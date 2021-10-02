Clear

Is that bear fat or just chonky? Lasers may help scientists find out

Is that bear fat or just chonky? Lasers may help scientists find out

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Rachel Metz, CNN Business

One mid-September evening in 2018, Joel Cusick found himself pointing a laser scanner at the butt of a bear named Otis.

Cusick was taking a break from work, standing on a platform along the Brooks River in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve — a world-famous spot for bear watching, as the giant mammals like to wade in the water to hang out and catch fish. Otis was a few hundred feet away, standing relatively still.

Cusick, who works for the National Park Service's Alaska regional office, creates maps and trains people on GPS and the use of scanners in the field. He typically uses a laser scanner — specifically, a terrestrial lidar scanner — to measure the volume of stationary objects in the park like buildings and gravel piles. It's a $70,000 industrial-grade tool that sits on a hefty tripod. That evening, Cusick aimed it at Otis, and took a scan.

Lidar is short for "light detecting and ranging" and is probably best known for its use in autonomous vehicles. A lidar scanner sends out millions of pulses of infrared light and measures how long it takes for them to return after hitting an object, such as Otis. These measurements form a point cloud that can then be used to build a three-dimensional map of the object.

In a matter of seconds, Cusick could see what looked like pinpoints comprising Otis's rear on a tablet linked to the scanner. Computer software later processed the scan, creating a 3-D model that could be used to determine the width of the bear's behind.

Cusick was excited; he didn't think his experiment would work.

"I was like, 'Wow, I got a return — I can measure the butt of Otis here!'" he recalled with a chuckle to CNN Business this week.

That lightbulb moment for Cusick led to a multi-year effort to use a lidar scanner to unobtrusively estimate the volumes (and, through that, the weights) of some bears at Katmai as they fatten up for winter, which may help biologists understand more about the animals' health (about 2,200 brown bears live in the park). In 2019 and 2020, bears were scanned around the time of Fat Bear Week at the park — an annual online competition, currently underway through Tuesday, where people can vote for the chunkiest (or chonkiest) brown bears as they get ready to hibernate for the winter. Though the lidar-assisted attempt at estimating the bears' weights was halted this year due to the pandemic, which made fewer employees available to help with the process, Cusick hopes it will continue in the future.

It might sound simpler to use a scale to weigh bears, but it's impractical in the wild, where it might get chewed on. (Plus, you'd have to lure the bears onto the scale and get them to stand still for about 11 seconds or so.) In spring, bears in the wild may be weighed by biologists who fly in via helicopter, tranquilize the bear, push it into a net, and lift it via a pulley system. But, in addition to its intrusiveness, the method may not be possible in fall, when bears have fattened up for the winter.

"A huge, huge upside of this method is it's noninvasive; we don't have to capture animals," said Lindsey Mangipane, an Anchorage-based polar bear biologist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service. "It's a lot less logistically challenging for us as well."

Estimating a bear's weight with lidar is much less disruptive, though it's still very much a complicated guessing game. For instance, those taking the scans are only able to capture part of the bear, because there's no way to put a scanner on the other side of the river, Cusick said. To make up for this, they may slice a bear scan in half and double the volume of the more complete side of the body to estimate the total volume of the bear. And while a 3-D scan can be used to determine the bear's volume (how much space it takes up, in three dimensions), it doesn't infer anything about its density, which is needed to help figure out how heavy it is.

To get a good guess at density, which may vary from bear to bear depending on gender, bone structure, time of year, and many other factors, Cusick spoke with biologists who study the animals. They figured it would be reasonable to estimate a bear is made up of 60% water and 40% fat, he said, so he and his colleagues used those percentages in 2019 and 2020 to tease out, from the scanned volumes, estimates of the weights for a number of bears at Katmai.

The overall process requires multiple people, Cusick said: one person performs the scan while another verifies the bear's identity, for example. The weight estimates, which for a single bear may be made with numerous scans, are also made independently by separate people and compared.

It's currently impossible to know how accurate this method is, but Mangipane is hoping to validate the scanning technology by partnering with zoos to scan captive polar bears, whose weights are known since they can be trained to step on scales. Those known weights could be compared with weights derived from 3-D scans of the bears.

Accuracy aside, Cusick said the results have been consistent: Last year, for instance, he and his colleagues used about 10 scans taken over several days of a bear known as 747. Two people independently estimated 747's weight from each scan, yielding 20 estimates that averaged 1,416 pounds. Each of the individual estimates were within about 100 pounds, Cusick said, and the average was an eight-pound difference from the bear's heft in 2019.

747 was estimated to be the most voluminous bear last year, as well as the heaviest. He was also voted to the top of the bracket by Fat Bear Week voters.

While it will be impossible to know for sure which bear is truly the fattest this year, Cusick thinks 747 looks the biggest once more.

"We all have our favorites," he said. "The anthropomorphism here is quite strong."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Soggy Start to the Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High: 76°

Image

Paris Marshall

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

Vin Lincoln Evansville North

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

Image

Linton-North Knox

Image

Northview Geurin Catholic

Image

West Vigo North Putnam

Image

North Central-RP

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493