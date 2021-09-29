Clear
What happens after Olympic glory? For diver Matty Lee, a return to 'gruesome' preseason training

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Eight weeks since he won Olympic gold with a somersaulting dive in Tokyo, Matty Lee's life is moving at a more sedate pace.

Rather than launching himself off a 10-meter platform alongside diving partner Tom Daley, he now finds himself house-sitting for his teammate and fellow gold medalist.

"He's got a hundred plants in this place, and if no one's here, they'll all die," the 23-year-old Lee tells CNN Sport. "He's also got some frogs and fish; I have to feed them every morning."

When the pair took gold in the men's synchronized 10m platform in July, it was the first Olympic medal of Lee's young career and the third for Daley, who also went on to win a bronze in the 10m platform in Tokyo.

For Lee, a whirlwind of celebrations and media opportunities -- as well as a holiday -- followed; the thrill of winning Olympic gold hasn't faded just yet, but the return of his unforgiving training routine is bringing him back down to earth with a sizable splash.

"I am still finding it very weird to be back at training. I'm like: 'Do I really want to be here? This is really hard,'" says Lee.

"Preseason isn't easy in any sport. It's where you get back into fitness. It's gruesome, but I just know I need to get through this bit, get back in shape, then I'll feel good and then I can set goals. So I'm not rushing to any conclusions."

Added to the challenge of preseason is that Lee is doing it all without Daley by his side.

The British pair had trained and competed together for three years leading up to the Olympics, forming an unbeaten partnership throughout 2021.

But it's unclear whether the duo will continue to compete together, with Lee saying he doesn't want to "pester" the 27-year-old Daley to make a decision while he's in North America with his husband, screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

"I loved training alongside Tom for the past three years and it feels really flat without him," Lee adds.

"We get along so well, and we have literally trained together for the past three years. Everything we do, we do it together. Because obviously with synchro, we're trying to build that bond where we don't have to think about being in sync, it's all very telepathic."

Guarding the gold medal

In between training, house-sitting duties and finding a new place to rent, Lee adds that he's still on "cloud nine" from the Tokyo Olympics -- his debut Games.

And while most of his medals are stored in a cabinet at his parents' home, the Olympic gold rarely leaves his side.

"I feel like it just needs to be wherever I am," says Lee. "I let people touch it, I let people wear it, I let people hold the weight, but I've always got a good grip on the ribbon itself because if they drop it, then I'll catch it. So it's yet to get a dent on it.

"I was told by Tom -- because obviously he's got many medals and many medals of his have been dropped -- and he says that every chip tells a story, so not to look at it in a negative way, more a positive, cool way."

'I can't believe I did that'

In order to win gold in the men's synchronized 10m platform, Lee had to hold his nerve as the final went down to the wire.

Daley and Lee led the Chinese pair of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by less than two points ahead of the last round. When crunch time arrived, they claimed the gold with a flawless, four-and-a-half somersault dive.

It was Britain's first ever gold medal in the event and ended China's winning run that stretched back to 2000.

"It's interesting to look back on it," says Lee. "Every so often, I come across a video I've been tagged in on Instagram or whatever, and it's my dive or my reaction with Tom. And I can't believe I actually did that.

"I've had some crap moments in the sport where I've just bottled it -- last dive, I've just not done what I've had to do and rolled the dive on my back, made a big splash, and then didn't get good points and then not got on the podium.

"But just to know that I actually did it when it actually counted on the biggest stage in the world in sport, me and Tom ... it was obviously the best moment of my life."

Which begs the question: how did he manage to produce one of the best dives of his career when it mattered most?

"One thing I've changed -- and I think the pandemic actually helped -- was mentality, my mental strength," says Lee.

"My physical strength has always been there; I've been able to do the dives. I know I can do them well because I do them in training. But in the competition, it's all mental. You've got to have no doubt in your mind, you can't think ahead of your dive."

That helped to take care of his own performance, and as for his partner, Lee says he never had any doubts that Daley -- one of the faces of the British Olympic movement for the past 13 years having made his debut aged 14 -- would deliver.

"He's the only synchro partner I've ever had where it's just been like: I know he's fine," says Lee.

"I know I can count on him because he is that good ... Trying to stay in the moment, think about what I'm doing right now, right then, simplifying everything in my mind -- that's the main thing that actually improved in my diving career. And that helped me reach Tom Daley's level and get the gold medal with him."

While it remains unclear whether Lee and Daley will dive together again, the former's focus remains on his training. Last week, that also involved participating in the UK's National Fitness Day initiative on top of his diving commitments.

But slowly, Lee's focus will turn to setting goals for next year -- notably at the Commonwealth Games on home soil in Birmingham and the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Although the Olympic spotlight has dimmed, the preparation and routine are as intense as ever.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494