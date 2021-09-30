Clear

All eyes on the Nobel Prizes for science next week. Here's what to expect

All eyes on the Nobel Prizes for science next week. Here's what to expect

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 1:21 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 1:21 PM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic has focused attention on the role of science in society like never before -- and the pace of scientific discovery has been blistering.

The greatest minds in physics, chemistry and medicine will be honored when the Nobel Prizes, the pinnacle of scientific achievement, are announced next week. The winners (who aren't told beforehand) find themselves catapulted into instant celebrity, their discoveries thrust from academic obscurity, Googled and discussed.

While predicting who will win a Nobel Prize is famously difficult -- the short list is secret, as are the nominators, and documents revealing the juicy details are sealed from public view for 50 years, here are some Nobel-worthy candidates and the life-changing discoveries they have made.

Vaccine science

The Lasker Awards and Breakthrough Prizes (the latter founded by founded by Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg), often seen as precursors to a Nobel Prize, were given in 2021 to the scientists whose work was crucial for the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Lasker went to Katalin Karikó, a senior vice president at BioNTech based in Germany, and Drew Weissman, a professor in vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania, for developing a method of using synthetic messenger RNA to fight disease that involves changing the way the body produces virus-fighting material. While their paper received little attention when their research was first published in 2005, it is now the basis of two widely used Covid-19 vaccines.

"Convinced of the promise of mRNA therapies despite widespread skepticism, they created a technology that is not only vital in the fight against the coronavirus today, but holds vast promise for future vaccines and treatments for a wide range of diseases including HIV, cancer, autoimmune and genetic diseases," the Breakthrough Prize said in its announcement.

However, there is debate over who deserves credit for pioneering this technology, with research on mRNA beginning way back in the 1980s and involving different groups of scientists all over the world.

Complicating matters for the Nobel selection committee, according to the rules laid down by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel in 1895, is that a Nobel can only honor up to three people -- something that is getting harder given the collaborative nature of much scientific research.

DNA sequencing

David Pendlebury is a senior citation analyst at the research company Clarivate's Institute for Scientific Information, who makes Nobel predictions by looking at how often a scientist's key papers are cited by peers. Pendlebury said he thinks it's too soon for the science behind the Covid-19 vaccines to be given Nobel recognition. He said that the Nobel committee is innately conservative and usually waits at least a decade, if not several, before bestowing membership to its exclusive club.

He thinks that the committee could honor Jacques Miller, a French-Australian researcher, whose discovery about the organization and function of the human immune system in the 1960s, in particular B cells and T cells, is underpinning vaccine research.

The Breakthrough Prize also recognized Shankar Balasubramanian, David Klenerman and Pascal Mayer for their work on next-generation DNA sequencing technologies.

Before their inventions, re-sequencing a full human genome could take many months and cost millions of dollars. Today it can be completed with 24 hours at the cost of around $600, the Breakthrough Prize Foundation said. This has transformed many fields including biology, ecology, paleoarchaeology, forensics and personalized medicine.

Diversity

In 2019, the Nobel Committee asked nominators to consider diversity in gender, geography and field but that year saw an all-male line-up of laureates. Last year, two women, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna, won the Nobel prize for chemistry, for the development of the CRISPR method for genome editing, while Andrea Ghez was part of a trio that won the Nobel prize for physics for her work on a supermassive blackhole.

While Pendlebury says that some of this can be attributed to a "lag effect," others say there is evidence of systemic bias.

"The Nobel Prize is typically recognizing people who contributed discoveries 20, 30, 40 years ago. In the '80s and '90s, in universities there weren't very many women as senior people -- heads of departments, leaders in their field -- at that time," Pendlebury said. "That has changed dramatically in the last 40 years."

There's no shortage of potential female science laureates. Jocelyn Bell Burnell, a physicist from Northern Ireland, is often mentioned as a potential physics winner for her work on the discovery of pulsars, one of the major astronomical discoveries of the 20th century. In medicine, American geneticist Mary-Claire King discovered the BRCA mutations and their link to breast cancer risk in 1990, confirming an inherited risk of cancer.

There's also very little geographic diversity, with most winners still coming from elite institutions in the United States and Europe although, according to Pendlebury's analysis of journal citations, more highly cited papers are coming from Asia. One Nobel-worthy scientist flagged by Pendlebury this year is Ho Wang Lee, a professor emeritus at Korea University, Seoul, for his work on identifying and isolating hantaviruses, a family of viruses spread by rodents that cause varied diseases worldwide.

There have not been any Black Nobel laureates in physics, chemistry and medicine (although there's better representation in the Nobel Prizes for peace and literature). One potential Black Nobel winner in medicine is US physician and researcher Marilyn Hughes Gaston for her ground-breaking work on sickle cell disease, an inherited condition in which the body is unable to produce normal hemoglobin, that led to screening at birth and preventative treatment for those affected.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology will be announced on Monday October 4, physics on Tuesday and chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, followed by the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday and the Prize in Economic Sciences next Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Partly sunny, still warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stink bugs are everywhere! Here's how you can prevent them from getting inside your home.

Image

"We've had a lot of people retire" Indiana State Police down nearly 70 officers since Jan. 1

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

American Rescue Plan Act Listening Session happening this evening

Image

State Police see dropping numbers

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

ISU Women Basketball

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Sullivan Tennis

Image

Humming Birds

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1624164

Reported Deaths: 27367
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61861011029
DuPage1049101363
Will882751100
Lake779011065
Kane66507857
Winnebago39468549
Madison38776580
St. Clair35391574
McHenry33444318
Peoria26236364
Champaign26189187
Sangamon24978276
McLean22239211
Tazewell20000326
Rock Island18067350
Kankakee17052236
Kendall15652107
Macon14733247
LaSalle14638281
Vermilion13540192
Adams12824148
DeKalb11796131
Williamson11682164
Whiteside8021176
Jackson782091
Boone768783
Coles7515115
Ogle723787
Grundy711782
Franklin7035100
Clinton6873100
Knox6838167
Marion6648138
Macoupin6618101
Henry633776
Effingham626182
Jefferson6185137
Livingston577096
Woodford560291
Stephenson557090
Randolph538297
Monroe512699
Christian501081
Fulton497670
Morgan491996
Logan481274
Montgomery474177
Lee463160
Bureau430688
Perry419972
Saline419068
Fayette411859
Iroquois403574
McDonough360657
Jersey327153
Shelby324443
Crawford314730
Lawrence311432
Douglas311236
Union298747
Wayne282657
White271032
Richland269356
Hancock263234
Pike258956
Clark256839
Cass254929
Bond247224
Clay246649
Edgar240345
Ford236758
Warren231063
Carroll227737
Johnson218226
Moultrie215131
Jo Daviess209027
Washington208028
Wabash207418
Massac203545
Mason203351
Greene201439
De Witt198830
Mercer194134
Piatt194114
Cumberland182226
Menard164113
Jasper155418
Marshall136421
Hamilton130721
Brown10328
Pulaski100611
Schuyler9929
Edwards98816
Stark77927
Gallatin7667
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson67414
Calhoun6502
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5115
Unassigned2012432
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 959409

Reported Deaths: 15625
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1304342020
Lake641381112
Allen54613770
Hamilton44499449
St. Joseph42541593
Elkhart34196493
Vanderburgh30895458
Tippecanoe27061253
Johnson24000425
Hendricks22700346
Porter22055352
Clark17754237
Madison17732391
Vigo16595287
Monroe14681196
LaPorte14563242
Delaware14374232
Howard14124276
Kosciusko11634140
Hancock11085171
Warrick10842179
Bartholomew10811174
Floyd10645210
Wayne10256235
Grant9357209
Morgan9038166
Boone8542112
Dubois7895125
Dearborn782291
Henry7800139
Noble7549101
Marshall7479129
Cass7267118
Lawrence7133161
Shelby6760112
Jackson669187
Gibson6263107
Harrison615789
Huntington610497
Montgomery5935106
DeKalb590892
Knox5651105
Miami558490
Putnam551371
Clinton542067
Whitley537654
Steuben511270
Wabash496893
Jasper492464
Jefferson482592
Ripley466579
Adams452369
Daviess4326109
Scott416665
Clay401258
Greene399893
White397858
Wells395885
Decatur393198
Fayette385483
Jennings367657
Posey364741
Washington338647
LaGrange330375
Spencer324537
Fountain322157
Randolph321992
Sullivan315349
Owen292366
Starke290465
Fulton284458
Orange280559
Jay263038
Perry257653
Carroll247931
Franklin247339
Rush242330
Vermillion241051
Parke223324
Pike216741
Tipton214655
Blackford173134
Pulaski170851
Crawford149220
Newton148746
Benton145116
Brown137347
Martin131918
Switzerland128710
Warren116516
Union100713
Ohio81411
Unassigned0493