the real comedic villain of the sketch was Strong's Sinema, whose character was summed up with this funny and poignant line: "What do I want from this bill? I'll never tell, 'cause I didn't come to Congress to make friends -- and so far, mission accomplished."

There was even a moment when the progressives, including Ego Nwodim as Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, did reach an agreement with Manchin on funding to improve our nation's roads. (They had Manchin's support because that's where the "trucks live.") But "SNL's" Sinema objected, saying "I want no roads." When a baffled Biden asked why, Sinema defiantly responded with a single word: "Chaos."

Does Sinema truly want "chaos"? Unlikely, but I can tell you as someone who hosts a daily progressive radio show that there's much more anger directed at Sinema than Manchin. In the eyes of the public, Manchin has at least shared the broad strokes of the deal he would accept, while Sinema has not publicly expressed her bottom line (although her office released a statement Thursday explaining that she has "detailed her views" to President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer).

While we can debate what any of these Democrats actually want, the truth about the risky outcome that awaits their bickering is exactly as we heard it at the end of Saturday's cold open.

"Us Democrats have had each other's backs no matter what," said Pete Davidson as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who then urged the bill to be passed because "just like me, it deserves a second chance. And a third chance. And up to at least 11 chances."

When "SNL's" Chuck Schumer appeared, declaring that "us Democrats are all in this together," Biden echoed that sentiment with the line, "fundamentally, we're all the same." To which Davidson's Cuomo dropped the punchline: "Screwed!"

It was at that point that we heard the iconic opening line, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" But if Democrats don't pass some version of the sweeping "human infrastructure" bill, after the 2022 midterms they will likely be screaming, "Dead from Washington, DC, it's the Democratic Party!"

The reality is that the President's political party traditionally loses seats in the midterm elections. Look at what happened to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In Obama's first midterm in 2010, Democrats lost a whopping 63 House seats and six in the Senate. In 2018 under Trump, the GOP lost 40 House seats -- although the GOP picked up two Senate seats.

Democrats don't have many seats to lose given their less than 10-seat majority in the House and the 50-50 tie in the Senate. If they don't pass this social spending overhaul, what is their argument for reelection in 2022? Telling constituents to give them control of the House and Senate again, and this time they just might be able pass something? That's not the type of argument that animates voters.

One of the few exceptions that's potentially instructive for the Democrats is what happened in President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's first midterm in 1934. In that election, Democrats picked up 18 seats -- nine each in the House and Senate. That was because FDR delivered sweeping programs starting in 1933 as part of his "New Deal" to help Americans suffering during the Great Depression. True, FDR had a much larger majority in Congress than today's Democrats, but the point is that delivering for the American people is the Democrats' best bet in 2022.

Here's the bitingly cold truth for Democrats, as told to them by "SNL": Make a deal on the spending bill, or you are all "screwed." What's it going to be?

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly cloudy, scattered showers possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

Image

Saturday Evening: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 66

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High: 76°

Image

Paris Marshall

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

Vin Lincoln Evansville North

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493