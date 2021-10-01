Clear

Walt Disney World Resort opened 50 years ago today -- and what a ride it's been

Walt Disney World Resort opened 50 years ago today -- and what a ride it's been

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Forrest Brown, CNN

It changed acres and acres of orange groves. It changed Orlando. It changed Florida. It changed an already legendary company. And it changed the entire theme park industry.

Walt Disney World Resort opened on October 1, 1971. And on its 50th anniversary, it continues to be a major driver in the travel world, weathering big shifts in tourism trends, notorious Florida hurricanes and a pandemic.

Back in '71, there was just the one theme park, Magic Kingdom, along with a couple of adjacent golf courses and resorts.

Since then, three more major parks have been added: Epcot in 1982, Hollywood Studios in 1989 and Animal Kingdom in 1998. In addition, the water parks Typhoon Lagoon (1989 and temporarily closed) and Blizzard Beach (1995) were added to the resort.

And Disney now has 12 parks in six different resorts on three different continents.

The Florida park was actually the second baby in the Disney bunch. It came 16 years after Southern California's Disneyland, which opened on July 17, 1955.

But sibling No. 2 didn't stay in the shadows.

Walt Disney World's influence

"Obviously, WDW has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world in its short 50-year history," said Martin Lewison, an associate professor of business management at Farmingdale State College on Long Island, New York, in an email interview.

Known in theme park circles as "Professor Roller Coaster," he said Walt Disney World is a dominating force in the global attractions industry.

"Just as the 1955 opening of Disneyland in California convinced other entrepreneurs that theme parks were a good investment ... the opening of Walt Disney World in 1971 led to another spurt of theme park building in the USA," he said.

Lewison noted some of the major amusement parks that followed soon after: Kings Island in Ohio in 1972, Carowinds on the North Carolina-South Carolina border in 1973, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey in 1974 and Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens in Virginia in 1975.

"WDW has led the industry in many areas: ride design and technology, entertainment, resort development, transportation systems, special events, dining experiences, ticket pricing, queue products, merchandising [and] conservation," Lewison said.

Professor Roller Coaster plans to visit the park for the first time since 2019 in November for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attraction Expo.

His favorite rides include the classics such as Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion and some of the newer rides such as Avatar Flight of Passage.

He said he's looking forward to his first ride on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, among others.

Changes and traditions at the park

A whole lot has changed at the Florida park since 1971. Notable additions came years and decades later: Space Mountain (opened in 1975), Splash Mountain (1992) and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train (2014).

Despite all the changes and advancements 50 years have brought, some of the original rides and attractions from 1971 remain today.

They include beloved favorites such as the Country Bear Jamboree, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the Haunted Mansion and the Tomorrowland Speedway. Jungle Cruise has recently been updated at Disneyland and Disney World to address racially insensitive stereotypes.

And of course, the signature structure of the park, Cinderella Castle, has been there from the start, though she's seen some makeovers over the years.

How Disney will celebrate the anniversary

Disney's 50th anniversary party starts on Friday, but it's hardly going to be a one-day affair.

This is going to be an 18-month party. And celebrations will be held not only in the Magic Kingdom but at the other three of the resort's theme parks.

A "Beacons of Magic" show starts Friday, where signature structures in each park will be specially illuminated: Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Spaceship Earth at Epcot, Hollywood Tower Hotel at Hollywood Studios and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom.

Just at the Magic Kingdom, a nighttime show called "Disney Enchantment" will feature music, enhanced lighting, fireworks and immersive projection effects from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

This being Disney, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Click here to find out more about the resort's celebration.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny, Still Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

South Knox boys tennis wins very first sectional title

Image

North Daviess boys tennis wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute City Council Listening Session

Image

Bobcat

Image

Sycamore men's basketball starts practice under Shertz

Image

REHMEL

Image

THS boys tennis wins fourth straight sectional title

Image

Knox County looks at new local income tax to subsidize ambulance service

Image

Banner in the Vigo County Courthouse works to raise awareness to domestic violence

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1627508

Reported Deaths: 27409
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61957611040
DuPage1050711364
Will884671101
Lake780071066
Kane66595857
Winnebago39593550
Madison38863581
St. Clair35452577
McHenry33528319
Peoria26268364
Champaign26246188
Sangamon25019280
McLean22287212
Tazewell20045326
Rock Island18093351
Kankakee17127236
Kendall15696107
Macon14766248
LaSalle14660281
Vermilion13591192
Adams12849148
DeKalb11813133
Williamson11713164
Whiteside8047176
Jackson784891
Boone770283
Coles7548116
Ogle726887
Grundy712982
Franklin7059102
Clinton6883100
Knox6869167
Marion6663138
Macoupin6651102
Henry635976
Effingham630985
Jefferson6207137
Livingston578196
Woodford561591
Stephenson558791
Randolph540597
Monroe514599
Christian502881
Fulton498470
Morgan492796
Logan481874
Montgomery475477
Lee464560
Bureau431488
Perry421172
Saline420768
Fayette414359
Iroquois406074
McDonough361957
Jersey328153
Shelby326043
Crawford316530
Lawrence313732
Douglas312436
Union299047
Wayne283957
White271832
Richland270656
Hancock264034
Pike259456
Clark257839
Cass255729
Bond247524
Clay247449
Edgar241645
Ford237058
Warren231863
Carroll228137
Johnson219027
Moultrie216031
Jo Daviess209227
Wabash208318
Washington208228
Mason204351
Massac204345
Greene201839
De Witt199530
Mercer195834
Piatt194914
Cumberland182626
Menard164913
Jasper155920
Marshall136621
Hamilton130721
Brown10368
Pulaski100711
Schuyler99710
Edwards99616
Stark78127
Gallatin7717
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson68014
Calhoun6512
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5155
Unassigned2102432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 962808

Reported Deaths: 15658
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493