Clear

2021 has 'not been a good year for peacemaking.' But WHO is tipped for the Nobel Peace Prize

2021 has 'not been a good year for peacemaking.' But WHO is tipped for the Nobel Peace Prize

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

After 18 turbulent months spent tackling the global Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) is being broadly tipped as the frontrunner to take this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The United Nations agency, which runs the vaccine-sharing program COVAX, is certainly the bookmakers' pick for the prestigious accolade. British firms Betfair and William Hill both rank WHO as the odds-on favorite to win, with odds of 5/4 and 6/4 respectively.

Though also a favorite in 2020, WHO lost out last year to the World Food Program, another UN body which helped almost 100 million people in 88 countries in 2019.

Other potential winners floated by the bookmakers include jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Every year the Norwegian Nobel Committee recognizes a person or organization for their outstanding efforts and actions in the promotion of peace. Of this year's 329 nominees, 234 are individuals, while 95 are organizations. Under the rules, their names are fiercely guarded and they cannot be identified until 50 years after the winner is announced.

This year's winner will be announced on October 8 at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

When Swedish businessman Alfred Nobel died in 1896, he left behind one of the world's largest private fortunes. According to his will, he wanted the money to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind."

These, according to his will, were to be awarded in physics, chemistry, medicine or physiology, literature and peace. The Nobel Peace Prize, the will stated, should be awarded "to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between the nations and the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the formation and spreading of peace congresses."

WHO 'remains controversial'

Not everyone is in agreement that WHO will take the accolade, however. Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, told CNN he would be "surprised" if the agency -- which former US President Donald Trump accused of being too close to China -- was chosen, "because its role remains controversial." Neither does Smith expect the award to go to scientific teams engaged in vaccine research as there is a Nobel Prize for Medicine.

He said there are no "peacemakers and mediators who are obvious choices" as 2021 has "not been a good year for peace or peacemaking."

Instead he listed three main issues "that might get this spotlight shone on them" -- human rights, freedom of media and climate change.

"Freedom of media organizations or an utterly outstanding journalist (or both in combination) could be a good choice," Smith told CNN. "But I would rank climate change ahead of that because of its topicality: another record year for floods, fires and polar ice-melt, plus the convening of COP26, starting three weeks after the prize announcement and ending two to three weeks before the prize ceremony."

He added: "So I think the most likely and also highly desirable prospect is awarding the honor to young climate change activists (including Greta Thunberg but as one of a crowd of recipients) from all round the world."

In his role as director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), Henrik Urdal publishes an annual shortlist of who he believes would be the worthiest laureates.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) tops Urdal's tips this year. Explaining his choice, Urdal writes on PRIO's site that the Capitol riots of January 6 highlighted "the power and the danger of misinformation."

He adds: "A prize emphasizing the importance of ensuring public access to reliable information would therefore be a prize for those working to protect a cornerstone of the peaceful resolution of conflict.

"A worthy recipient of such a prize would be Reporters Without Borders (RSF). An international watchdog based in France, RSF has done important work campaigning for better regulation of online platforms' dissemination of journalistic content, urging platforms to take steps to promote trustworthy reporting," he continued.

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is Urdal's second choice, "both for her concrete role in campaigning for democracy in Belarus and as a figurehead of the pro-democracy movement in Belarus."

Also highlighting the climate crisis, Urdal flags up the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its executive secretary Patricia Espinosa.

B'Tselem & the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) are also highlighted by Urdal for their "important work documenting and disseminating information about human rights abuses in occupied Palestinian territory."

Urdal's final joint selection aims to "highlight pro-democracy efforts and human rights breaches in China and its claimed territories," with the mention of jailed Uyghur activist Ilham Tohti and Nathan Law, a leading figure in Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

The prize-giving ceremony will be held in December, with winners receiving their medals and diplomas in their home countries.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Soggy Start to the Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy. High: 76°

Image

Paris Marshall

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

Vin Lincoln Evansville North

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

Image

Linton-North Knox

Image

Northview Geurin Catholic

Image

West Vigo North Putnam

Image

North Central-RP

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1630864

Reported Deaths: 27450
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62060211048
DuPage1052731365
Will886141102
Lake781471067
Kane66733857
Winnebago39707550
Madison38956583
St. Clair35514578
McHenry33608319
Peoria26306365
Champaign26288188
Sangamon25099282
McLean22337213
Tazewell20075326
Rock Island18140351
Kankakee17194237
Kendall15724107
Macon14812248
LaSalle14685281
Vermilion13625193
Adams12862148
DeKalb11836133
Williamson11742165
Whiteside8063177
Jackson787691
Boone770983
Coles7579117
Ogle729487
Grundy714182
Franklin7086103
Knox6903167
Clinton6902100
Marion6691138
Macoupin6676102
Henry637676
Effingham632489
Jefferson6240137
Livingston579196
Woodford563092
Stephenson560191
Randolph541598
Monroe515099
Christian504681
Fulton500070
Morgan493498
Logan482874
Montgomery475877
Lee465960
Bureau432589
Saline422368
Perry421672
Fayette416459
Iroquois406676
McDonough362357
Jersey328453
Shelby327144
Crawford318130
Lawrence314932
Douglas313137
Union299347
Wayne285458
White272532
Richland272056
Hancock264834
Pike259656
Clark258339
Cass256629
Bond248024
Clay247949
Edgar243145
Ford237258
Warren232464
Carroll228737
Johnson219028
Moultrie216831
Jo Daviess209727
Wabash209118
Washington208428
Mason205551
Massac205245
Greene201840
De Witt200330
Mercer196234
Piatt195614
Cumberland183026
Menard165613
Jasper155920
Marshall136921
Hamilton131121
Brown10398
Pulaski100911
Schuyler100310
Edwards99916
Stark78227
Gallatin7717
Scott7025
Alexander68511
Henderson68314
Calhoun6572
Hardin56815
Putnam5514
Pope5205
Unassigned2382432
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 965982

Reported Deaths: 15686
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1312022027
Lake644001116
Allen55016773
Hamilton44819450
St. Joseph42771595
Elkhart34437494
Vanderburgh31076460
Tippecanoe27165253
Johnson24153426
Hendricks22873347
Porter22138354
Clark17882238
Madison17873394
Vigo16746289
Monroe14770196
LaPorte14633242
Delaware14472234
Howard14208277
Kosciusko11729141
Hancock11207171
Bartholomew10917174
Warrick10907179
Floyd10706211
Wayne10353235
Grant9461211
Morgan9096168
Boone8586112
Dubois7961125
Dearborn790291
Henry7869141
Noble7600101
Marshall7523130
Cass7293118
Lawrence7173164
Shelby6824112
Jackson673387
Gibson6310107
Harrison620889
Huntington613297
Montgomery5973106
DeKalb597092
Knox5701105
Miami563690
Putnam554071
Clinton546267
Whitley541054
Steuben519270
Wabash500993
Jasper496764
Jefferson486892
Ripley471280
Adams456069
Daviess4369110
Scott419565
Greene404194
Clay403758
White400058
Wells399586
Decatur3964100
Fayette389283
Jennings370757
Posey366841
Washington341247
LaGrange334275
Spencer327237
Randolph324893
Fountain323457
Sullivan318349
Owen296766
Starke293667
Fulton289458
Orange281960
Jay265738
Perry259154
Carroll249831
Franklin249240
Rush245131
Vermillion243351
Parke224724
Pike218841
Tipton216256
Blackford175736
Pulaski171951
Crawford151420
Newton149946
Benton145916
Brown138447
Martin132718
Switzerland129810
Warren117316
Union101613
Ohio81811
Unassigned0493