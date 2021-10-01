Clear

5 things to know for October 1: Congress, coronavirus, immigration, opioids, Ethiopia

5 things to know for October 1: Congress, coronavirus, immigration, opioids, Ethiopia

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

September was the worst month of the year so far for Wall Street, which ended its final trading day of the quarter in the red.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Congress

The looming government shutdown has been averted. Both the House and the Senate voted yesterday in favor of a continuing resolution, which will keep the government funded through December 3. President Biden signed it into law. The bill also provides funding for resettlement of Afghan refugees and aid for areas affected by storms and wildfires. While the stopgap bill was a win of sorts, Democratic leaders were dealt a major blow when progressives defied fierce pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and refused to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, following through on their promise to dig in their heels if a companion $3.5 trillion spending bill covering health care, education and social programs was not addressed at the same time.

2. Coronavirus

An oral pill from Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 by half, Merck said this morning in a news release. It would become the first oral antiviral for Covid-19 if approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Meantime, several states are seeing very high compliance rates -- and increased vaccination rates -- as vaccine mandate deadlines approach. But there's also plenty of pushback. Some public school teachers in New York asked the Supreme Court to block the New York City vaccine mandate for in-person staff that is set to go into effect this afternoon. Similar disputes over vaccine mandates are playing out elsewhere, like Brazil, where so-called vaccine passports have become highly divisive in Rio de Janeiro. In Europe, some EU nations are lagging heavily behind their highly vaccinated neighbors. Countries like Romania and Bulgaria are said to have all the vaccines they need, but political instability and misinformation have contributed to vaccine hesitancy and low vaccination rates (33% and 22%, respectively). Overall, nearly three-quarters of EU adults are fully vaccinated.

3. Immigration

The Biden administration can continue to expel migrant families with children under Title 42, the controversial Trump-era public health provision. That was the decision of a federal appeals court, which put on hold a lower court order that would block such expulsions. The Justice Department has defended the use of Title 42, saying border facilities are not equipped to handle major influxes of migrants amid a pandemic. The Department of Homeland Security has also released new priority-based immigration enforcement guidelines that step back from a more aggressive approach taken under the Trump administration. The department will now prioritize certain undocumented immigrants for arrest and deportation, including terrorism suspects, someone with serious criminal conduct or recent unlawful border-crossers.

4. Opioid crisis

The Drug Enforcement Administration has seized more than 1.8 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and made more than 800 arrests in a two-month sweep to curb counterfeit medications containing the synthetic opioid. Such pills are contributing to the US opioid crisis and are thought to be responsible for about three-quarters of the more than 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the US last year. 2020 was the deadliest on record for drug overdoses, and health experts attribute that in part to mental health crises fueled by the pandemic. The Biden administration has promised to address the growing crisis and has proposed historic funding to do so in its fiscal year 2022 budget request.

5. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is expelling seven senior United Nations officials after the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs warned last month that hundreds of thousands could be facing famine in the country. Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the officials were "meddling in the internal affairs of the country." Ongoing conflict in the Tigray region has led to a humanitarian crisis, and UN humanitarian affairs leaders have said there is a "de facto humanitarian aid blockade" preventing needed supplies from reaching some of the estimated 5.2 million people affected. UN leaders have sharply criticized the Ethiopian government for its role in the crisis and requested the government facilitate access for food and supplies. The Ethiopian government has denied blocking such aid.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Five headliners? That's a whole offensive line right there.

The original 'Scream' house is on Airbnb -- and you can book a stay on Halloween

This has big "first person to bite the dust in a horror movie" energy.

Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching wild boars in Spain

Wild boars are very aggressive. Who's to say they don't have a little thievish streak as well?

This man used a garbage can to successfully trap a gator in Florida

While it was a great display of Florida Man skills, fish and wildlife officials would prefer you leave the trapping to them.

Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the McRib

Mark your calendars. Tell your family. Prepare the ritual. The hour approaches.

TODAY'S NUMBER

56%

That's the proportion of US deaths attributable to police violence that went unreported in a federal database over the last 40 years, new research suggests. That comes out to about 17,000 deaths that were not recorded in the National Vital Statistics System, maintained by the National Center for Health Statistics.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We must all learn about the history and legacy of residential schools. It's only by facing these hard truths, and righting these wrongs, that we can move forward together toward a more positive, fair, and better future."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement on Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, observed yesterday. The holiday honors victims and survivors of the country's residential school system. Canada is now set to pay billions to Indigenous children removed from their families under the system.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The miracle of life

This footage of a mother crocodile's first interactions with her young is extraordinary, especially since some of it was filmed through these ingenious baby croc "spy cams." (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Sunny, Still Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox boys tennis wins very first sectional title

Image

North Daviess boys tennis wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute City Council Listening Session

Image

Bobcat

Image

Sycamore men's basketball starts practice under Shertz

Image

REHMEL

Image

THS boys tennis wins fourth straight sectional title

Image

Knox County looks at new local income tax to subsidize ambulance service

Image

Banner in the Vigo County Courthouse works to raise awareness to domestic violence

Image

First convention booked for new Terre Haute Convention Center

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1627508

Reported Deaths: 27409
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61957611040
DuPage1050711364
Will884671101
Lake780071066
Kane66595857
Winnebago39593550
Madison38863581
St. Clair35452577
McHenry33528319
Peoria26268364
Champaign26246188
Sangamon25019280
McLean22287212
Tazewell20045326
Rock Island18093351
Kankakee17127236
Kendall15696107
Macon14766248
LaSalle14660281
Vermilion13591192
Adams12849148
DeKalb11813133
Williamson11713164
Whiteside8047176
Jackson784891
Boone770283
Coles7548116
Ogle726887
Grundy712982
Franklin7059102
Clinton6883100
Knox6869167
Marion6663138
Macoupin6651102
Henry635976
Effingham630985
Jefferson6207137
Livingston578196
Woodford561591
Stephenson558791
Randolph540597
Monroe514599
Christian502881
Fulton498470
Morgan492796
Logan481874
Montgomery475477
Lee464560
Bureau431488
Perry421172
Saline420768
Fayette414359
Iroquois406074
McDonough361957
Jersey328153
Shelby326043
Crawford316530
Lawrence313732
Douglas312436
Union299047
Wayne283957
White271832
Richland270656
Hancock264034
Pike259456
Clark257839
Cass255729
Bond247524
Clay247449
Edgar241645
Ford237058
Warren231863
Carroll228137
Johnson219027
Moultrie216031
Jo Daviess209227
Wabash208318
Washington208228
Mason204351
Massac204345
Greene201839
De Witt199530
Mercer195834
Piatt194914
Cumberland182626
Menard164913
Jasper155920
Marshall136621
Hamilton130721
Brown10368
Pulaski100711
Schuyler99710
Edwards99616
Stark78127
Gallatin7717
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson68014
Calhoun6512
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5155
Unassigned2102432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 962808

Reported Deaths: 15658
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1308702025
Lake642671114
Allen54849771
Hamilton44689449
St. Joseph42655593
Elkhart34321494
Vanderburgh30969460
Tippecanoe27099253
Johnson24077426
Hendricks22793347
Porter22092354
Clark17814238
Madison17795393
Vigo16667288
Monroe14724196
LaPorte14599242
Delaware14425234
Howard14168277
Kosciusko11706140
Hancock11140171
Warrick10865179
Bartholomew10864174
Floyd10666210
Wayne10300235
Grant9420210
Morgan9071166
Boone8565112
Dubois7927125
Dearborn785891
Henry7832140
Noble7579101
Marshall7508130
Cass7287118
Lawrence7158161
Shelby6799112
Jackson672687
Gibson6291107
Harrison617289
Huntington611597
Montgomery5955106
DeKalb594592
Knox5670105
Miami561590
Putnam552571
Clinton544867
Whitley539554
Steuben514870
Wabash499593
Jasper494664
Jefferson484792
Ripley468180
Adams454569
Daviess4339109
Scott417965
Clay402358
Greene402093
White399258
Wells398185
Decatur394399
Fayette387083
Jennings369457
Posey365641
Washington339647
LaGrange332175
Spencer326037
Randolph323693
Fountain322757
Sullivan316349
Owen294366
Starke291567
Fulton285658
Orange281159
Jay264038
Perry257954
Carroll249131
Franklin247940
Rush244130
Vermillion242751
Parke223924
Pike218041
Tipton215155
Blackford175235
Pulaski171451
Crawford149920
Newton149246
Benton145716
Brown138047
Martin132618
Switzerland129610
Warren117116
Union101513
Ohio81711
Unassigned0493