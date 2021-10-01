Clear

Britain's royal family love James Bond. There's a few reasons for that

Britain's royal family love James Bond. There's a few reasons for that

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

There are premieres and there are royal premieres, and Bond is the only movie franchise able to guarantee a blue-blooded red-carpet appearance. Not one but two palace limousines pulled up at the Royal Albert Hall this week to deliver the first and second in line to the throne and their spouses.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge who stole the show with her gold-sequined Jenny Packham gown, which lit up like a firework under the explosion of camera flashes. News editors the world over knew they had their banner image and readers would now be forced to scroll down the page to see the otherwise showstopping pink velvet jacket worn by leading man Daniel Craig.

Royals don't make a habit of hitting the red carpet, because they don't see themselves as celebrities. They will, however, use their "convening power" to promote causes they care about.

In this case, Bond is something they want to associate with and promote because of the "Britishness" of the global brand. Prince William is also President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and one of his chosen duties is to promote the best of British moviemaking.

What you might not know is that Prince Charles is patron of the British intelligence services and William shadowed them for three weeks in 2019. The duke described the experience at the time as "truly humbling." He said the agencies were "full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe," and praised their "unrivaled patriotism and dedication to upholding the values of this country."

William probably realized the Bond movies aren't accurate portrayals of life as a spy. But real-life officers have advised on set so there is a tacit approval of the franchise and how it has helped elevate the profile of the service.

The royals will also appreciate that the premiere had the added benefit of fundraising for charities that support current and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service (more commonly known as MI6), the Security Service (MI5) and the Government Communications Headquarters (or GCHQ).

So yes, the image of a glittering duchess stepping out of a royal limo onto the red carpet at the latest 007 premiere is glamorous, but it's the royals' way of shining a light on an otherwise hidden and often underappreciated profession.

ROYAL TEA BREAK

Prince George is going to be upset about his parents' latest trip.

Look, the fear of missing out (or FOMO, as it's known) can hit us all, and not even members of the royal family are immune. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a whistle-stop visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where William revealed one event in particular would make his elder son jealous. While visiting Ulster University's Magee Campus, the pair got hands-on with some creepy creatures at the campus' petting zoo. There we learned 8-year-old George is "obsessed" with snakes, according to his dad, who confidently held one of the reptiles. "George is going to be so upset," he mused, before adding "the children are not going to believe I did this." For her part, Kate gleefully asked to hold a tarantula, who, it turned out, shares a name with her daughter, Charlotte.

For their first time visiting the Londonderry, also known as Derry, area, the couple spent the day meeting young people and learning how local groups are promoting inclusivity across communities. Their itinerary also saw them meet nursing students and view a specially designed simulated ambulance that helps train student paramedics. Later, they went to the City of Derry Rugby Club to find out about the "Sport Uniting Communities" project, which helps "promote meaningful, purposeful and sustained contact between individuals from different backgrounds -- particularly across the religious divide -- resulting in a change in perception and relationships," Kensington Palace said.

IN THE ROYAL DIARY

The Queen, Charles and Camilla to meet pandemic heroes.

The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla will meet community heroes from across Scotland on Saturday. The reception, for people who are being celebrated for their contributions during the pandemic, will be held after the royals attend the opening ceremony of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. The Queen, who has been enjoying her annual summer stay at her Balmoral estate for the past few weeks, is set to give an address as the sixth session of the parliament gets underway. Before the ceremony, the royals will meet with party and parliamentary leaders, according to Buckingham Palace. As part of the ceremony, the mace and Crown of Scotland will be carried into the Debating Chamber in procession, to a fanfare by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the palace added.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

William visits homelessness charity he first visited with his mom.

Each royal has particular charities that are especially meaningful to them. For the Duke of Cambridge, one of those is the London organization The Passage, which supports people living on the street. William has long-standing ties to the charity, becoming royal patron in 2019 and first visiting with his mother, Diana, when he was still a young boy. This week, The Passage celebrated its 40th anniversary and William made sure to mark the moment, attending a special award ceremony honoring volunteers and frontline staff while paying tribute to donors and supporters. After the visit, he posted a series of photos on Instagram, including a black and white shot of his mother at the charity, while explaining his "great affection" for the organization.

The Queen needs a new chef.

Looking for a new gig post-pandemic? There's an opening in the royal household for an "ambitious" demi chef de partie in the pastry kitchen. According to the job ad on the royal website, the successful applicant will be expected to "deliver food to the highest standards" and "prepare diverse menus for a wide range of events." The position is based at Buckingham Palace -- with perks including 33 days of vacation and the option to live on site -- but will involve traveling to other royal residences. While no salary is mentioned in the job listing, it does say payment will be "competitive." Don't you wish you'd paid more attention in cooking class?

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Harry and Meghan win over crowds in NYC.

All eyes were on the Sussexes as they descended upon the Big Apple last weekend. They may not be working royals anymore, but they still command an impressive reaction from VIPs and fans. We told you last week that the couple were in town for Saturday's Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park. But they also made time to meet with leaders, public health officials and others as they continue their mission to fight for vaccine equity. The crowd roared as the pair took to the stage on Saturday to reveal what experts had been telling them. Here's an excerpt of their speech:

Harry: "This week, we sat with independent global health leaders to further understand how we get closer to vaccine equity and ending this health crisis. But we're battling more than a virus alone. This is a battle of misinformation, bureaucracy, lack of transparency and lack of access, and above all, this is a human rights crisis."

Meghan: "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point. But that's not happening. And while in this country and many others you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world cannot. This year the world's expected to produce enough doses to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of people in every single country, but it is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far, and not everyone else. It's just not okay."

Harry: "We have what we need to vaccinate the world, but the experts told us 'here's what's getting in the way.' They said many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home, yet they aren't allowed to. Because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them. These countries have the means, the ability, and the workers to start manufacturing. All they are waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over. And by the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded. They are your vaccines, you paid for them."

Watch their whole address here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Princess Diana's former London apartment is now an official tourist site.

The London apartment where Diana Spencer lived before she became the Princess of Wales has been awarded an official blue plaque. The plaque was posted on the Coleherne Court building on Old Brompton Street in Kensington on Wednesday. "Diana had, and still has, a very special place in the hearts of Londoners and we are thrilled to see her blue plaque formally placed as a monument to her work for others," said Andrew Boff, chair of the London Assembly, during the unveiling ceremony. Read the full story here.

And don't forget CNN's new six-part documentary series "Diana," featuring rarely seen footage and new interviews exploring the person behind the princess, premieres on October 10.

Canada has been facing a national reckoning over the treatment of its indigenous community after the grim discoveries of hundreds of graves at its former residential school locations. Acknowledging a tragic chapter in Canadian history, the new holiday, on September 30, honors victims and survivors of the government's attempt at cultural assimilation.

More than 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children were taken from their families and placed in schools across the country, where they were forbidden to speak their language or practice their culture. The schools began closing in the 1980s, with the last one shutting its doors in 1996 as reports of sexual and physical abuse emerged. In 2015, the system was branded "cultural genocide" by a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny, Still Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

South Knox boys tennis wins very first sectional title

Image

North Daviess boys tennis wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute City Council Listening Session

Image

Bobcat

Image

Sycamore men's basketball starts practice under Shertz

Image

REHMEL

Image

THS boys tennis wins fourth straight sectional title

Image

Knox County looks at new local income tax to subsidize ambulance service

Image

Banner in the Vigo County Courthouse works to raise awareness to domestic violence

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1627508

Reported Deaths: 27409
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61957611040
DuPage1050711364
Will884671101
Lake780071066
Kane66595857
Winnebago39593550
Madison38863581
St. Clair35452577
McHenry33528319
Peoria26268364
Champaign26246188
Sangamon25019280
McLean22287212
Tazewell20045326
Rock Island18093351
Kankakee17127236
Kendall15696107
Macon14766248
LaSalle14660281
Vermilion13591192
Adams12849148
DeKalb11813133
Williamson11713164
Whiteside8047176
Jackson784891
Boone770283
Coles7548116
Ogle726887
Grundy712982
Franklin7059102
Clinton6883100
Knox6869167
Marion6663138
Macoupin6651102
Henry635976
Effingham630985
Jefferson6207137
Livingston578196
Woodford561591
Stephenson558791
Randolph540597
Monroe514599
Christian502881
Fulton498470
Morgan492796
Logan481874
Montgomery475477
Lee464560
Bureau431488
Perry421172
Saline420768
Fayette414359
Iroquois406074
McDonough361957
Jersey328153
Shelby326043
Crawford316530
Lawrence313732
Douglas312436
Union299047
Wayne283957
White271832
Richland270656
Hancock264034
Pike259456
Clark257839
Cass255729
Bond247524
Clay247449
Edgar241645
Ford237058
Warren231863
Carroll228137
Johnson219027
Moultrie216031
Jo Daviess209227
Wabash208318
Washington208228
Mason204351
Massac204345
Greene201839
De Witt199530
Mercer195834
Piatt194914
Cumberland182626
Menard164913
Jasper155920
Marshall136621
Hamilton130721
Brown10368
Pulaski100711
Schuyler99710
Edwards99616
Stark78127
Gallatin7717
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson68014
Calhoun6512
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5155
Unassigned2102432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 962808

Reported Deaths: 15658
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493