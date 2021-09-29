Clear

Progressive uprising marks an existential moment for Democrats

Progressive uprising marks an existential moment for Democrats

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Progressives in Congress are finally armed with the leverage they have craved for years and sense an existential moment for their movement.

In the fight with Democratic Party moderates over President Joe Biden's $4 trillion agenda, the left's long-held dreams of sweeping reform -- most clearly embodied in independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' White House runs -- are bolstered by new liberal power to make demands on Capitol Hill.

For the first time in decades, calls by progressives for vastly expanded health care, free pre-kindergarten and community college as well as cheaper prescription drugs are not just fodder for hopeless activist campaigns. They are tantalizingly close to reality.

So the current impasse between progressive House Democrats and centrist lawmakers like Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona adds up to more than the usual Washington intra-party squabble. It may be a defining confrontation that will determine the future of liberal politics in a brief window of opportunity for generational change.

It is therefore not surprising that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's vaunted mastery of her own caucus has so far left her unable to solve a showdown that baffles outsiders since it could destroy Biden's entire domestic agenda -- and with it, the Democrats' case for holding power in 2022 and beyond.

House progressives dug in on Tuesday over their refusal to pass Biden's signature $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless moderate Senate Democrats sign off on a $3.5 trillion bill to transform the economy in favor of working Americans.

"We will hold the line and vote it down," Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said of the infrastructure bill on Twitter, adopting a strategy that could crush Biden's hopes of going into midterm elections with a rare law passed by both Democrats and Republicans.

But Manchin says he'll never vote for a $3.5 trillion behemoth that he doubts is needed and worries will damage his coal producing state with climate change reforms. He is also balking at progressive House Democrats forcing his hand.

"Holding one hostage over the other is not fair and not right. It's not good for the country," Manchin said after visiting the White House, with the knowledge that in a 50-50 Senate the bill's fate could rest in his hands.

In the recent past, bald political realities might have already caused progressives to fold for the common good of Biden's agenda, especially given the President's desperate need for a win after a rough political patch. But a growing sense of impatience in the Democratic grassroots and the unity of the progressive caucus at a time when Pelosi lacks a dominant working majority means the left is feeling emboldened. A sense that a vital moment is at hand for the movement is also exacerbated by recent reversals -- like a Senate parliamentary ruling that immigration reform cannot be part of the spending bill and the conservative Supreme Court allowing a law severely limiting abortion in Texas to take effect.

The consequences of power

Unlike on some occasions in the past, progressives on Capitol Hill have benefited in this campaign from steady leadership and have not been solely represented by their most high-profile members, like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an effective communicator who also stirs waves of controversy.

Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the House Progressive Caucus, has kept open channels with the House Democratic leadership and the White House, and has avoided unmendable spats with more moderate House members who fear the failure of the infrastructure bill could cost them their seats in November 2022.

On a private Progressive Caucus conference call on Tuesday, Jayapal backed the idea of waiting for a fully drafted Senate reconciliation spending bill and commitments that there will be no amendments before agreeing to vote for infrastructure, a source told CNN's Annie Grayer. Some progressives want the spending bill to pass the Senate before moving forward.

But at some point, progressives may have to face the consequences of their new power within the broader Democratic caucus. If it turns out that their demands are impossible for the Senate, Biden and Pelosi to deliver, what then? Are the members willing to effectively torch Biden's entire domestic agenda? Will they accept a smaller spending bill if Manchin and Sinema sign on in the knowledge that it could still bring enormous benefits to their constituents?

The biggest question is if progressives are willing to mortally wound the Biden presidency at a time when Republicans are readying their midterm attack lines and ex-President Donald Trump is planning what appears to be an attempt to restore his anti-democratic rule in the White House.

Their dilemma is one that every political movement faces sooner or later -- whether to dilute its ideals in favor of pragmatic success or to stand firm on principle even if that destroys the hope of incremental success.

Conventional wisdom in Washington suggests that splits between warring factions always look the most intense in the hours before a resolution as each side deploys maximum leverage to draw out whatever concessions they can.

But unless the House progressives and the Senate moderates -- some of whom spent Tuesday shuttling between Capitol Hill and the White House -- are bluffing, a resolution still seems distant as a deadline of Thursday's planned vote on the infrastructure bill looms closer.

In fact, Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin progressive, told CNN's Jake Tapper: "I don't think there's going to be a vote on Thursday. We might get this done the following week."

The culmination of Bernie Sanders' career

One way to understand the spending bill that has been embraced by Biden is as the culmination of Sanders' life's work and two insurgent, but surprisingly successful, campaigns.

For decades, the godfather of the modern progressive movement labored in the political wilderness as Democrats coalesced behind the centrist liberalism of the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama years. There were wins for progressives -- the Affordable Care Act, for instance, took America closer to the principle of universal health care -- but it fell short of the single payer system many on the left support. Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill earlier this year also won his former Democratic presidential rival's strong support as a strong blow against poverty.

The Sanders presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020 electrified progressives -- either pushing Democrats to the left or taking advantage of a new audience more receptive to the democratic socialist's ideas.

The movement was not enough for Sanders to win the Democratic nomination -- the victories of Biden and 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton showed that while it is a force, the left even now lacks the power to dominate the party, especially outside the House.

But after decades of endless rallies, marches and articles, the Sanders campaigns gave the senator something he had lacked since earlier shifts as the mayor of Burlington, Vermont: Power.

There is a reason why Sanders keeps calling the larger measure "the most significant piece of legislation for working people since the Great Depression." In effect, as Senate Budget Committee chairman, Sanders is effectively writing Biden's domestic political legacy -- assuming he can get most of his $3.5 trillion bill, a compromise from his earlier $6 trillion wish list, into law.

The package reads almost exactly like one of the campaign speeches that Sanders delivered day after day in which he lambasted "millionaires and billionaires" in his thick Brooklyn accent at countless campaign stops.

Funded by a hike in taxes for corporations and the rich, the bill seeks to cut child poverty in half with tax credits and introduces universal free pre-K for 3- and 4-year-old kids. It allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drugs prices with big pharmaceutical companies. The bill would provide hearing and dental benefits for seniors, paid family leave and medical leave and train more doctors and nurses for underserved areas.

Sanders also wants to combat the homelessness crisis by investing in affordable housing. He would tackle student debt by offering two years of free community college. And he takes aim at the climate crisis by trying to seed a new energy-efficient economy.

If even most of this agenda is preserved in any final law, the 80-year-old Sanders will leave a genuine imprint on American politics and society, one that few Washington observers would have thought possible six years ago.

So, it was significant that the Senate Budget Committee chairman chose Tuesday to make his most forceful play yet in the debate over the two bills as tensions rise over on the House side of Capitol Hill.

"What I do know is that if the infrastructure bill is passed, alone in the House, we lose whatever leverage we now have," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
A Clear & Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Schools awarded several grants

Image

South Knox boys soccer beats North Knox to stay unbeaten

Image

Purdue basketball ready for lofty expectations

Image

Noble Johnson

Image

Southern Illinois Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony begins

Image

Weather forecast 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021

Image

ISU FB

Image

Belmont

Image

The Vigo County homeless count

Image

Electric scooters have come to one Wabash Valley town

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1618800

Reported Deaths: 27293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61736011008
DuPage1046611362
Will880201094
Lake777031062
Kane66333853
Winnebago39340548
Madison38593580
St. Clair35266573
McHenry33333318
Peoria26153363
Champaign26090186
Sangamon24861275
McLean22133209
Tazewell19930326
Rock Island18002350
Kankakee16955235
Kendall15607107
Macon14654245
LaSalle14590279
Vermilion13453190
Adams12764148
DeKalb11778129
Williamson11621162
Whiteside7981176
Jackson779490
Boone766082
Coles7462113
Ogle720487
Grundy707482
Franklin7007100
Clinton684999
Knox6791166
Marion6617138
Macoupin6562101
Henry631374
Effingham619582
Jefferson6154136
Livingston575296
Woodford558591
Stephenson553390
Randolph535197
Monroe511899
Christian498081
Fulton495370
Morgan490596
Logan480174
Montgomery472176
Lee461560
Bureau429888
Perry418372
Saline416567
Fayette407259
Iroquois399373
McDonough358956
Jersey326053
Shelby319943
Crawford310230
Douglas309036
Lawrence305432
Union297947
Wayne279057
White269132
Richland266556
Hancock260734
Pike258556
Clark255238
Cass253829
Bond245624
Clay244148
Edgar238445
Ford236258
Warren228862
Carroll226837
Johnson215925
Moultrie214231
Jo Daviess208126
Washington207228
Wabash205417
Massac201744
Mason201151
Greene200939
De Witt198130
Piatt193114
Mercer192234
Cumberland180626
Menard162612
Jasper154018
Marshall135821
Hamilton130021
Brown10268
Pulaski100011
Schuyler9779
Edwards97016
Stark77627
Gallatin7597
Scott6985
Alexander68211
Henderson66814
Calhoun6472
Hardin56615
Putnam5494
Pope4995
Unassigned1772432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 954230

Reported Deaths: 15474
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494