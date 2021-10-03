Clear

This electric car can go 520 miles on a charge but the CEO says that's not important

This electric car can go 520 miles on a charge but the CEO says that's not important

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

The Lucid Air Dream Edition was recently rated by the Environmental Protection Agency with an estimated driving range of 520 miles on a full charge. That's the longest range of any purely battery-powered car yet rated by the EPA, including Tesla's Model S Long Range.

It's not just a little longer, either. The Air goes an estimated 115 miles farther on a charge than the Tesla. It's even farther than most gasoline cars can travel on a full tank.

But Lucid's chief executive Peter Rawlinson, who once worked at Tesla and helped engineer the original Model S, thinks that jaw-dropping number, 520 miles, isn't actually terribly important. For one thing, that range doesn't come cheap. Prices for the Lucid Air sedan start at $74,000, but prices for the Dream Edition are more than double that, starting at $169,000.

Behind that figure, though, is another rarely discussed statistic that Rawlinson thinks will decide the winners and losers in the future world of electric cars: efficiency.

With greater energy efficiency, which contributes to the Lucid Air's long range, electric cars will become accessible at all price ranges, he said. In fact, one of Rawlinson's side projects is applying some of the efficiency tricks used at Lucid to something he calls the "T21," meaning "the Model T for the 21st century." This would be a car with fairly long driving range that almost anyone can afford.

"The Model T Ford really mobilized mankind in the last century, the 20th century," Rawlinson said. "Ultimately, it had a devastating impact upon the planet. We have got this generation of engineers and technologists and designers. It is within our grasp to try to redress the damage that mankind has caused."

Lucid, a California-based company, recently started production of the Air electric sedan at its Arizona factory.

Some of the same sorts of techniques used to design expensive cars with very long range can help do that, Rawlinson said, can be applied to cheap cars that will drive shorter distances that remain practical for most people.

The balancing act

Like huge horsepower numbers on performance cars, long range on electric cars will be something people can brag about, but that will have little practical use in real life, Rawlinson said. After all, most electric vehicle owners will charge overnight at home or at work and, when they take long trips, public chargers will be available at intervals of much less than 500 miles.

And the trick to getting longer range figures isn't particularly hard with current technology, Rawlinson said. When it comes to getting long range, or just useful range, the easiest way to do it is to just pack in more batteries.

"I call that dumb running," said Rawlinson. "That is not tech."

The biggest problem with that method is that batteries are expensive and, even as battery prices come down, they still won't exactly be cheap. Secondly, batteries add a lot of weight, and take up space which means longer range vehicles will tend to be bigger and heavier or have less room inside. The upcoming GMC Hummer EV, for example, tops out at over 9,000 pounds.

Increasing efficiency is a way to break that connection.

"If I could get 20% more efficiency, I can go 20% further for a given amount of energy," Rawlinson said. "The corollary of that is that, conversely I could go the same distance with 20% less battery."

For the T21 car project, Rawlinson envisions a battery pack weighing about 275 pounds that would take the compact car about 150 miles. That's a lot less driving distance per charge than Lucid's offerings, but it would cost much less, too.

Automakers have been working to increase the efficiency of automobiles for decades regardless of what powers them. Given how important driving range is to consumers, most automakers focus heavily on the energy efficiency of their electric cars. But few have been able to beat the energy efficiency of Rawinson's old employer, Tesla. Lucid seems to be an exception.

An easy way to compare the efficiency of electric cars is to use the EPA's FuelEconomy.gov website just as you would to see the efficiency of a gasoline-powered car. The website will show you the MPGe, or miles per gallon equivalent, of any electric car sold in the US. That's a measure of how far a vehicle will go on an amount of electricity equivalent to the energy in a gallon of gasoline.

The 520 mile version of the Lucid Air, the Air Dream R, has an MPGe of 125. Surprisingly, it is not the most efficient version of the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air Grand Touring has a range of just 516 miles, but it has an MPGe of 131.

The Tesla Model S Long Range, while very impressive in its efficiency, is still just a bit more energy hungry than the Lucid Air. The Porsche Taycan Turbo, on the other hand, is much less efficient. It has an MPGe of just 73.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the efficiency gap.

Porsche spokesperson Calvin Kim pointed out that, just as with Porsche's gasoline-powered cars, the emphasis is on overall performance, not maximum efficiency. Also, he said, Taycan owners regularly report longer driving ranges (indicating better efficiency) than official EPA tests show.

The factors that contribute to an electric car's efficiency include many of the same ones that impact the fuel efficiency of gasoline-powered vehicles. Weight and aerodynamics are very important. as are the tires. The Lucid Air has low-rolling-resistance tires specially developed by Pirelli for Lucid.

Lucid also developed its own compact electric motors that, the company claims, are the world's most energy efficient. Also, the cars use a 900 volt electrical system, which is higher than the already high-powered 800 volt system used in the Porsche Taycan. Higher voltage allows electricity to flow more easily through wires, so a vehicle can use use more power without needing thicker, heavier cables.

Making it a business

Lucid will not make the T21, Rawlison said, because it's a luxury car brand and the T21 would be anything but a luxury model. Rawlinson is more interested in having other automakers license the tech behind the T21. He doesn't make it sound terribly appealing, though.

"I doubt my shareholders would want me to do it, because it is a horrible business model," he said. "You do the T21 project, it is like high volume, low margin."

Another company might want to use the technology, though, he said. Plenty of automotive manufacturers are in the high-volume, low-margin business, manufacturing a greater quantity of inexpensive cars rather than just a few luxury vehicles. Maybe one that's fallen behind on the shift towards electric cars could use help to enter the market quickly with advanced technology.

Meanwhile, Lucid has begun working on its own competitors to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, which Rawlinson calls Platform 2. Those vehicles will cost about $45,000. More cost savings are possible, he said.

"I tell you, we will be able to get to a $20,000 car," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Showers & Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

Image

Saturday Evening: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 66

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High: 76°

Image

Paris Marshall

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

Vin Lincoln Evansville North

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493