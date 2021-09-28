Clear

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is ready for its closeup

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is ready for its closeup

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Stephanie Elam, CNN

Artifacts from icons like Spike Lee and Pedro Almodóvar, the iconic Dorothy ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," Okoye's costume from "Black Panther, you'll find them within the seven story, 300,000 square-foot Academy Museum of Motion Pictures which is finally ready for its closeup.

But on this day, the icons aren't merely exhibits — Tom Hanks takes the stage of the museum's David Geffen Theater, sharing with the public the historical significance of this new institution, which is set to open September 30.

"It matters for Los Angeles to have this museum," said Tom Hanks as he addressed media from the stage in the brand-new David Geffen Theater, appropriately adorned in red carpet. "We all know films are made everywhere in the world and they are wonderful films ... but with all due respect, a place like Los Angeles, created by the Motion Picture Academy, this museum has really got to be the Parthenon of such places."

Hanks, along with Disney Chairman Bob Iger and actor Annette Benning, have led the fundraising campaign for the new museum -- the entire project costing $482 million, according to the Academy.

"It's shiny and new and enormous and it's crammed with about 125 years' worth of ideas and dreams and life changing cinematic experiences," said actor Anna Kendrick at the opening press event.

A museum almost a century in the making

Considering how Hollywood loves to celebrate its best and its brightest, perhaps it is a bit surprising that there wasn't already a museum dedicated to moviemaking.

In fact, the path to making the museum a reality was a long one. The idea has existed for just about as long as the Academy, which was founded in 1927. But it wouldn't be until 2012 when the museum began to take shape. Nearly a decade later, the opening was delayed by the pandemic. But the Academy Museum is now poised to offer its immersive love letter to the craft of filmmaking.

"We are the only institution that is devoted to talking about exploring the arts and sciences of moviemaking," said Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum. "We will rotate different stories through our core exhibition stories of cinema."

A combination of old and new, the museum inhabits an expanded footprint of the former May Company department store at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. Now known as the Saban Building, it is home to the bulk of the collections and the 288-seat Ted Mann Theater. The brand-new facility is capped by a 26-million-pound, concrete and glass sphere that spans 45,000 square feet and includes the 1,000-seat Geffen Theater. At the top, sprawls the Dolby Family Terrace under a glass dome.

Italian architect Renzo Piano, who designed the museum and is also the mind behind The Shard in London and New York's Whitney Museum of American Art, called the new facility "the most improbable love story ... between the beautiful, nice, loving old lady -- the May Company building -- and a soap bubble."

Noting how he played with light in the museum's design as an ode to cinema, Piano also claimed that architects are jealous of filmmakers.

"Everything is in a movie. Everything. It's a story, action, light and shadow and music, photography -- everything is there. Light and shadow," he said. "Light and shadow is actually the essence of this project, of this building. It is common in cinema."

The exhibits

Visitors can travel many avenues of cinema production from screenwriting, casting and costuming to sound mixing, animation and technological advancements. In the Composer's Inspiration sound chamber gallery, there is barely any light save a deep red emittance. Featuring the work of one movie composer at a time, it is currently the realm of Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won the Academy Award for best musical score for 2019's "Joker." Here you're invited to get lost in the music.

Overall, the Academy Museum boasts what it calls the largest collection of film-related items in the world, including more than 13 million photographs, 67,000 posters and 137,000 pieces of production art.

Of course, the Academy Museum would not be complete without an Oscar on display. In fact, there's a whole room devoted to Academy statuettes, including the one Sidney Poitier won for best actor for 1963's "Lilies of the Field," representing the first time a Black actor won in the category.

Not all movie history is golden

Not all that history fairs well with the passing of time, but the museum's curators say they will not shy away from tough topics.

"This is a place to learn about film history," said Kramer, noting how uncomfortable topics must be explored in the museum. "A lot of our past is not great -- a lot of racism and oppression and sexism. So, while we're celebrating the movies and the artistry and the artists of moviemaking, we also want people to find a safe space to have more complicated conversations and create our new future together."

Experts in their crafts are heard in their own voices, explaining production decisions from well-known films. A collection of actors' screen tests are shown, followed by the same scene from the final production.

"Filmmaking is the ultimate collaborative art form," said Kramer. "We want students ... film lovers to see themselves reflected back to them in the museum and we want people to be inspired about careers in moviemaking."

For some of that inspiration and what is sure to be a big attraction at the museum, the Oscars Experience allows visitors to see what it might be like to walk across stage at the Dolby Theater and accept an Academy Award.

After all, great Hollywood stories always begin with a dream.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

King City Royals Cap off Undefeated Season with Championship Title

Image

Medical Minute: Heart Health

Image

Wabash Valley farmer says soybeans are in good shape

Image

Local Vigo County parents speak out against CPR program

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

IU Basketball media day

Image

TH South-West Vigo Soccer

Image

Religion and the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Next Step Terre Haute - Recovery with the touch of a button

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1618800

Reported Deaths: 27293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61736011008
DuPage1046611362
Will880201094
Lake777031062
Kane66333853
Winnebago39340548
Madison38593580
St. Clair35266573
McHenry33333318
Peoria26153363
Champaign26090186
Sangamon24861275
McLean22133209
Tazewell19930326
Rock Island18002350
Kankakee16955235
Kendall15607107
Macon14654245
LaSalle14590279
Vermilion13453190
Adams12764148
DeKalb11778129
Williamson11621162
Whiteside7981176
Jackson779490
Boone766082
Coles7462113
Ogle720487
Grundy707482
Franklin7007100
Clinton684999
Knox6791166
Marion6617138
Macoupin6562101
Henry631374
Effingham619582
Jefferson6154136
Livingston575296
Woodford558591
Stephenson553390
Randolph535197
Monroe511899
Christian498081
Fulton495370
Morgan490596
Logan480174
Montgomery472176
Lee461560
Bureau429888
Perry418372
Saline416567
Fayette407259
Iroquois399373
McDonough358956
Jersey326053
Shelby319943
Crawford310230
Douglas309036
Lawrence305432
Union297947
Wayne279057
White269132
Richland266556
Hancock260734
Pike258556
Clark255238
Cass253829
Bond245624
Clay244148
Edgar238445
Ford236258
Warren228862
Carroll226837
Johnson215925
Moultrie214231
Jo Daviess208126
Washington207228
Wabash205417
Massac201744
Mason201151
Greene200939
De Witt198130
Piatt193114
Mercer192234
Cumberland180626
Menard162612
Jasper154018
Marshall135821
Hamilton130021
Brown10268
Pulaski100011
Schuyler9779
Edwards97016
Stark77627
Gallatin7597
Scott6985
Alexander68211
Henderson66814
Calhoun6472
Hardin56615
Putnam5494
Pope4995
Unassigned1772432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 954230

Reported Deaths: 15474
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1298902003
Lake638781106
Allen54326765
Hamilton44326448
St. Joseph42368592
Elkhart33998491
Vanderburgh30740451
Tippecanoe27012251
Johnson23862420
Hendricks22576343
Porter21943348
Clark17657231
Madison17628387
Vigo16465285
Monroe14637193
LaPorte14493241
Delaware14291225
Howard14058274
Kosciusko11562137
Hancock11022168
Warrick10793179
Bartholomew10730171
Floyd10584209
Wayne10169230
Grant9271206
Morgan9000160
Boone8507112
Dubois7823124
Dearborn776391
Henry7749134
Noble7510101
Marshall7452129
Cass7244118
Lawrence7080154
Shelby6701111
Jackson666386
Gibson6233107
Harrison613287
Huntington608397
Montgomery5903106
DeKalb587591
Knox5589105
Miami554889
Putnam547668
Clinton540566
Whitley534054
Steuben506570
Wabash492792
Jasper487763
Jefferson478992
Ripley463477
Adams448868
Daviess4267109
Scott413065
Clay398358
Greene396892
White396158
Wells393285
Decatur391297
Fayette383380
Posey364341
Jennings358857
Washington336847
LaGrange327375
Spencer323037
Randolph320290
Fountain320156
Sullivan311349
Owen289764
Starke287565
Fulton282356
Orange279259
Jay260038
Perry256353
Carroll247129
Franklin244938
Rush238930
Vermillion237751
Parke222421
Tipton214255
Pike214041
Blackford172934
Pulaski170351
Crawford148519
Newton147046
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin130618
Switzerland127810
Warren116116
Union99511
Ohio80911
Unassigned0494