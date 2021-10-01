Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Louisiana public schools may allow parents to choose whether a child quarantines after Covid-19 exposure

Louisiana public schools may allow parents to choose whether a child quarantines after Covid-19 exposure

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Mallory Simon and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Louisiana public schools are allowed to let parents choose whether they want to quarantine children after exposure to Covid-19, state education officials said.

School officials will notify parents if their children had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, and from there it will be up to the parents to decide how they want to proceed, the Louisiana Department of Education said Wednesday in a news release.

However, the education department still advises students who test positive for Covid-19 to isolate during recovery until they are no longer infectious.

The policy change comes as thousands of students across the nation have had to quarantine after exposure to Covid-19 in schools.

"We can no longer ignore the unintended academic consequences of our students unnecessarily missing school," Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said. "This new, common-sense option empowers parents and local communities with the authority to make health-related decisions for their students."

While many Louisiana parents have expressed frustration over their children missing school due previous quarantine requirements, which they say hinders the learning process, health experts stress that quarantines are effective.

It has created a struggle for many communities to toe the line between keeping schools open and keeping those who are potentially infectious at home-- especially as children younger than 12 are still not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

The Louisiana education department's decision was met with some backlash from other state and local officials.

In an email to CNN, Louisiana's Health Department said that it wasn't consulted on the education department's decision, adding that its own policy remains the same.

"We strongly recommend that school districts follow public health guidance and parents quarantine unvaccinated children who may have been in close contact to someone with COVID. Doing so is critical to slowing the spread and protecting children, families, school staff, and communities at large," said Mindy Faciane, a spokesperson for the health department.

And New Orleans Public Schools, the second largest in the state, will not be changing its quarantine measures, according to Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Jr, who blasted the change as something that will immediately increase the risk of Covid-19 transmission in schools.

"The Louisiana Department of Education's decision flies in the face of the data, the science, and the sound advice of our health and medical advisors when it comes to protecting our students and educators amid the latest surge in this pandemic," Lewis said in a statement. "We have proven that our approach is effective at keeping COVID-19 out of our schools, and we will stay the course and continue to listen to health experts."

Parents who exercise the parental choice option will have access to free Covid-19 screening, though it was not clear if that includes testing. When asked for clarification, the state's education department referred CNN to the state's health department, which said it did not recommend disregarding its established quarantine guidelines.

A similar policy was announced last week in Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which he described as a "sympton-based approach" to quarantining students.

"If somebody is symptomatic, of course they stay home. If there's a close contact, but somebody has not developed any symptoms -- you monitor them, you notify the parent," DeSantis said. "The parent always has the right to have their kids stay home, if they think that's in the best interest of the student and the family 100 percent, we would not want to intrude on that. But if a parent has a healthy child, that child has a right to be in school."

Why quarantining is important

The Delta coronavirus variant has made Covid-19 cases in children more common than during the onset of the pandemic.

For the week ending September 23, children accounted for nearly 27% of all cases reported nationwide, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reported.

Recent research has found that regular Covid-19 testing of all students and staff in schools can catch positive coronavirus cases that symptom-based testing may miss.

As many as nine in 10 cases among students and seven in 10 cases among staff may be missed by conventional reporting mechanisms, according to research published September 22 in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Another AAP report shows that long-term Covid-19 complications can be significant for children -- even for some who initially had mild or no symptoms. All pediatric patients who tested positive should have at least one follow-up exam with a pediatrician, the AAP advised.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Partly Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox boys tennis wins very first sectional title

Image

North Daviess boys tennis wins second straight sectional title

Image

Terre Haute City Council Listening Session

Image

Bobcat

Image

Sycamore men's basketball starts practice under Shertz

Image

REHMEL

Image

THS boys tennis wins fourth straight sectional title

Image

Knox County looks at new local income tax to subsidize ambulance service

Image

Banner in the Vigo County Courthouse works to raise awareness to domestic violence

Image

First convention booked for new Terre Haute Convention Center

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1624164

Reported Deaths: 27367
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61861011029
DuPage1049101363
Will882751100
Lake779011065
Kane66507857
Winnebago39468549
Madison38776580
St. Clair35391574
McHenry33444318
Peoria26236364
Champaign26189187
Sangamon24978276
McLean22239211
Tazewell20000326
Rock Island18067350
Kankakee17052236
Kendall15652107
Macon14733247
LaSalle14638281
Vermilion13540192
Adams12824148
DeKalb11796131
Williamson11682164
Whiteside8021176
Jackson782091
Boone768783
Coles7515115
Ogle723787
Grundy711782
Franklin7035100
Clinton6873100
Knox6838167
Marion6648138
Macoupin6618101
Henry633776
Effingham626182
Jefferson6185137
Livingston577096
Woodford560291
Stephenson557090
Randolph538297
Monroe512699
Christian501081
Fulton497670
Morgan491996
Logan481274
Montgomery474177
Lee463160
Bureau430688
Perry419972
Saline419068
Fayette411859
Iroquois403574
McDonough360657
Jersey327153
Shelby324443
Crawford314730
Lawrence311432
Douglas311236
Union298747
Wayne282657
White271032
Richland269356
Hancock263234
Pike258956
Clark256839
Cass254929
Bond247224
Clay246649
Edgar240345
Ford236758
Warren231063
Carroll227737
Johnson218226
Moultrie215131
Jo Daviess209027
Washington208028
Wabash207418
Massac203545
Mason203351
Greene201439
De Witt198830
Mercer194134
Piatt194114
Cumberland182226
Menard164113
Jasper155418
Marshall136421
Hamilton130721
Brown10328
Pulaski100611
Schuyler9929
Edwards98816
Stark77927
Gallatin7667
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson67414
Calhoun6502
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5115
Unassigned2012432
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 959409

Reported Deaths: 15625
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1304342020
Lake641381112
Allen54613770
Hamilton44499449
St. Joseph42541593
Elkhart34196493
Vanderburgh30895458
Tippecanoe27061253
Johnson24000425
Hendricks22700346
Porter22055352
Clark17754237
Madison17732391
Vigo16595287
Monroe14681196
LaPorte14563242
Delaware14374232
Howard14124276
Kosciusko11634140
Hancock11085171
Warrick10842179
Bartholomew10811174
Floyd10645210
Wayne10256235
Grant9357209
Morgan9038166
Boone8542112
Dubois7895125
Dearborn782291
Henry7800139
Noble7549101
Marshall7479129
Cass7267118
Lawrence7133161
Shelby6760112
Jackson669187
Gibson6263107
Harrison615789
Huntington610497
Montgomery5935106
DeKalb590892
Knox5651105
Miami558490
Putnam551371
Clinton542067
Whitley537654
Steuben511270
Wabash496893
Jasper492464
Jefferson482592
Ripley466579
Adams452369
Daviess4326109
Scott416665
Clay401258
Greene399893
White397858
Wells395885
Decatur393198
Fayette385483
Jennings367657
Posey364741
Washington338647
LaGrange330375
Spencer324537
Fountain322157
Randolph321992
Sullivan315349
Owen292366
Starke290465
Fulton284458
Orange280559
Jay263038
Perry257653
Carroll247931
Franklin247339
Rush242330
Vermillion241051
Parke223324
Pike216741
Tipton214655
Blackford173134
Pulaski170851
Crawford149220
Newton148746
Benton145116
Brown137347
Martin131918
Switzerland128710
Warren116516
Union100713
Ohio81411
Unassigned0493