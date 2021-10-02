'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it

Netflix's latest hit really kills.

"Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.

The downside is that losers will be killed.

Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light," they are totally a goner.

Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences.

To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.

It's a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film "Parasite" turned out to be.

That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.

