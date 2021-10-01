Clear

Foreign investors are losing out in Evergrande's battle to survive

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Michelle Toh, CNN Business

The endgame for Evergrande is still up in the air. But the troubled Chinese conglomerate is starting to get its priorities in order — and foreign investors look to be bottom of the list.

In recent days, the property giant has worked to clear some tabs with domestic lenders as it tries to sort through its $300 billion mountain of debt. But the firm has stayed silent on two interest payments to offshore investors that came due in the past two weeks.

Those interest payments were due on dollar-denominated bonds: one for $83.5 million, and the other $47.5 million. Deadlines came and went last Thursday and this Wednesday, respectively, with no official update.

That suggests that the company's priority is to pay back Chinese investors first, if it can pay them back at all. It's also under huge pressure from Beijing to protect people who bought its apartments and have not yet taken possession of them. China's real estate sector and related industries are estimated to account for about 30% of GDP, and officials want to avoid a wider crisis.

On Wednesday, Evergrande announced it had agreed to sell part of its stake in a local bank to a state-owned business for nearly 10 billion yuan (about $1.5 billion).

In a stock exchange filing, the developer said that its cash crunch had hurt the operations of Shengjing Bank "in a material way," and that the lender had demanded that all proceeds from the sale be used to resolve "financial liabilities" between the two parties.

Evergrande also recently reached an agreement on interest due on a yuan bond, saying the matter had been "settled through negotiations."

It might be some time before the company's future comes back into focus: Mainland China has just kicked off a major, week-long public holiday. But markets are open next week in Hong Kong, where Evergrande's shares and some of its bonds trade. And rumors about its fate could continue to rattle stocks.

Adam Slater, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said that investors will keep an eye out for any developments, or even rumors.

"Global markets may still react," he told CNN Business.

No sign of a 'Lehman moment'

Evergrande is China's most indebted developer, and its huge liabilities include nearly $20 billion in international bonds, according to data provider Refinitiv Eikon.

But because foreign lenders hold a "relatively small share" of Evergrande's overall debt, their losses "won't be large enough to cause any significant international contagion," said Slater.

"Imposing losses on them frees up funds to compensate domestic creditors, suppliers [or] consumers," he added.

According to Slater, the scale of the potential damage to overseas creditors "looks manageable." He estimated that they could ultimately lose about $15 billion, assuming current bond pricing "accurately reflects the ultimate recovery value of Evergrande's offshore bonds."

"This is not especially large as corporate defaults go," he noted.

In recent weeks, international investors have been swayed by fears of contagion from Evergrande and a slowdown in Chinese growth. The situation last month prompted panic in global markets, as well as large protests in China.

Some have even raised the possibility that a default by Evergrande could turn into China's Lehman Brothers moment, though many analysts say that is unlikely.

Slater said that while a collapse of Evergrande would be significant, "it's not a 'Lehman moment.'"

The priority for Chinese authorities "seems to be to prevent domestic contagion of Evergrande's problems, especially contagion that would hurt consumers and suppliers," he noted.

"Markets assume — probably correctly — that the Chinese authorities will contain the impact of Evergrande's financial woes."

Beijing has few good choices, though. It will want to protect the many Chinese people who have bought unfinished apartments from Evergrande, as well as construction workers, suppliers and small investors.

According to recent analysis from Bank of America, Evergrande has sold 200,000 housing units that have not yet been handed over to buyers.

The government will also want to limit the risk of other real estate firms going under. At the same time, Beijing has long been trying to rein in excessive borrowing by developers — and it won't want to dilute that message.

So far, experts say that potential outcomes include a Beijing-backed bailout, restructuring or default.

China moves to protect consumers

In recent weeks, the government has turned its focus to limiting fallout from the crisis and protecting ordinary people, though it has refrained from commenting on Evergrande directly.

In a statement late last month, the People's Bank of China vowed to "maintain the healthy development of the real estate market, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of housing consumers."

While it did not refer to Evergrande specifically, the central bank has been pumping cash into the financial system over the last few days to help stabilize the situation and calm nerves.

On Tuesday, it announced that it had added 100 billion yuan (approximately $15.5 billion) to the system, saying it was to keep liquidity going.

Iris Pang, chief economist of Greater China at ING, said that the move was "a symbolic signal to the market, that the Chinese government is in control of the incident, and is not letting the incident become a crisis."

But even if losses for overseas investors are relatively contained, the crisis could force some to rethink how they lend to other Chinese companies in the future, according to Slater.

He warned that lenders could "decide to 're-price' China [risks] in the light of their treatment in the Evergrande restructuring, and in the light of what the Evergrande problems tell them about the broader risk/ reward trade-off in Chinese debt."

"That in turn depends quite a lot on the exact way the Evergrande restructuring is organized," he added.

— CNN's Laura He contributed to this report.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493