Clear

A winter with twin threats of Covid-19 and flu will require adjustments to daily life, says former FDA commissioner

A winter with twin threats of Covid-19 and flu will require adjustments to daily life, says former FDA commissioner

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 1:40 AM

The US is bracing for a combination of threats this winter as both the flu and Covid-19 spread, and the country will likely have to change daily life to cope with both, an expert said.

"I think the twin threats of this pathogen and the flu circulating every winter, as coronaviruses settle into a more seasonal pattern, is going to be too much for society to bear," former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I think we're going to have to readjust how we live our lives."

Covid-19 cases have been driven up by the more transmissible Delta variant, but Gottlieb said last week that this could be the last major wave of infection the country sees. But that depends on enough people obtaining protection from either infection or vaccination, he added.

Currently, 55.8% of the US population is fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the "vast majority" will likely need to become vaccinated to control the spread, though experts don't know what exact percentage that will be.

"When you don't know what the number is, what do you do? You vaccinate as many people as you possibly can, as quickly and as expeditiously as you possibly can. That's what we should be concentrating on, not any particular number," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House Covid-19 briefing.

Some businesses, workplaces and schools have implemented vaccine mandates for customers, employees and students in hopes of managing spread. And the evidence shows vaccine mandates do get more people vaccinated, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC News Monday.

From the public, opinions are mixed about general employer vaccine mandates, but most support vaccination mandates for health care workers, teachers, government employees and college students, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation's Vaccine Monitor published Tuesday.

As Covid-19 eventually develops into a seasonal occurrence, Gottlieb said schools and workplaces will have to make changes.

"We're going to have to improve air filtration and quality indoors. People will be wearing masks -- I think, optionally," he said. "We're going to probably try to de-densify offices in the wintertime to try to reduce the risk, probably move conferences that might be held in the wintertime to the fall (or) the spring."

"We've been too complacent about the spread of respiratory diseases in the wintertime," he said. "With a twin threat of flu and Covid circulating, we're not going to be able to enjoy that complacency anymore."

Request for children's vaccine authorization not made yet

Cases among children are making up a greater proportion of new Covid-19 infections reported in the US, and health experts are hoping a vaccine for children will soon become available.

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday reported 206,864 new cases of Covid-19 among children during the week that ended September 23, making up 27% of all cases reported nationwide.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they have submitted Covid-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the FDA for initial review, but they have not formally submitted a request for an emergency use authorization.

"This is sort of typical of a rolling submission, where you submit the data that's available," Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, told CNN.

Once all the data is submitted, Pfizer will ask the FDA for emergency use authorization. Gottlieb said he believes that will happen "imminently."

When the FDA does give the green light, the US will be ready to vaccinate younger kids, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Tuesday.

"The FDA's top priority is getting Covid vaccines for the population, particularly for our children," he said.

But whether families will choose to participate in child vaccinations on a wide scale is unclear.

An Axios-Ipsos poll published Tuesday showed parents of 5-to-11-year-olds are split on vaccinating their children, with 44% saying they are likely to do so and 42% saying they are unlikely to.

Boosters likely to expand

There has also discussion over vaccine boosters, but Fauci expects they will likely end up being part of the official vaccine series.

Booster doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are now available for people 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for infection.

When asked about people who do not fit the criteria who are already getting booster doses, Fauci told NBC News, "That is correct, and the reason is, we're dealing with a moving target. There is interpretation by some, 'Well, let's just go ahead and get the booster.'"

Health experts are also looking into whether those who originally got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get Pfizer boosters before the companies release their own.

Data evaluating the safety and efficacy of mixing different brands of Covid-19 vaccines is coming soon and will be submitted to the FDA for review, Fauci said Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
A Clear & Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Schools awarded several grants

Image

South Knox boys soccer beats North Knox to stay unbeaten

Image

Purdue basketball ready for lofty expectations

Image

Noble Johnson

Image

Southern Illinois Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony begins

Image

Weather forecast 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021

Image

ISU FB

Image

Belmont

Image

The Vigo County homeless count

Image

Electric scooters have come to one Wabash Valley town

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1618800

Reported Deaths: 27293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61736011008
DuPage1046611362
Will880201094
Lake777031062
Kane66333853
Winnebago39340548
Madison38593580
St. Clair35266573
McHenry33333318
Peoria26153363
Champaign26090186
Sangamon24861275
McLean22133209
Tazewell19930326
Rock Island18002350
Kankakee16955235
Kendall15607107
Macon14654245
LaSalle14590279
Vermilion13453190
Adams12764148
DeKalb11778129
Williamson11621162
Whiteside7981176
Jackson779490
Boone766082
Coles7462113
Ogle720487
Grundy707482
Franklin7007100
Clinton684999
Knox6791166
Marion6617138
Macoupin6562101
Henry631374
Effingham619582
Jefferson6154136
Livingston575296
Woodford558591
Stephenson553390
Randolph535197
Monroe511899
Christian498081
Fulton495370
Morgan490596
Logan480174
Montgomery472176
Lee461560
Bureau429888
Perry418372
Saline416567
Fayette407259
Iroquois399373
McDonough358956
Jersey326053
Shelby319943
Crawford310230
Douglas309036
Lawrence305432
Union297947
Wayne279057
White269132
Richland266556
Hancock260734
Pike258556
Clark255238
Cass253829
Bond245624
Clay244148
Edgar238445
Ford236258
Warren228862
Carroll226837
Johnson215925
Moultrie214231
Jo Daviess208126
Washington207228
Wabash205417
Massac201744
Mason201151
Greene200939
De Witt198130
Piatt193114
Mercer192234
Cumberland180626
Menard162612
Jasper154018
Marshall135821
Hamilton130021
Brown10268
Pulaski100011
Schuyler9779
Edwards97016
Stark77627
Gallatin7597
Scott6985
Alexander68211
Henderson66814
Calhoun6472
Hardin56615
Putnam5494
Pope4995
Unassigned1772432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 954230

Reported Deaths: 15474
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494