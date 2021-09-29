Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Women are burned out. Men, do your part!

Women are burned out. Men, do your part!

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 6:11 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 6:11 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

The pandemic that has sickened and killed so many people has been devastating in other ways, too -- primarily to America's women. And the setbacks may be permanent if we don't act soon.

A new survey of 65,000 US workers from McKinsey and LeanIn.org found that a whopping one-third of women said they were considering quitting their jobs or reducing their hours. Female workers were more likely to say that they were burned out. And more of them were discouraged now than they were in the early, shocking months of the pandemic.

The survey reveals that the US has utterly failed its female workers. And that too many men have also failed women -- as bosses, colleagues, partners and co-parents.

The factors fueling female burnout and American women's extraordinary pandemic job losses are many and complex, but they generally fall into two areas: policy failures and personal ones. We need to assess both if we ever want to see anything close to gender equality in this country.

When the pandemic first hit, women took the bulk of the professional blow. With schools and day care closed, and so many stuck inside for remote work and remote school, the workforce hemorrhaged women. Those most likely to drop out had the weakest safety nets: single mothers, often working for low wages. Black and Latina unpartnered mothers were more likely to leave work than White unpartnered mothers, and those with kids under five were particularly likely to become unemployed.

But women across educational and income levels have also effectively been pushed out of their jobs.

This is the policy problem: There simply are no official systems in place to help mothers stay in the workforce -- making families figure it out on their own is the policy. For centuries, women's at-home labor has allowed men to "have it all" -- that is, a job and a family at the same time, without worrying much about "balance." Women did the balancing for them.

As women have surged into the workforce, though, America has made very few adjustments. It's still on families -- that is, women -- to figure out how to have children and paid work.

Public school is a place for older kids to go for much of the day, but not for those under 5. For those early years, which can stretch on for a decade or more if a family has more than one child, parents working outside the home are largely on their own to both hold a job and keep their kids safe and cared for.

It doesn't have to be this way. Public education could be expanded to include universal child care for kids under 5. Paid family leave would allow new parents to stay home with infants. These are not radical ideas; in much of the developed world, they are taken for granted. But here, even modest shifts -- like the child care plan in President Biden's human infrastructure bill -- remain contentious and unrealized.

Good policies are essential. But they only go so far, and will only be as progressive as the society implementing them. In the US, we have a personal problem on top of our policy one: the men who shirk their at-home and child care obligations, those male bosses and employees who push the softer work of "communication" and "workplace well-being" onto women, and the many women who can't imagine something better.

What's more, caring for children should be the responsibility of both people who have a child. But women still do most of the work of child-rearing, even when those women work outside the home and are married to men fully capable of pulling their own weight.

This long-standing reality, it can hardly be doubted, contributes to women's burnout and desperation. Many men who have a conflict between work and family can put work first, trusting that their wives or female partners will pick up the slack. Women often can't do the same -- and are much more likely than men to be parenting solo.

Up the family chain, it's often women who step up for unpaid care work, whether that's grandmas and aunts filling the child care gap or adult daughters caring for aging parents.

And these inequities don't just exist at home.

According to the McKinsey survey, female managers were more likely than male ones to report doing extra work to improve their workplaces and help their colleagues -- everything from checking in on employees' well-being and helping them manage their workloads to confronting workplace discrimination, mentoring employees who are members of underrepresented groups and dedicating extra hours to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

These efforts help employees want to stay -- but may paradoxically contribute to burnout among the female higher-ups who are doing the work without recognition, while their male counterparts focus on their own careers.

Men need to step up -- in their own homes, and as bosses and colleagues.

A generation of burned-out women pulling away from paid work is a danger to women in this cohort, who will take a lifelong income hit even if they do return to work later, and are now at risk of falling into financial crisis.

Income losses that result affect the rest of women's lives, including their ability to save for retirement and their future Social Security benefits. Already, women over 65 are much poorer than men, in part because of the years women dedicate to caregiving while men stay in the paid workforce. If these women get divorced or their spouse dies, or if they were never married to begin with, they may find themselves in even worse financial straits.

Even women who remain in the workplace face an uphill battle: Men received three times the promotions women did in the pandemic, according to a study last year by software company Qualtrics and the Boardlist.

Women dropping out of the workforce hurts other working women, too: Researchers have found that men with stay-at-home wives are less likely to support the women who work for them than men whose wives work outside the home.

And of course, for women, this work exodus also sets up their children to embrace strait-jacketed gender roles, putting girls at a disadvantage. Researchers have found that daughters of working mothers do better in school and in their eventual jobs, while sons of working mothers do more care work at home when they have their own families.

This week's sobering survey points up a national crisis. Some of the damage cannot be undone. But many of the future harms can be avoided if we make family policy a priority, and if men step up and do their part.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Partly Cloudy & Mild, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How are missing person cases handled?

Image

When we get our fall temperatures back? Kevin explains here

Image

Fork in the Road: biscuits and gravy at The Sweet Tooth Cafe

Image

County pay rate increase

Image

Vigo County starts search for poll workers ahead of next election

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Fall foliage in the Wabash Valley. Here's where you can find great views

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County Schools awarded several grants

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1621175

Reported Deaths: 27325
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61784611025
DuPage1047621362
Will881181095
Lake777881062
Kane66408854
Winnebago39419548
Madison38682580
St. Clair35336573
McHenry33376318
Peoria26188363
Champaign26130187
Sangamon24917276
McLean22184209
Tazewell19964326
Rock Island18022350
Kankakee17000236
Kendall15623107
Macon14689245
LaSalle14609280
Vermilion13484191
Adams12802148
DeKalb11784130
Williamson11656163
Whiteside7999176
Jackson780690
Boone767882
Coles7485113
Ogle722287
Grundy709882
Franklin7020100
Clinton6865100
Knox6813166
Marion6634138
Macoupin6581101
Henry632274
Effingham622682
Jefferson6165137
Livingston576596
Woodford559491
Stephenson555090
Randolph536597
Monroe512499
Christian499081
Fulton496070
Morgan491196
Logan480674
Montgomery473376
Lee462260
Bureau430388
Perry419372
Saline417967
Fayette409859
Iroquois401574
McDonough359457
Jersey326653
Shelby322143
Crawford312230
Douglas309636
Lawrence307932
Union298147
Wayne280957
White270232
Richland267856
Hancock261134
Pike258756
Clark255838
Cass254029
Bond246724
Clay245549
Edgar239245
Ford236458
Warren230262
Carroll227537
Johnson217125
Moultrie214631
Jo Daviess208727
Washington207628
Wabash206317
Massac202544
Mason202451
Greene201139
De Witt198430
Piatt193914
Mercer193134
Cumberland181226
Menard163112
Jasper154718
Marshall136121
Hamilton130621
Brown10318
Pulaski100411
Schuyler9809
Edwards97516
Stark77727
Gallatin7657
Scott7005
Alexander68411
Henderson67414
Calhoun6492
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5065
Unassigned1802432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 956548

Reported Deaths: 15561
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1301702012
Lake640091110
Allen54455767
Hamilton44417449
St. Joseph42445593
Elkhart34078493
Vanderburgh30804453
Tippecanoe27037252
Johnson23935422
Hendricks22622345
Porter21971351
Clark17710234
Madison17667390
Vigo16530286
Monroe14658193
LaPorte14526241
Delaware14340230
Howard14083275
Kosciusko11572139
Hancock11045169
Warrick10819179
Bartholomew10759173
Floyd10607210
Wayne10218233
Grant9307209
Morgan9018162
Boone8513112
Dubois7870125
Dearborn780191
Henry7770138
Noble7524101
Marshall7465129
Cass7253118
Lawrence7106158
Shelby6720112
Jackson666886
Gibson6241107
Harrison613789
Huntington609297
Montgomery5913106
DeKalb588392
Knox5633105
Miami556290
Putnam549369
Clinton541567
Whitley535654
Steuben507770
Wabash494593
Jasper489764
Jefferson479792
Ripley464879
Adams449968
Daviess4298109
Scott414965
Clay399358
Greene398393
White397458
Wells394285
Decatur391898
Fayette384682
Jennings365757
Posey364641
Washington337747
LaGrange327875
Spencer323937
Fountain321156
Randolph320892
Sullivan313149
Owen290965
Starke288765
Fulton282858
Orange279859
Jay261438
Perry256853
Carroll247630
Franklin245839
Rush239230
Vermillion238751
Parke223122
Pike214641
Tipton214555
Blackford172934
Pulaski170151
Crawford148719
Newton148146
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin131418
Switzerland128110
Warren116216
Union99912
Ohio81211
Unassigned0492