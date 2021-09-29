Clear

California's second largest school district votes to mandate vaccines for eligible staff and students

California's second largest school district votes to mandate vaccines for eligible staff and students

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 7:21 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 7:21 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi and Alexandra Meeks, CNN

The board of California's second-largest school district unanimously approved a mandate Tuesday that all eligible students and staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by late December.

The measure impacts students ages 16 and older and employees of the San Diego Unified School District and says they must be fully vaccinated by December 20.

Students who are not vaccinated by the deadline will be barred from attending in-person classes and will be required to enroll in independent study programs. Unvaccinated students will also be prohibited from participating in extracurricular activities, according to the board.

Students and staff will be exempt from the new policy if they qualify for certain medical exemptions, according to the school board.

The vote comes after the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted earlier this month that all of its eligible students 12 and older must be fully vaccinated by December 19.

The surge in Covid-19 cases brought on by the highly transmissible Delta variant has meant an increase in hospitalizations among children -- many of whom are not eligible for a vaccine yet. Nearly 27% of all Covid-19 cases reported nationwide in the week ending September 23 were in children, according to data published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics. And an average of 260 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 daily over the past seven days, according to Tuesday's data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Less than half of US adolescents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

Despite the concerning rate of Covid-19 cases among children, school vaccine and mask mandates have been polarizing issues that triggered ongoing legal battles.

In San Diego, members of the school board emphasized they will take a staggered approach as they roll out the vaccination mandate for students depending on their age group and pending full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. Until then, mandatory testing will be required for all unvaccinated students, the board said.

About 65% of all eligible students and 80% of eligible employees in the district are already at least partially vaccinated, the district said in a statement. The district is comprised of more than 121,000 students and has 13,559 employees, according to its website.

"San Diego Unified is working to ensure the highest-quality instruction in the safest environment possible for all students and employees," the district said in a statement. "Strong scientific evidence shows that vaccinations are an essential part of protecting our communities."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
A Clear & Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County Schools awarded several grants

Image

South Knox boys soccer beats North Knox to stay unbeaten

Image

Purdue basketball ready for lofty expectations

Image

Noble Johnson

Image

Southern Illinois Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony begins

Image

Weather forecast 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021

Image

ISU FB

Image

Belmont

Image

The Vigo County homeless count

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1621175

Reported Deaths: 27325
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61784611025
DuPage1047621362
Will881181095
Lake777881062
Kane66408854
Winnebago39419548
Madison38682580
St. Clair35336573
McHenry33376318
Peoria26188363
Champaign26130187
Sangamon24917276
McLean22184209
Tazewell19964326
Rock Island18022350
Kankakee17000236
Kendall15623107
Macon14689245
LaSalle14609280
Vermilion13484191
Adams12802148
DeKalb11784130
Williamson11656163
Whiteside7999176
Jackson780690
Boone767882
Coles7485113
Ogle722287
Grundy709882
Franklin7020100
Clinton6865100
Knox6813166
Marion6634138
Macoupin6581101
Henry632274
Effingham622682
Jefferson6165137
Livingston576596
Woodford559491
Stephenson555090
Randolph536597
Monroe512499
Christian499081
Fulton496070
Morgan491196
Logan480674
Montgomery473376
Lee462260
Bureau430388
Perry419372
Saline417967
Fayette409859
Iroquois401574
McDonough359457
Jersey326653
Shelby322143
Crawford312230
Douglas309636
Lawrence307932
Union298147
Wayne280957
White270232
Richland267856
Hancock261134
Pike258756
Clark255838
Cass254029
Bond246724
Clay245549
Edgar239245
Ford236458
Warren230262
Carroll227537
Johnson217125
Moultrie214631
Jo Daviess208727
Washington207628
Wabash206317
Massac202544
Mason202451
Greene201139
De Witt198430
Piatt193914
Mercer193134
Cumberland181226
Menard163112
Jasper154718
Marshall136121
Hamilton130621
Brown10318
Pulaski100411
Schuyler9809
Edwards97516
Stark77727
Gallatin7657
Scott7005
Alexander68411
Henderson67414
Calhoun6492
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5065
Unassigned1802432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 956548

Reported Deaths: 15561
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1301702012
Lake640091110
Allen54455767
Hamilton44417449
St. Joseph42445593
Elkhart34078493
Vanderburgh30804453
Tippecanoe27037252
Johnson23935422
Hendricks22622345
Porter21971351
Clark17710234
Madison17667390
Vigo16530286
Monroe14658193
LaPorte14526241
Delaware14340230
Howard14083275
Kosciusko11572139
Hancock11045169
Warrick10819179
Bartholomew10759173
Floyd10607210
Wayne10218233
Grant9307209
Morgan9018162
Boone8513112
Dubois7870125
Dearborn780191
Henry7770138
Noble7524101
Marshall7465129
Cass7253118
Lawrence7106158
Shelby6720112
Jackson666886
Gibson6241107
Harrison613789
Huntington609297
Montgomery5913106
DeKalb588392
Knox5633105
Miami556290
Putnam549369
Clinton541567
Whitley535654
Steuben507770
Wabash494593
Jasper489764
Jefferson479792
Ripley464879
Adams449968
Daviess4298109
Scott414965
Clay399358
Greene398393
White397458
Wells394285
Decatur391898
Fayette384682
Jennings365757
Posey364641
Washington337747
LaGrange327875
Spencer323937
Fountain321156
Randolph320892
Sullivan313149
Owen290965
Starke288765
Fulton282858
Orange279859
Jay261438
Perry256853
Carroll247630
Franklin245839
Rush239230
Vermillion238751
Parke223122
Pike214641
Tipton214555
Blackford172934
Pulaski170151
Crawford148719
Newton148146
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin131418
Switzerland128110
Warren116216
Union99912
Ohio81211
Unassigned0492