Clear

How often should you wash your towels?

How often should you wash your towels?

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 3:00 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Ada Wood, CNN

There is nothing like wrapping yourself up in a fluffy, warm towel after a hot shower or bath.

After drying yourself, however, the towel also gets wet. Now it's the perfect home for germs. Hopefully you're hanging it up to dry, but that doesn't keep your towel clean.

That's why CNN turned to an expert to learn how often towels should be washed to prevent them from getting us dirty, which is the exact opposite of its intended use.

Wash your towels at least once a week. That's the rule of thumb that Manal Mohammed, senior lecturer of medical microbiology at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom, recommended.

Can I reuse a towel after one use?

Reusing towels a few times is better for the environment and likely won't be a cause for alarm. But as soon as you notice any funky smells, it's definitely time for a wash, since this is an indication of fungal and bacterial growth, Mohammed said.

"Towels are not clean as you think and can transmit germs," Mohammed said.

And during the pandemic, anyone infected by Covid-19 in your home should use separate towels.

"It is not known how long coronavirus can survive on towels, but it is very important not to share towels with infected people or self-isolating people at the household," Mohammed said.

How do germs end up on towels?

Every time you use or touch a towel, you transfer any germs on your body to that towel. That's why it's recommended -- even before the pandemic -- to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

"If you do not wash your hands properly -- for at least 20 seconds -- especially after using the toilet, as it is full of germs, these can easily be transferred to your towel," Mohammed said.

And our towels can even get dirtier in the wash if not done properly.

Washing towels with high-risk items such as underwear, which is more likely to hold traces of feces or bacteria from genital infections, can increase the chances that our towels aren't as clean as we'd like them. For this same reason, towels should never be washed with items heavily soiled with bodily fluids such as vomit.

Just like proper washing is important for a clean towel, so is proper drying after use. Not allowing towels to fully dry can create an excellent environment for bacterial growth.

"Damp, used towels in moist bathrooms encourage microbial growth," she said. "Although most of these germs are often harmless, some of them (including Staphylococcus bacteria) can cause infection and health problems, especially in people with skin wounds and immunocompromised people."

How dirty do our towels really get?

Fungi, including the pathogen that causes tinea cruris (jock itch), can spread through shared towels, according to Mohammed. Dermatophytic fungi, such as those that cause athlete's foot, can cause infections in cuts or sensitive skin.

"Do not get excited when athletes throw their towels at you!" said Mohammed.

Some infections can be even more serious, such as Staphylococcus bacteria. While it normally lives on our skin, if bacteria enters through a wound, the infection that results is resistant to antibiotics.

Towels can also spread bacteria that cause acne. Mohammed advises avoiding this by not sharing towels with others. Pink eye, or conjunctivitis, can also spread since the fabric comes into contact with the face and eyes.

Since towels are kept right next to one of the germiest places in your home, the toilet, it shouldn't be the biggest surprise that sometimes what we flush ends up on our towels. Coliforms, such as E. coli, can transfer to towels because of this.

These bacteria normally live in our gastrointestinal tract and are associated with fecal matter and can cause food poisoning and urinary tract infections.

Washing kitchen towels separate from bathroom towels also reduces the risk of bacteria spreading.

A 2014 study of kitchen hand towels found that 89% were home to coliform bacteria and 25% had E. coli. The towels were collected from households in five major cities in the United States and Canada.

Keeping towels clean

To start, don't share towels whenever possible. Those towels that are shared, such as hand towels, should be replaced with a clean towel daily.

Wash your towels without any other items if possible -- or at least not with high-risk items such as underwear.

Use hot water to wash towels to ensure removing germs.

Mohammed suggests washing them on the "hot" setting of your washing machine. Ideally, this is 140°F (60°C) but she says "the hotter the wash the better" — if they are particularly dirty, you can even wash them at 194°F (90°C.) If you use a bleach-based laundry product, you can wash them at 104°F (40°C.)

After your towels come out of the wash and between each use, ensure they are thoroughly dry.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Some Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris Marshall

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

Vin Lincoln Evansville North

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Sullivan Edgewood

Image

Linton-North Knox

Image

Northview Geurin Catholic

Image

West Vigo North Putnam

Image

North Central-RP

Image

THS Brebeuf

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1627508

Reported Deaths: 27409
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61957611040
DuPage1050711364
Will884671101
Lake780071066
Kane66595857
Winnebago39593550
Madison38863581
St. Clair35452577
McHenry33528319
Peoria26268364
Champaign26246188
Sangamon25019280
McLean22287212
Tazewell20045326
Rock Island18093351
Kankakee17127236
Kendall15696107
Macon14766248
LaSalle14660281
Vermilion13591192
Adams12849148
DeKalb11813133
Williamson11713164
Whiteside8047176
Jackson784891
Boone770283
Coles7548116
Ogle726887
Grundy712982
Franklin7059102
Clinton6883100
Knox6869167
Marion6663138
Macoupin6651102
Henry635976
Effingham630985
Jefferson6207137
Livingston578196
Woodford561591
Stephenson558791
Randolph540597
Monroe514599
Christian502881
Fulton498470
Morgan492796
Logan481874
Montgomery475477
Lee464560
Bureau431488
Perry421172
Saline420768
Fayette414359
Iroquois406074
McDonough361957
Jersey328153
Shelby326043
Crawford316530
Lawrence313732
Douglas312436
Union299047
Wayne283957
White271832
Richland270656
Hancock264034
Pike259456
Clark257839
Cass255729
Bond247524
Clay247449
Edgar241645
Ford237058
Warren231863
Carroll228137
Johnson219027
Moultrie216031
Jo Daviess209227
Wabash208318
Washington208228
Mason204351
Massac204345
Greene201839
De Witt199530
Mercer195834
Piatt194914
Cumberland182626
Menard164913
Jasper155920
Marshall136621
Hamilton130721
Brown10368
Pulaski100711
Schuyler99710
Edwards99616
Stark78127
Gallatin7717
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson68014
Calhoun6512
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5155
Unassigned2102432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 962808

Reported Deaths: 15658
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493