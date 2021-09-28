Clear

How a truck driver shortage in Europe could hit your wallet in the US

How a truck driver shortage in Europe could hit your wallet in the US

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 6:41 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 6:41 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Americans and Europeans may want to get off carbon-emitting fossil fuels, but they're still hooked on the stuff and getting off it is going to be painful and expensive.

Europe is becoming the focus of an all-out energy crunch causing blackouts and factory stoppages there -- but that's also affecting prices in the US. One example: The price of natural gas, which heats half of US homes, is up 180%.

Oil prices have skyrocketed too, thanks to long-depleted production by OPEC and the US. Analysts expect that gasoline prices will continue to rise.

Inflation fears hit stocks Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that prices will remain elevated for months before tapering. His predecessor, Janet Yellen, who is currently the treasury secretary, also set a date -- October 18 -- for when the US government will run out of money unless lawmakers raise the country's debt ceiling. Read more about the markets and the looming drama around whether the US will cover its debt.

Economists have downgraded their outlook for the US economy, although they still predict growth.

What is happening? There are specific and complicated reasons why prices are up.

CNN's Julia Horowitz lays out how multiple factors converged to create Europe's energy crisis:

  • A cold spring depleted natural gas inventories.
  • Rebuilding supplies has been tough, thanks to an unexpected jump in demand as the economy bounces back from Covid-19.
  • There's a growing appetite for liquified natural gas in China.
  • Russia is also supplying less natural gas to the market than before the pandemic.
  • Meanwhile, other sources of power have been less readily available, with calm summer weather quieting North Sea wind farms.
  • Countries are ditching coal as pressure builds to tackle the climate crisis.
  • Germany is also phasing out nuclear power by 2022.

Countries like Spain and France are stepping in to subsidize energy bills.

No wonder American diplomats are getting louder in their frustrations with Russia's plan to mainline into Europe with a new pipeline that will make Russia the continent's natural gas pusher.

This is the path from coal-fired plants to your iPhone. CNN's Jill Disis writes about blackouts in China.

"The world's biggest polluter is trying to meet a pledge that its carbon emissions will peak before 2030. That requires its provinces to use less fossil fuel for each unit of economic output, for example by burning less coal to generate power. At the same time, demand for Chinese-made goods has surged as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. The result: not enough power to go round."

Shortage of drivers could shutter gas stations. In the UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was proud to remove his country from the EU via his Brexit plan, they're now offering emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to keep gas stations open.

RELATED: Boris Johnson's Brexit choices are making Britain's fuel and food shortages worse

They might have to call out the military to step in and drive trucks to fill up dried-out service stations.

Don't sneer at them for that, though. In the US, Massachusetts mobilized its National Guard to help get kids to school because there aren't enough bus drivers, either.

What happened to the drivers? CNN's Liz Stark writes:

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the number of drivers plunged at the beginning of the pandemic. Between March and April 2020, the trucking industry lost more than 88,000 jobs, and transit and ground passenger transportation lost more than 185,000 in that month alone.

The driver shortage is among the reasons Costco is again limiting toilet paper purchases.

RELATED: Here comes $90 oil

When CNN wrote in May about the beginnings of the truck driver shortage, there was a suggestion that higher wages could actually be having the opposite effect on drivers, who use the pay to cut down on driving hours and get a higher quality of life out of a grueling career that keeps them away from home.

The auto industry is worse off than we thought. Meanwhile, carmakers worldwide are still being frustrated by the microchip shortage. Add it onto a number of other shortages.

Chips "are just one of a multitude of extraordinary disruptions the industry is facing -- including everything from resin and steel shortages to labor shortages," Mark Wakefield, global co-leader of the automotive and industrial practice at industry consultant AlixPartners, told CNN Business' Chris Isidore. "There's no room for error for automakers and suppliers right now."

Millions of cars short. The shortage of parts will lead automakers to build 7.7 million fewer vehicles globally than they otherwise would have, according to AlixPartners.

That's a huge increase over the 3.9 million vehicle shortfall forecast in May.

When will there be microchips? Isidore writes: "Microchip supply had been widely expected to bottom out in the second quarter of this year, and then start to improve. But a surge in Covid-19 cases caused a new round of shortages, as chip plants were forced to temporarily shut down in some hard-hit countries, such as Malaysia."

When will prices go down? Dana Peterson, the chief economist at The Conference Board, writes that this bout of inflation could last for a year.

"Yes, the intensity of price hikes slowed over the summer, but the Delta variant and its disruptions risk another bout of US consumer price spikes in the fall. Even if they do not occur, consumers are unlikely to see lower prices this year thanks to computer chip shortages, rising wage pressures as businesses reopen and the return of rent hikes," she writes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
A Clear & Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Noble Johnson

Image

Southern Illinois Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony begins

Image

Weather forecast 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021

Image

ISU FB

Image

Belmont

Image

The Vigo County homeless count

Image

Electric scooters have come to one Wabash Valley town

Image

Vigo County Jail construction continues to be on time and on budget

Image

Alcohol shortage finds its way to Vigo County

Image

"It was hit by a couple of things...People drinkin' 'cause of covid" Alcohol shortages impact the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1618800

Reported Deaths: 27293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61736011008
DuPage1046611362
Will880201094
Lake777031062
Kane66333853
Winnebago39340548
Madison38593580
St. Clair35266573
McHenry33333318
Peoria26153363
Champaign26090186
Sangamon24861275
McLean22133209
Tazewell19930326
Rock Island18002350
Kankakee16955235
Kendall15607107
Macon14654245
LaSalle14590279
Vermilion13453190
Adams12764148
DeKalb11778129
Williamson11621162
Whiteside7981176
Jackson779490
Boone766082
Coles7462113
Ogle720487
Grundy707482
Franklin7007100
Clinton684999
Knox6791166
Marion6617138
Macoupin6562101
Henry631374
Effingham619582
Jefferson6154136
Livingston575296
Woodford558591
Stephenson553390
Randolph535197
Monroe511899
Christian498081
Fulton495370
Morgan490596
Logan480174
Montgomery472176
Lee461560
Bureau429888
Perry418372
Saline416567
Fayette407259
Iroquois399373
McDonough358956
Jersey326053
Shelby319943
Crawford310230
Douglas309036
Lawrence305432
Union297947
Wayne279057
White269132
Richland266556
Hancock260734
Pike258556
Clark255238
Cass253829
Bond245624
Clay244148
Edgar238445
Ford236258
Warren228862
Carroll226837
Johnson215925
Moultrie214231
Jo Daviess208126
Washington207228
Wabash205417
Massac201744
Mason201151
Greene200939
De Witt198130
Piatt193114
Mercer192234
Cumberland180626
Menard162612
Jasper154018
Marshall135821
Hamilton130021
Brown10268
Pulaski100011
Schuyler9779
Edwards97016
Stark77627
Gallatin7597
Scott6985
Alexander68211
Henderson66814
Calhoun6472
Hardin56615
Putnam5494
Pope4995
Unassigned1772432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 954230

Reported Deaths: 15474
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494