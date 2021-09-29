Clear

Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts

Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 8:11 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 8:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at Supreme Court nominations.

Under Article II of the Constitution, the President nominates justices to the Supreme Court, with the "advice and consent of the Senate."

If a vacancy occurs when Congress is not in session, a recess appointment allows an appointee to serve without Senate approval until Congress reconvenes.

One hundred and sixty-four nominations have been officially submitted to the Senate (including nominations for chief justice). Of those, there have been 127 confirmations, with seven instances of individuals declining to serve.

Other Facts

The American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary evaluates nominees to the Supreme Court for the Justice Department and the Senate Judiciary Committee. The organization has three possible rankings: qualified, well-qualified, and not qualified.

There is no requirement that the chief justice of the Supreme Court previously serve as an associate justice, but five of the 17 chief justices have. Three justices served on the Court immediately before being elevated to chief justice: Edward D. White, Harlan Fiske Stone and William Rehnquist. Two justices had a break between their service as associate justice and being appointed chief justice: Charles Evans Hughes and John Rutledge.

Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed nine justices during his 12-year presidency, the most since George Washington. Jimmy Carter is the only president to complete a full term of office and never have the opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice.

Timeline

1952 - Presidents begin consulting the American Bar Association before making Supreme Court nominations.

1950s - President Dwight D. Eisenhower makes recess appointments of Earl Warren, Potter Stewart and William J. Brennan. All three are later confirmed by the Senate.

1955 - Nominees begin appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings.

1981 - Senate Judiciary Committee hearings are televised for the first time.

1987 - President Ronald Reagan nominates Robert Bork for a seat but he is rejected by the Senate. Anthony Kennedy takes the seat.

July 1, 1991 - President George H.W. Bush nominates Clarence Thomas to succeed Justice Thurgood Marshall, who is retiring.

October 11, 1991 - Anita Hill testifies on Capitol Hill, accusing Thomas of sexual harassment in the workplace. Thomas denies the allegations.

October 15, 1991 - Thomas wins Senate confirmation by the narrowest margin in the 20th century, 52-48.

1990s - President Bill Clinton is the first Democratic president since 1967 to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. He appoints two: Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

September 5, 2005 - President George W. Bush nominates John Roberts to succeed the late William Rehnquist as chief justice.

September 29, 2005 - Roberts is confirmed by the Senate (78-22).

October 3, 2005 - Roberts is sworn in. The same day, Bush nominates Harriet Miers to succeed Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who is retiring.

October 27, 2005 - Miers withdraws her nomination.

October 31, 2005 - Bush nominates Samuel Alito.

January 31, 2006 - Alito is confirmed by the Senate (58-42). He is sworn in by Roberts.

May 26, 2009 - President Barack Obama nominates Sonia Sotomayor to succeed Justice David Souter, who is retiring.

August 6, 2009 - Sotomayor is confirmed by the Senate in a 68-31 vote.

August 8, 2009 - Sotomayor is sworn in as the first Hispanic justice on the Supreme Court.

May 10, 2010 - Obama nominates Elena Kagan to succeed Justice John Paul Stevens, who is retiring.

August 5, 2010 - Kagan is confirmed by the Senate (63-37).

August 7, 2010 - Kagan is sworn in.

March 16, 2016 - Obama nominates Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. No hearings are held.

February 1, 2017 - President Donald Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia.

April 7, 2017 - The Senate confirms Gorsuch (54-45).

April 10, 2017 - Gorsuch is sworn in.

July 10, 2018 - Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to fill the seat of Justice Kennedy, who is retiring.

October 6, 2018 - Kavanaugh wins Senate confirmation by the narrowest margin in 137 years, in a 50-48 vote. In 1881, Stanley Matthews was confirmed by the Senate in a 24-23 vote. The ceremonial swearing-in event takes place at the White House on October 8.

September 29, 2020 - Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge, to succeed the late Justice Ginsburg.

October 26, 2020 - The Senate votes, 52-48, to confirm Barrett. The next day, Barrett is sworn-in, by Chief Justice Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy & Mild, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humming Birds

Image

Daviess County and Washington approve plan to create central dispatch

Image

How are missing person cases handled?

Image

When we get our fall temperatures back? Kevin explains here

Image

Fork in the Road: biscuits and gravy at The Sweet Tooth Cafe

Image

County pay rate increase

Image

Vigo County starts search for poll workers ahead of next election

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Fall foliage in the Wabash Valley. Here's where you can find great views

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1621175

Reported Deaths: 27325
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61784611025
DuPage1047621362
Will881181095
Lake777881062
Kane66408854
Winnebago39419548
Madison38682580
St. Clair35336573
McHenry33376318
Peoria26188363
Champaign26130187
Sangamon24917276
McLean22184209
Tazewell19964326
Rock Island18022350
Kankakee17000236
Kendall15623107
Macon14689245
LaSalle14609280
Vermilion13484191
Adams12802148
DeKalb11784130
Williamson11656163
Whiteside7999176
Jackson780690
Boone767882
Coles7485113
Ogle722287
Grundy709882
Franklin7020100
Clinton6865100
Knox6813166
Marion6634138
Macoupin6581101
Henry632274
Effingham622682
Jefferson6165137
Livingston576596
Woodford559491
Stephenson555090
Randolph536597
Monroe512499
Christian499081
Fulton496070
Morgan491196
Logan480674
Montgomery473376
Lee462260
Bureau430388
Perry419372
Saline417967
Fayette409859
Iroquois401574
McDonough359457
Jersey326653
Shelby322143
Crawford312230
Douglas309636
Lawrence307932
Union298147
Wayne280957
White270232
Richland267856
Hancock261134
Pike258756
Clark255838
Cass254029
Bond246724
Clay245549
Edgar239245
Ford236458
Warren230262
Carroll227537
Johnson217125
Moultrie214631
Jo Daviess208727
Washington207628
Wabash206317
Massac202544
Mason202451
Greene201139
De Witt198430
Piatt193914
Mercer193134
Cumberland181226
Menard163112
Jasper154718
Marshall136121
Hamilton130621
Brown10318
Pulaski100411
Schuyler9809
Edwards97516
Stark77727
Gallatin7657
Scott7005
Alexander68411
Henderson67414
Calhoun6492
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5065
Unassigned1802432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 956548

Reported Deaths: 15561
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1301702012
Lake640091110
Allen54455767
Hamilton44417449
St. Joseph42445593
Elkhart34078493
Vanderburgh30804453
Tippecanoe27037252
Johnson23935422
Hendricks22622345
Porter21971351
Clark17710234
Madison17667390
Vigo16530286
Monroe14658193
LaPorte14526241
Delaware14340230
Howard14083275
Kosciusko11572139
Hancock11045169
Warrick10819179
Bartholomew10759173
Floyd10607210
Wayne10218233
Grant9307209
Morgan9018162
Boone8513112
Dubois7870125
Dearborn780191
Henry7770138
Noble7524101
Marshall7465129
Cass7253118
Lawrence7106158
Shelby6720112
Jackson666886
Gibson6241107
Harrison613789
Huntington609297
Montgomery5913106
DeKalb588392
Knox5633105
Miami556290
Putnam549369
Clinton541567
Whitley535654
Steuben507770
Wabash494593
Jasper489764
Jefferson479792
Ripley464879
Adams449968
Daviess4298109
Scott414965
Clay399358
Greene398393
White397458
Wells394285
Decatur391898
Fayette384682
Jennings365757
Posey364641
Washington337747
LaGrange327875
Spencer323937
Fountain321156
Randolph320892
Sullivan313149
Owen290965
Starke288765
Fulton282858
Orange279859
Jay261438
Perry256853
Carroll247630
Franklin245839
Rush239230
Vermillion238751
Parke223122
Pike214641
Tipton214555
Blackford172934
Pulaski170151
Crawford148719
Newton148146
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin131418
Switzerland128110
Warren116216
Union99912
Ohio81211
Unassigned0492