Clear

Snowcone the Happy Unicorn is the latest victim of manufacturing chaos

Snowcone the Happy Unicorn is the latest victim of manufacturing chaos

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 3:11 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 3:11 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

The holiday season isn't looking so merry for Dena Fargo this year. Her best-selling toy, a multi-colored, smiling stuffed animal called Snowcone the Happy Unicorn, won't make it to eager parents and kids this year.

Fargo, who imports Snowcone from a manufacturer in China, paid $1,300 in May for 500 of them. When she went in to re-up her order in August, the same order cost $9,000.

"I can't place an order. My margins just do not support it," said Fargo, whose Costa Mesa, California-based business Cre8ive-D normally sells the product on its website and in Hallmark stores. Fargo is searching for manufacturing options in India and Europe to produce a couple hundred of the stuffed animals for Christmas, but her hopes are fading. Fargo had considered raising prices on customers to offset her higher costs, but her window to secure the toys for the holidays has passed.

"It's really a big blow," she said.

The problem is not demand from customers for the toy, according to Fargo. "The demand is there. It's the supply."

Increased expenses and myriad supply chains pressures — factory shutdowns, bottlenecks at key ports, and struggles hiring domestic truck drivers — are taking a toll on businesses of all sizes entering the pivotal holiday stretch. They are especially difficult for mom-and-pop owners like Fargo to navigate. That could impact the products they are able to carry during the holiday and the prices they sell them for more so than larger competitors, supply chain experts say.

"Large retailers have an enormous advantage over small stores because of their scale, resources, supplier relationships and systems," said Patrick Penfield, a supply chain management professor at Syracuse University. "Smaller retailers are going to really struggle to fill their shelves. It's going to be a difficult holiday season for them."

Thirty-seven percent of small business owners report supply chain disruptions have had a significant impact on their business, while 29% reported a moderate impact, according to a survey of 595 businesses in August by the National Federation of Independent Business, a small business lobbying group. A September survey of 2,682 small business owners by Alignable, a small business social networking company, found that 78% said they are having difficulties getting supplies.

As companies battle to secure inventory for holiday shoppers, large companies have the upper hand over smaller competitors at nearly every link of the chain, according to supply chain experts. They also have greater ability to absorb higher costs, say experts.

"If you are a supplier to Walmart or Target, you are going to do whatever they ask just because of the sheer volume of what they purchase and getting potential business in the future," said Penfield.

Why small stores are at a disadvantage

This year, top players such as Walmart, Costco, Target, Home Depot and others are chartering their own private ships to bring in merchandise from overseas, loading up on extra inventory, and using more expensive air freight to ship merchandise.

"We'll be ready for the holidays," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a CNBC interview in August. "We have got a lot of inventory flowing our way right now."

One big advantage for top chains is scale, which translates to priority with shippers. Edwin Keh, head of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel and a former chief operating officer and senior vice president of Walmart's global procurement, said large retailers have long-term contracts with shipping companies and enough volume that make them shippers' most important customers. That's a big benefit when containers are stuck at ports.

"This makes their containers first to get onboard and last to be offloaded," he said in an email. "They also have dedicated agents at the ports to help smooth the clearance process, saving them time."

Large retailers also often have backup suppliers in different parts of the world to allow them to avoid port bottlenecks, he said. "If some of the ports or routes from Asia gets too crowded, they can shift to Central or South America to manufacture their goods and vice versa," Keh said.

Most independent stores don't have the access to capital to fund costly options like chartering ships, nor do they have backup suppliers on hand.

The holidays are usually a busy time of year for Simply Naked Candle Co., a boutique candle shop in Conyers, Georgia. But this year, the store is having trouble procuring jars, wax and fragrances from domestic suppliers that are essential to producing its most in-demand candles, such as Love and Honey, Brown Sugar and Pineapple Passion.

Co-owner Shante Smith has set up email alerts from essential oils' suppliers that notify her when oils she needs are back in stock. She recently get an alert at 2:00 a.m. and woke up to buy the product on the spot because she worried it would be sold out by the morning.

Smith is paying $5 for jars that cost $1.75 last year. A 50-pound box of wax costs $110, up from $55. Smith used to order these supplies in bulk, but now she's ordering them piecemeal when she's running low since she doesn't have the cash to pay for the quantity she'd normally get.

"If we could afford to order more, we would," she said. "We have a very, very strict budget."

Ideally, Smith would buy full pallets of around 1,000 jars, which would allow her to bring down the price she pays per unit. "If we could afford to order more, we would," she said. "We have a very, very strict budget." But she's stuck paying more for less since she can't meet that threshold.

"If I had enough to buy pallets at a time, that would be a good Christmas for me."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny, Still Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Thieves walked away with nearly $20,000 worth of cigarettes from Casey's Distribution Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

South Knox boys tennis wins very first sectional title

Image

North Daviess boys tennis wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute City Council Listening Session

Image

Bobcat

Image

Sycamore men's basketball starts practice under Shertz

Image

REHMEL

Image

THS boys tennis wins fourth straight sectional title

Image

Knox County looks at new local income tax to subsidize ambulance service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1627508

Reported Deaths: 27409
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61957611040
DuPage1050711364
Will884671101
Lake780071066
Kane66595857
Winnebago39593550
Madison38863581
St. Clair35452577
McHenry33528319
Peoria26268364
Champaign26246188
Sangamon25019280
McLean22287212
Tazewell20045326
Rock Island18093351
Kankakee17127236
Kendall15696107
Macon14766248
LaSalle14660281
Vermilion13591192
Adams12849148
DeKalb11813133
Williamson11713164
Whiteside8047176
Jackson784891
Boone770283
Coles7548116
Ogle726887
Grundy712982
Franklin7059102
Clinton6883100
Knox6869167
Marion6663138
Macoupin6651102
Henry635976
Effingham630985
Jefferson6207137
Livingston578196
Woodford561591
Stephenson558791
Randolph540597
Monroe514599
Christian502881
Fulton498470
Morgan492796
Logan481874
Montgomery475477
Lee464560
Bureau431488
Perry421172
Saline420768
Fayette414359
Iroquois406074
McDonough361957
Jersey328153
Shelby326043
Crawford316530
Lawrence313732
Douglas312436
Union299047
Wayne283957
White271832
Richland270656
Hancock264034
Pike259456
Clark257839
Cass255729
Bond247524
Clay247449
Edgar241645
Ford237058
Warren231863
Carroll228137
Johnson219027
Moultrie216031
Jo Daviess209227
Wabash208318
Washington208228
Mason204351
Massac204345
Greene201839
De Witt199530
Mercer195834
Piatt194914
Cumberland182626
Menard164913
Jasper155920
Marshall136621
Hamilton130721
Brown10368
Pulaski100711
Schuyler99710
Edwards99616
Stark78127
Gallatin7717
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson68014
Calhoun6512
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5155
Unassigned2102432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 962808

Reported Deaths: 15658
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493