Clear

He's the most popular man on TikTok. And he doesn't say a word

He's the most popular man on TikTok. And he doesn't say a word

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 4:50 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

When Italy first went into a coronavirus lockdown last year, Khabane Lame had just lost his job at a factory near the northern city of Turin.

He spent his days holed up at his parents' home in Chivasso with his three siblings, looking for other jobs. One day, he downloaded TikTok and started tinkering with it in his bedroom, posting videos of himself under the name Khaby Lame. And gradually, a surprising career was born.

At first, like a lot of TikTokers, he created clips of himself dancing, watching video games or doing comedy stunts. Then, earlier this year, he began making fun of the life-hack videos that flood social media platforms -- reacting to them with a wordless shrug or a look of exasperation -- and he struck a chord.

Now Lame (prounouced Lah-MAY) is the most popular man on TikTok, with 114 million followers. The only other person ahead of him is dancer Charli D'Amelio, a California teen who posts playful videos, often with her older sister Dixie.

And Lame, 21, does it all without saying a word. On TikTok, his silence speaks volumes.

"I came up with the idea because I was seeing these videos circulating, and I liked the idea of bringing some simplicity to it," Lame told CNN in a recent video interview.

"The type of gesture came by chance, but the silence didn't. I thought of a way to reach as many people as possible. And the best way was not to speak."

His videos have a singular style

Lame is a slender Senegalese man with long limbs and an expressive face. In most of his clips, he lampoons videos of people doing overly complicated hacks by responding with a simplified, more logical way of doing the same task.

In one video, Lame peels a banana with his hands in response to a video of someone gingerly slicing open a banana with a cleaver. In another, he reacts to a video of a woman noisily peeling a cucumber with her teeth by using a vegetable peeler to accomplish the same task.

His reactions personify the term "shaking my head," or SMH in internet shorthand. After his common-sense approach to a task, Lame extends his arms with his palms facing upward, as if to say duh. Sometimes he throws in an eye roll or a shake of the head.

These silent but expressive reactions have made him one of the most recognizable digital creators on social media.

"Maybe because my facial expressions are funny and they make people laugh, this simplicity makes people laugh and I love it," Lame said.

One marketer says the popularity of Lame's videos show how nonverbal communication can transcend language barriers and make connections across cultures.

"You don't need to speak to be seen or understood," said Christina Ferraz, founder of Houston-based marketing agency Thirty6five. "His exasperation is relatable, and feelings are universal."

He sends a message that life need not be complicated

Lame's deadpan humor has attracted fans from all over the world, who regularly send him videos of people performing simple tasks in complicated ways.

"They know I'm the one who solves problems so they tag me or mention me and they're like, 'Khaby it's your turn, solve this problem because we need you,'" he said.

His stoic facial expressions have also turned him into a meme star -- with his face reposted in reaction videos on social media.

Unlike some other social media stars, Lame's videos are not overproduced. They appear organic and use simple actions and imagery to convey humor, which boosts his authenticity and reinforces his point about making life less complicated, Ferraz said.

She also believes his content resonates with people because he rose to fame during a time when the world was on lockdown from quarantine.

"People were scouring social media for both escapism and connection," Ferraz said. "The lack of verbal communication allows the audience to focus only on his actions, and no other meaning can be applied other than what he is literally doing or expressing."

To her, Lame's videos reveal 'how often we make life more difficult or complicated than necessary. I think most people prefer to keep things simple."

Lame is one of the fastest-growing content creators on TikTok. He's gaining an average of almost 200,000 followers a day and is on pace to eclipse the platform's most popular star, according to Social Blade, which tracks social media analytics.

But Lame said that's not why he started posting videos.

"I don't care if I'm first or second or fourth most popular on TikTok. I started making videos because I wanted to make people laugh in that period of lockdown," he said. "And I keep making videos with the same ideals. I'm happy about my accomplishments, but those are not my main things."

His popularity has opened international doors

Like his popularity, Lame's background transcends different continents.

He was born in Senegal and moved to Italy with his parents when he was a year old. He spent most of his life in public housing, which he credits with shielding him from racism and exposing him to the world beyond Italy.

"There we were people from every ethnicity, so we would protect each other a lot. There was never an issue about racism," he said.

While he's not yet an Italian citizen, he speaks fluent Italian and said he considers the country home. He's applied for citizenship and as he awaits the process to go through, he said it's been hard for him to travel to events in the United States and other countries on his Senegalese passport.

But the inability to travel hasn't affected his fame. His popularity -- he also has 47 million followers on Instagram -- has opened doors to partnerships with international companies, including Netflix, Italian food company Barilla and Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11. Lame has several other deals in the works that he can't disclose yet, he said.

Lame declined to say how much money he makes from the partnerships, although the biggest social media stars can earn millions of dollars a year from their content.

He said his biggest purchase since he became famous is an iPhone 12 so he can shoot better videos. "I'm not buying anything crazy," he said.

But his life is a far cry from his days -- only 18 months ago -- as a jobless young man living with his parents. He says his mother and father are proud of his success.

"It was unexpected (for them) just like for the rest of the world. So they got into the perspective (of me being famous) quite late. And me too. You don't realize what's happening to you," he said. "They didn't have any set idea of what they wanted me to become when I was a child -- the important thing is that I was happy, and had a good job."

Lame now lives with his agent in Milan. His posts get thumbs-ups from celebrities, including his idol, actor Will Smith.

And as more TikTok stars sign deals with movie companies, Lame hopes to accomplish a childhood dream and work with Smith on a project.

Meanwhile, he'll continue crushing ridiculous life hacks -- with his deadpan silence.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Some Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris Marshall

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

Vin Lincoln Evansville North

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

Image

Linton-North Knox

Image

Northview Geurin Catholic

Image

West Vigo North Putnam

Image

North Central-RP

Image

THS Brebeuf

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1627508

Reported Deaths: 27409
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61957611040
DuPage1050711364
Will884671101
Lake780071066
Kane66595857
Winnebago39593550
Madison38863581
St. Clair35452577
McHenry33528319
Peoria26268364
Champaign26246188
Sangamon25019280
McLean22287212
Tazewell20045326
Rock Island18093351
Kankakee17127236
Kendall15696107
Macon14766248
LaSalle14660281
Vermilion13591192
Adams12849148
DeKalb11813133
Williamson11713164
Whiteside8047176
Jackson784891
Boone770283
Coles7548116
Ogle726887
Grundy712982
Franklin7059102
Clinton6883100
Knox6869167
Marion6663138
Macoupin6651102
Henry635976
Effingham630985
Jefferson6207137
Livingston578196
Woodford561591
Stephenson558791
Randolph540597
Monroe514599
Christian502881
Fulton498470
Morgan492796
Logan481874
Montgomery475477
Lee464560
Bureau431488
Perry421172
Saline420768
Fayette414359
Iroquois406074
McDonough361957
Jersey328153
Shelby326043
Crawford316530
Lawrence313732
Douglas312436
Union299047
Wayne283957
White271832
Richland270656
Hancock264034
Pike259456
Clark257839
Cass255729
Bond247524
Clay247449
Edgar241645
Ford237058
Warren231863
Carroll228137
Johnson219027
Moultrie216031
Jo Daviess209227
Wabash208318
Washington208228
Mason204351
Massac204345
Greene201839
De Witt199530
Mercer195834
Piatt194914
Cumberland182626
Menard164913
Jasper155920
Marshall136621
Hamilton130721
Brown10368
Pulaski100711
Schuyler99710
Edwards99616
Stark78127
Gallatin7717
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson68014
Calhoun6512
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5155
Unassigned2102432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 962808

Reported Deaths: 15658
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493