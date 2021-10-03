Clear

New Zealand says foreign nationals must have coronavirus vaccination to enter country from November

New Zealand says foreign nationals must have coronavirus vaccination to enter country from November

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 10:21 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: By Hira Humayun, Wayne Chang and Jeevan Ravindran, CNN

All foreign nationals entering New Zealand will need to be fully vaccinated from November 1, the government announced Sunday.

Travelers will have to declare their vaccination status when registering with the country's isolation system and provide proof of vaccination or exemption to their airline and customs officers on landing, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

"To further reduce the possibility of the virus getting through our border, we are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," he said.

The announcement came as New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern placed a new region outside Auckland under a five-day lockdown, as the country's Covid-19 Delta variant outbreak spreads.

Those arriving in New Zealand will still have to spend 14 days in quarantine, and all travelers -- except those from exempt locations -- will still need  to show a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of their first scheduled international flight.

"Most people coming to New Zealand tell us they are already vaccinated. This requirement makes it formal and will provide an extra layer of protection at the border," Hipkins said.

New Zealand's flagship airline Air New Zealand also announced Sunday that all passengers on its international flights would need to be vaccinated from February 2022 onwards.

Any of the 22 Covid-19 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority are acceptable, and the last dose must have been administered at least 14 days before arrival.

Those subject to the requirements who fail to show proof of vaccination could face a fine of up to $4,000, according to the press release. Some seasonal workers will be exempt due to existing requirements, as will refugees.

New Zealand reported 33 new local Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 32 in the largest city of Auckland and one in the Waikato region, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a press conference on Sunday.

Ardern said parts of the Waikato region (Reglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Hamilton City) will be under Level 3 lockdown from 11:59 p.m. Sunday local time for the next five days.

Under Level 3 restrictions, working and learning from home is strongly encouraged if possible, public facilities must close and events cannot go ahead, and travel is restricted, according to the government's official Covid-19 website.

Bloomfield also reported another case in the Waikato region on Sunday, which will be included in Monday's figures.

The two cases in the Waikato region are "known associates or contacts," Bloomfield said, but health officials have yet to establish a link to the Auckland outbreak.

Auckland is currently under a Level 3 lockdown, and Ardern added that officials will meet on Monday to discuss plans to lift lockdown restrictions in the city.

"We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland and managing them there," Arden said. She further urged unvaccinated New Zealanders to book their doses, saying higher vaccination rates would mean fewer restrictions.

Sunday's new local cases bring the total number of community cases from the current outbreak to 1,328, according to New Zealand's health ministry.

More than 3 million New Zealanders -- or 79% of the population -- have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while nearly 2 million have received both doses, according to the health ministry.

The country initially went into a strict three-day lockdown in mid-August after a locally transmitted case of coronavirus was detected for the first time since February.

The rest of New Zealand remains on Alert Level 2, or low risk of community transmission, meaning most restrictions have been lifted -- although limitations on numbers at gatherings remain in place.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Showers & Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77°

Image

Northview Tennis Sectionals

Image

ISU VS South Dakota

Image

Saturday Evening: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 66

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High: 76°

Image

Paris Marshall

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

Vin Lincoln Evansville North

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493