Britney Spears returns to court in conservatorship case

The fight over Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship returns to court in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Judge Brenda Penny is expected to consider several petitions filed since the last hearing in the case on July 14.

Jamie Spears, the singer's father, has served as her conservator since 2008. Earlier this month, he petitioned to terminate the conservatorship. His filing followed two powerful days of testimony from the pop star this summer in which she detailed numerous personal restrictions she has lived with under the arrangement she described as "f---ing cruelty."

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears said in June.

Mathew Rosengart, the singer's attorney, has asked the court to remove Jamie Spears as conservator. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Monday, Rosengart stated his client's father should be investigated for allegedly placing a recording device in her home, based on a report by The New York Times.

An attorney for Jamie Spears did not respond to a request for comment about those allegations but in a recent statement to CNN said that he "loves his daughter unwaveringly."

Britney Spears has attended previous hearings virtually, calling in by phone. It is not known if she will appear at Wednesday's hearing in person.

The #FreeBritney movement, organized supporters of the singer who have been advocating for her conservatorship to end, will be outside the courthouse holding a rally.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. EST.

