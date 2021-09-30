Clear

Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching boars

Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching boars

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:51 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Her hips don't lie and Shakira says she's not telling tall tales about being a victim of a boar attack.

According to the BBC, the singer said she was attacked by two wild boars as she and her 8-year-old son, Milan, walked in a park in Spain.

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it," the Colombian singer said on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday as she held up the bag. "They've destroyed everything."

Lest she not be believed, Shakira asked her son to back her up.

"Milan tell the truth," she said as her son with professional soccer player Gerard Piqué walked away. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

The BBC reported that Spanish police received almost 1,200 calls regarding wild hogs in 2016.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Partly sunny, still warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stink bugs are everywhere! Here's how you can prevent them from getting inside your home.

Image

"We've had a lot of people retire" Indiana State Police down nearly 70 officers since Jan. 1

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

American Rescue Plan Act Listening Session happening this evening

Image

State Police see dropping numbers

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

ISU Women Basketball

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Sullivan Tennis

Image

Humming Birds

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1624164

Reported Deaths: 27367
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61861011029
DuPage1049101363
Will882751100
Lake779011065
Kane66507857
Winnebago39468549
Madison38776580
St. Clair35391574
McHenry33444318
Peoria26236364
Champaign26189187
Sangamon24978276
McLean22239211
Tazewell20000326
Rock Island18067350
Kankakee17052236
Kendall15652107
Macon14733247
LaSalle14638281
Vermilion13540192
Adams12824148
DeKalb11796131
Williamson11682164
Whiteside8021176
Jackson782091
Boone768783
Coles7515115
Ogle723787
Grundy711782
Franklin7035100
Clinton6873100
Knox6838167
Marion6648138
Macoupin6618101
Henry633776
Effingham626182
Jefferson6185137
Livingston577096
Woodford560291
Stephenson557090
Randolph538297
Monroe512699
Christian501081
Fulton497670
Morgan491996
Logan481274
Montgomery474177
Lee463160
Bureau430688
Perry419972
Saline419068
Fayette411859
Iroquois403574
McDonough360657
Jersey327153
Shelby324443
Crawford314730
Lawrence311432
Douglas311236
Union298747
Wayne282657
White271032
Richland269356
Hancock263234
Pike258956
Clark256839
Cass254929
Bond247224
Clay246649
Edgar240345
Ford236758
Warren231063
Carroll227737
Johnson218226
Moultrie215131
Jo Daviess209027
Washington208028
Wabash207418
Massac203545
Mason203351
Greene201439
De Witt198830
Mercer194134
Piatt194114
Cumberland182226
Menard164113
Jasper155418
Marshall136421
Hamilton130721
Brown10328
Pulaski100611
Schuyler9929
Edwards98816
Stark77927
Gallatin7667
Scott7015
Alexander68511
Henderson67414
Calhoun6502
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5115
Unassigned2012432
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 959409

Reported Deaths: 15625
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1304342020
Lake641381112
Allen54613770
Hamilton44499449
St. Joseph42541593
Elkhart34196493
Vanderburgh30895458
Tippecanoe27061253
Johnson24000425
Hendricks22700346
Porter22055352
Clark17754237
Madison17732391
Vigo16595287
Monroe14681196
LaPorte14563242
Delaware14374232
Howard14124276
Kosciusko11634140
Hancock11085171
Warrick10842179
Bartholomew10811174
Floyd10645210
Wayne10256235
Grant9357209
Morgan9038166
Boone8542112
Dubois7895125
Dearborn782291
Henry7800139
Noble7549101
Marshall7479129
Cass7267118
Lawrence7133161
Shelby6760112
Jackson669187
Gibson6263107
Harrison615789
Huntington610497
Montgomery5935106
DeKalb590892
Knox5651105
Miami558490
Putnam551371
Clinton542067
Whitley537654
Steuben511270
Wabash496893
Jasper492464
Jefferson482592
Ripley466579
Adams452369
Daviess4326109
Scott416665
Clay401258
Greene399893
White397858
Wells395885
Decatur393198
Fayette385483
Jennings367657
Posey364741
Washington338647
LaGrange330375
Spencer324537
Fountain322157
Randolph321992
Sullivan315349
Owen292366
Starke290465
Fulton284458
Orange280559
Jay263038
Perry257653
Carroll247931
Franklin247339
Rush242330
Vermillion241051
Parke223324
Pike216741
Tipton214655
Blackford173134
Pulaski170851
Crawford149220
Newton148746
Benton145116
Brown137347
Martin131918
Switzerland128710
Warren116516
Union100713
Ohio81411
Unassigned0493