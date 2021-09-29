Clear

China has built a 5,000-room quarantine center for overseas arrivals. It could be the first of many

China has built a 5,000-room quarantine center for overseas arrivals. It could be the first of many

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and Jessie Yeung, CNN

When it comes to keeping Covid-19 at bay, few countries seem willing to go as far as China.

As countries around the world reopen borders and loosen coronavirus restrictions, Beijing is doubling down on its zero-Covid strategy. The latest example: a $260 million, 5,000-room quarantine facility for incoming travelers set to open in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou in the coming days.

Comprised of rows of three-story buildings topped with gray roofs in traditional Chinese style, the massive complex spans an area the size of 46 football fields and took less than three months to be built from scratch on the outskirts of the city.

It will replace designated hotels located throughout Guangzhou to quarantine Chinese and international travelers arriving from overseas -- a move aimed at reducing residents' exposure to imported cases.

Travelers will be transferred on buses directly from the airport, and confined to their rooms for at least two weeks. Each room is fitted with a video chat camera and an artificial intelligence-powered thermometer, with three meals a day delivered by robots -- all designed to minimize direct contact with staff members.

"It's arguably the most state-of-the-art quarantine center in the world, if you will -- very high tech, very sophisticated," said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Guangzhou International Health Station -- as it's officially named -- is the first of its kind in China. But experts say it could be the first of many as the Chinese government intensifies its uncompromising, zero-tolerance strategy toward the coronavirus.

Already, the manufacturing hub of Dongguan, about an hour's drive from Guangzhou, is building its own "international health station" with 2,000 rooms. Further south, the technology hub of Shenzhen is also planning for such a facility.

"This is not just a stopgap measure. (Chinese leaders) hold the view that this pandemic is going to take a while to end, and China is going to continue this strict control of its borders," Huang said. "Facilities like this serve as a way to institutionalize the zero-tolerance strategy."

For more than 18 months, China has closed its borders to most foreigners. Those few who are allowed to enter, as well as returning Chinese citizens, are required to undergo at least two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine, followed by at least another week of centralized quarantine or home isolation -- including those who are fully vaccinated.

But the virus has repeatedly breached China's defenses. In May, the highly infectious Delta variant caused an outbreak in the southern province of Guangdong, including in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. At that time, Guangdong was receiving 90% of all overseas travelers entering China, with about 30,000 people quarantined in its 300 centralized facilities on a daily basis, according to a provincial health official.

By late June, Guangdong had contained the outbreak -- but authorities decided existing measures were not enough to shut the virus out. Zhong Nanshan, a top public health adviser to the government, told state media that Guangzhou would build a centralized quarantine facility for all overseas arrivals to enforce stricter rules.

The project kicked off quickly, with more than 4,000 workers assigned to the construction site. The facility was completed earlier this month and a first batch of 184 medical staff moved in last week to prepare for its official launch.

They face a tough job ahead. The complex is designed as a bubble to be isolated from the rest of the city -- meaning not only travelers, but also workers will be placed under effective lockdown. Medical staff will work for 28 days at the facility, go through a week of quarantine themselves, and another two weeks of home quarantine before they're allowed to go outside, an official told the Guangzhou Daily newspaper.

China's move to tighten quarantine measures for overseas arrivals comes as a growing list of countries open up. Last week, the United States announced it would ease travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November.

But on Chinese social media, calls are growing for authorities to lengthen quarantine for overseas arrivals. Many blamed Chinese travelers returning from abroad for bringing the virus to China, especially following the latest outbreak in the southern province of Fujian.

Initially, experts advising the government identified a man who returned from Singapore more than a month ago as the likely source of the outbreak, despite him having completed 21 days of quarantine on arrival, during which he tested negative for the virus a total of nine times. The average incubation period for the Delta variant is about four days.

Later, health experts walked back that theory, saying the man was likely to have picked up the virus during centralized quarantine instead. But the clarification did little to calm online calls for tougher quarantine requirements.

China's move toward stricter quarantine comes despite the country making huge strides in its vaccination drive. Earlier this month, officials announced that 1 billion people had been fully inoculated with domestically made vaccines, accounting for 71% of China's 1.4 billion population -- a rate higher than many countries that have opened their borders.

Guangzhou's new quarantine facility will open just in time for the China Import and Export fair, which begins October 15. The biannual event, also known as the Canton Fair, is China's largest trade exposition, typically attracting tens of thousands of companies from around the world.

Having been held online so far during the pandemic, next month marks a real-world return for the trade fair -- but attendance will be limited to exporters and buyers already based in China.

Nevertheless, authorities in Guangzhou have stepped up quarantine requirements for all overseas arrivals, raising their mandatory quarantine from 14 days to 21 days.

Huang, the expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, says despite its enormous size, the facility would likely not be big enough to hold all foreign arrivals. "Just think about it. One international flight typically carries 300 people. They all need to be quarantined and stay at least 21 days. It's going to fill up quickly," he said.

Covid cats' demise

When Liu, a 28-year-old in China's Harbin city, tested positive for Covid-19 last week, she left enough food and water at home for her three cats before entering hospital quarantine, she told state-run outlet Beijing News. She trusted that community workers would come by her apartment to care for her pets while she was away.

Instead, when the cats also tested positive for the virus, the workers euthanized all three without her consent, according to Beijing News, which only identified Liu by surname.

Liu was told Monday her cats' samples had tested positive for the virus, and that putting them down was the only option because there is no available treatment for animal infection. Liu pushed back and refused to sign a consent form for euthanasia, according to Beijing News. By the next day, the three cats had been put down anyway.

Without treatment, the cats would continue carrying the virus, and the household would be an infected space even after Liu returned from quarantine -- risking another outbreak, an unnamed community worker told Beijing News.

CNN reached out to officials in Nangang district, where Liu lives, who said they did not know about the matter.

Animals in different countries have contracted Covid-19, including domestic pets, zoo animals and farmed species, with humans the primary source of these infections.

But although scientists say Covid-19 likely originated in animals before becoming widespread among humans, there is no evidence that animals are playing a significant role in the spread of the virus to people, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Liu's story went viral on the strictly censored Chinese social media platform Weibo, with a related hashtag gaining more than 14 million views. Users were divided, with pet owners and sympathizers outraged, while others viewed the euthanasia as a sensible choice during the pandemic.

"The pandemic situation is so serious abroad, but have you ever heard of a report that even one pet has been euthanized?" one Weibo user commented. "For families with pets, pets are family. Why [are we doing this]?"

"I don't understand why people are criticizing the country [authorities]," another user wrote. "In fact, the treatment of Covid-19 patients was provided by the state with a lot of money and effort, and medical staff are also at risk of infection ... I don't understand why everyone asks the country to spend so much manpower, materials and financial resources on pet treatment."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
A Clear & Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Schools awarded several grants

Image

South Knox boys soccer beats North Knox to stay unbeaten

Image

Purdue basketball ready for lofty expectations

Image

Noble Johnson

Image

Southern Illinois Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony begins

Image

Weather forecast 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021

Image

ISU FB

Image

Belmont

Image

The Vigo County homeless count

Image

Electric scooters have come to one Wabash Valley town

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1618800

Reported Deaths: 27293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61736011008
DuPage1046611362
Will880201094
Lake777031062
Kane66333853
Winnebago39340548
Madison38593580
St. Clair35266573
McHenry33333318
Peoria26153363
Champaign26090186
Sangamon24861275
McLean22133209
Tazewell19930326
Rock Island18002350
Kankakee16955235
Kendall15607107
Macon14654245
LaSalle14590279
Vermilion13453190
Adams12764148
DeKalb11778129
Williamson11621162
Whiteside7981176
Jackson779490
Boone766082
Coles7462113
Ogle720487
Grundy707482
Franklin7007100
Clinton684999
Knox6791166
Marion6617138
Macoupin6562101
Henry631374
Effingham619582
Jefferson6154136
Livingston575296
Woodford558591
Stephenson553390
Randolph535197
Monroe511899
Christian498081
Fulton495370
Morgan490596
Logan480174
Montgomery472176
Lee461560
Bureau429888
Perry418372
Saline416567
Fayette407259
Iroquois399373
McDonough358956
Jersey326053
Shelby319943
Crawford310230
Douglas309036
Lawrence305432
Union297947
Wayne279057
White269132
Richland266556
Hancock260734
Pike258556
Clark255238
Cass253829
Bond245624
Clay244148
Edgar238445
Ford236258
Warren228862
Carroll226837
Johnson215925
Moultrie214231
Jo Daviess208126
Washington207228
Wabash205417
Massac201744
Mason201151
Greene200939
De Witt198130
Piatt193114
Mercer192234
Cumberland180626
Menard162612
Jasper154018
Marshall135821
Hamilton130021
Brown10268
Pulaski100011
Schuyler9779
Edwards97016
Stark77627
Gallatin7597
Scott6985
Alexander68211
Henderson66814
Calhoun6472
Hardin56615
Putnam5494
Pope4995
Unassigned1772432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 954230

Reported Deaths: 15474
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494