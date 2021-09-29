Clear

Top US Supreme Court Decisions Fast Facts

Top US Supreme Court Decisions Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at some of the most important cases decided by the US Supreme Court since 1789.

1803 - Marbury v. Madison
This decision established the system of checks and balances and the power of the Supreme Court within the federal government.

Situation: Federalist William Marbury and many others were appointed to positions by outgoing President John Adams. The appointments were not finalized before the new Secretary of State James Madison took office, and Madison chose not to honor them. Marbury and the others invoked an Act of Congress and sued to get their appointed positions.

The Court decided against Marbury 6-0.

Historical significance: Chief Justice John Marshall wrote, "An act of the legislature repugnant to the constitution is void." It was the first time the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a law that had been passed by Congress.

1857 - Dred Scott v. Sandford
This decision established that slaves were not citizens of the United States and were not protected under the US Constitution.

Situation: Dred Scott and his wife Harriet sued for their freedom in Missouri, a slave state, after having lived with their owner, an Army surgeon, in the free Territory of Wisconsin.

The Court decided against Scott 7-2.

Historical significance: The decision overturned the Missouri Compromise, where Congress had prohibited slavery in the territories. The Dred Scott decision was overturned later with the adoption of the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery in 1865 and the 14th Amendment in 1868, granting citizenship to all born in the United States.

1896 - Plessy v. Ferguson
This decision established the rule of segregation, separate but equal.

Situation: While attempting to test the constitutionality of the Separate Car Law in Louisiana, Homer Plessy, a man of 1/8 African descent, sat in the train car for whites instead of the blacks-only train car and was arrested.

The Court decided against Plessy 7-1.

Historical significance: Justice Henry Billings Brown wrote, "The argument also assumes that social prejudice may be overcome by legislation and that equal rights cannot be secured except by an enforced commingling of the two races... if the civil and political rights of both races be equal, one cannot be inferior to the other civilly or politically. If one race be inferior to the other socially, the Constitution of the United States cannot put them upon the same plane." The Court gave merit to the "Jim Crow" system. Plessy was overturned by the Brown v. Board of Education decision.

1954 - Brown v. Board of Education
This decision overturned Plessy v. Ferguson and granted equal protection under the law.

Situation: Segregation of the public school systems in the United States was addressed when cases in Kansas, South Carolina, Delaware and Virginia were all decided together under Brown v. Board of Education. Third-grader Linda Brown was denied admission to the white school a few blocks from her home and was forced to attend the blacks-only school a mile away.

The Court decided in favor of Brown unanimously.

Historical significance: Racial segregation violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

1963 - Gideon v. Wainwright
This decision guarantees the right to counsel.

Situation: Clarence Earl Gideon was forced to defend himself when he requested a lawyer from a Florida court and was refused. He was convicted and sentenced to five years for breaking and entering.

The Court decided in favor of Gideon unanimously.

Historical significance: Ensures the Sixth Amendment's guarantee to counsel is applicable to the states through the 14th Amendment's due process clause.

1964 - New York Times v. Sullivan
This decision upheld the First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Situation: The New York Times and four African-American ministers were sued for libel by Montgomery, Alabama, police commissioner L.B. Sullivan. Sullivan claimed a full-page ad in the Times discussing the arrest of Martin Luther King Jr., and his efforts toward voter registration and integration in Montgomery were defamatory against him. Alabama's libel law did not require Sullivan to prove harm since the ad did contain factual errors. He was awarded $500,000.

The Court decided against Sullivan unanimously.

Historical significance: The First Amendment protects free speech and publication of all statements about public officials made without actual malice.

1966 - Miranda v. Arizona
The decision established the rights of suspects against self-incrimination.

Situation: Ernesto Miranda was convicted of rape and kidnapping after he confessed, while in police custody, without benefit of counsel or knowledge of his constitutional right to remain silent.

The court decided in favor of Miranda 5-4.

Historical significance: Upon arrest and/or questioning, all suspects are given some form of their constitutional rights - "You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you. Do you understand the rights I have just read to you? With these rights in mind, do you wish to speak to me?"

1973 - Roe v. Wade
This decision expanded privacy rights to include a woman's right to choose pregnancy or abortion.

Situation: "Jane Roe" (Norma McCorvey), single and living in Texas, did not want to continue her third pregnancy. Under Texas law, she could not legally obtain an abortion.

The Court decided in favor of Roe 7-2.

Historical significance: Abortion is legal in all 50 states. Women have the right to choose between pregnancy and abortion.

1974 - United States v. Nixon
This decision established that executive privilege is neither absolute nor unqualified.

Situation: President Richard Nixon's taped conversations from 1971 onward were the object of subpoenas by both the special prosecutor and those under indictment in the Watergate scandal. The president claimed immunity from subpoena under executive privilege.

The Court decided against Nixon 8-0.

Historical significance: The president is not above the law. After the Court ruled on July 24, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned on August 8.

1978 - Regents of the U. of California v. Bakke
This decision ruled that race cannot be the only factor in college admissions.

Situation: Allan Bakke had twice applied for and was denied admission to the University of California Medical School at Davis. Bakke was white, male and 35 years old. He claimed under California's affirmative action plan, minorities with lower grades and test scores were admitted to the medical school when he was not, therefore his denial of admission was based solely on race.

The Court decided in Bakke's favor, 5-4.

Historical significance: Affirmative action is approved by the Court and schools may use race as an admissions factor. However, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment works both ways in the case of affirmative action; race cannot be the only factor in the admissions process.

2012 - National Federation of Independent Business et al v. Sebelius, Secretary of Health and Human Services et al

Situation: The constitutionality of the sweeping health care reform law championed by President Barack Obama.

The Court voted 5-4 in favor of upholding the Affordable Care Act.

Historical significance: The ruling upholds the law's central provision - a requirement that all people have health insurance or pay a penalty.

2013 - United States v. Windsor
This decision ruled that the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined the term "marriage" under federal law as a "legal union between one man and one woman" deprived same-sex couples who are legally married under state laws of their Fifth Amendment rights to equal protection under federal law.

Situation: Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer were married in Toronto in 2007. Their marriage was recognized by New York state, where they lived. Upon Spyer's death in 2009, Windsor was forced to pay $363,000 in estate taxes, because their marriage was not recognized by federal law.

The court voted 5-4 in favor of Windsor.

Historical significance: The court strikes down section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act, ruling that legally married same-sex couples are entitled to federal benefits.

2015 - King et al, v. Burwell, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al

Situation: This case was about determining whether or not the portion of the Affordable Care Act which says subsidies would be available only to those who purchase insurance on exchanges "established by the state" referred to the individual states.

The Court ruled 6-3 in favor of upholding the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Historical significance: The court rules that the Affordable Care Act federal tax credits for eligible Americans are available in all 50 states, regardless of whether the states have their own health care exchanges.

2015 - Obergefell et al, v. Hodges, Director, Ohio Department of Health, et al.

Situation: Multiple lower courts had struck down state same-sex marriage bans. There were 37 states allowing gay marriage before the issue went to the Supreme Court.

The Court ruled 5-4 in favor of Obergefell et al.

Historical significance: The court rules that states cannot ban same-sex marriage and must recognize lawful marriages performed out of state.

2016 - Fisher v. University of Texas

Situation: Abigail Fisher sued the University of Texas after her admission application was rejected in 2008. She claimed it was because she is white and that she was being treated differently than some less-qualified minority students who were accepted. In 2013 the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower courts for further review.

The Court ruled 4-3 in favor of the University of Texas. Justice Elena Kagan recused herself from the case, presumably because she dealt with it in her previous job as solicitor general.

Historical Significance: The court rules that taking race into consideration as one factor of admission is constitutional.

2020 - Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia

Situation: Gerald Bostock filed a lawsuit against Clayton County for discrimination based on his sexual orientation after he was terminated for "conduct unbecoming of its employees," shortly after he began participating in a gay softball league. Two other consolidated cases were also argued on the same day.

The 6-3 opinion in favor of the plaintiff, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, states that being fired "merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII" of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Historical Significance: Federal anti-bias law now protects people who face job loss and/or discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Honorable mentions

1944 - Korematsu v. United States - The Court ruled Executive Order 9066, internment of Japanese citizens during World War II, is legal, 6-3 for the United States.

1961 - Mapp v. Ohio - "Fruit of the poisonous tree," evidence obtained through an illegal search, cannot be used at trial, 6-3 for Mapp.

1967 - Loving v. Virginia - Prohibition against interracial marriage was ruled unconstitutional, 9-0 for Loving.

1968 - Terry v. Ohio - Stop and frisk, under certain circumstances, does not violate the Constitution. The Court upholds Terry's conviction and rules 8-1 that it is not unconstitutional for police to stop and frisk individuals without probable cause for an arrest if they have a reasonable suspicion that a crime has or is about to occur.

2008 - District of Columbia v. Heller - The Second Amendment does protect the individual's right to bear arms, 5-4 for Heller.

2010 - Citizens United v. FEC - The Court rules corporations can contribute to PACs under the First Amendment's right to free speech, 5-4 for Citizens United.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy & Mild, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humming Birds

Image

Daviess County and Washington approve plan to create central dispatch

Image

How are missing person cases handled?

Image

When we get our fall temperatures back? Kevin explains here

Image

Fork in the Road: biscuits and gravy at The Sweet Tooth Cafe

Image

County pay rate increase

Image

Vigo County starts search for poll workers ahead of next election

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Fall foliage in the Wabash Valley. Here's where you can find great views

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1621175

Reported Deaths: 27325
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61784611025
DuPage1047621362
Will881181095
Lake777881062
Kane66408854
Winnebago39419548
Madison38682580
St. Clair35336573
McHenry33376318
Peoria26188363
Champaign26130187
Sangamon24917276
McLean22184209
Tazewell19964326
Rock Island18022350
Kankakee17000236
Kendall15623107
Macon14689245
LaSalle14609280
Vermilion13484191
Adams12802148
DeKalb11784130
Williamson11656163
Whiteside7999176
Jackson780690
Boone767882
Coles7485113
Ogle722287
Grundy709882
Franklin7020100
Clinton6865100
Knox6813166
Marion6634138
Macoupin6581101
Henry632274
Effingham622682
Jefferson6165137
Livingston576596
Woodford559491
Stephenson555090
Randolph536597
Monroe512499
Christian499081
Fulton496070
Morgan491196
Logan480674
Montgomery473376
Lee462260
Bureau430388
Perry419372
Saline417967
Fayette409859
Iroquois401574
McDonough359457
Jersey326653
Shelby322143
Crawford312230
Douglas309636
Lawrence307932
Union298147
Wayne280957
White270232
Richland267856
Hancock261134
Pike258756
Clark255838
Cass254029
Bond246724
Clay245549
Edgar239245
Ford236458
Warren230262
Carroll227537
Johnson217125
Moultrie214631
Jo Daviess208727
Washington207628
Wabash206317
Massac202544
Mason202451
Greene201139
De Witt198430
Piatt193914
Mercer193134
Cumberland181226
Menard163112
Jasper154718
Marshall136121
Hamilton130621
Brown10318
Pulaski100411
Schuyler9809
Edwards97516
Stark77727
Gallatin7657
Scott7005
Alexander68411
Henderson67414
Calhoun6492
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5065
Unassigned1802432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 956548

Reported Deaths: 15561
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1301702012
Lake640091110
Allen54455767
Hamilton44417449
St. Joseph42445593
Elkhart34078493
Vanderburgh30804453
Tippecanoe27037252
Johnson23935422
Hendricks22622345
Porter21971351
Clark17710234
Madison17667390
Vigo16530286
Monroe14658193
LaPorte14526241
Delaware14340230
Howard14083275
Kosciusko11572139
Hancock11045169
Warrick10819179
Bartholomew10759173
Floyd10607210
Wayne10218233
Grant9307209
Morgan9018162
Boone8513112
Dubois7870125
Dearborn780191
Henry7770138
Noble7524101
Marshall7465129
Cass7253118
Lawrence7106158
Shelby6720112
Jackson666886
Gibson6241107
Harrison613789
Huntington609297
Montgomery5913106
DeKalb588392
Knox5633105
Miami556290
Putnam549369
Clinton541567
Whitley535654
Steuben507770
Wabash494593
Jasper489764
Jefferson479792
Ripley464879
Adams449968
Daviess4298109
Scott414965
Clay399358
Greene398393
White397458
Wells394285
Decatur391898
Fayette384682
Jennings365757
Posey364641
Washington337747
LaGrange327875
Spencer323937
Fountain321156
Randolph320892
Sullivan313149
Owen290965
Starke288765
Fulton282858
Orange279859
Jay261438
Perry256853
Carroll247630
Franklin245839
Rush239230
Vermillion238751
Parke223122
Pike214641
Tipton214555
Blackford172934
Pulaski170151
Crawford148719
Newton148146
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin131418
Switzerland128110
Warren116216
Union99912
Ohio81211
Unassigned0492